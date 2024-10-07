98” QNED รุ่น 98QNED91TSA ฟรี ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B187JBAM

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

98QNED89TSA.B187

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG QNED TV, QNED89 พร้อมข้อความของ LG QNED, 2024 และโลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New บนหน้าจอ

98QNED89TSA

ทีวี 98" LG QNED QNED89 4K Smart TV 2024 รุ่น 98QNED89TSA

GC-B187JBAM

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side ขนาด 18.3 คิว รุ่น GC-B187JBAM ระบบ Smart Inverter

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

ทั้งหมดนี้เกี่ยวกับ QNED ใหม่

สีที่คมชัดและความกระจ่างบน LG QNED ขนาดมหึมา ชิปเซ็ตใหม่และโซนการหรี่แสงของเรามีคอนเทนต์ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ดังนั้นทุกพิกเซลจึงคมกริบอยู่เสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

สำรวจนวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG QNED AI

LG TV QNED89, QNED90 และ QNED99 แสดงตามลำดับจากซ้ายไปขวา ทีวีแต่ละเครื่องแสดงภาพสีสันสดใส และมีคำว่า "Super Ultra Big Screen" ปรากฏอยู่เหนือทีวี โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI 4K แสดงด้วยแสงสีส้มที่เล็ดลอดออกมาจากด้านล่าง รูปทรงเกลียวสีแดง เหลือง และม่วงแสดงอยู่ระหว่างคำว่า "Upgradeable webOS" และ "webOS Re:New Program
หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การดื่มด่ำขั้นสุดยอดบน LG TV ที่ใหญ่ที่สุด

เด็กคนหนึ่งยืนอยู่หน้าทีวีขนาดใหญ่ แสดงภาพช้าง 2 เชือก ผู้ใหญ่ 1 เชือก และทารก 1 เชือก กำลังเดินอยู่ในทุ่งหญ้า

หน้าจอ LG TV ที่กว้างขวางช่วยเพิ่มความเร้าใจให้กับทุกช่วงเวลาของการเคลื่อนไหว ดูรายละเอียดที่เหมือนจริงได้อย่างใกล้ชิดเพื่อสัมผัสประสบการณ์เนื้อหาที่คุณชื่นชอบให้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

*QNED89 มีขนาดสูงสุด 98 นิ้ว

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 8 4K

ความชาญฉลาดของ QNED ขับเคลื่อนภาพขนาดมหึมาและคมชัดที่สุด

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI 4K ของเราปรับเสียงและภาพให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติบนจอแสดงผลขนาด 98 นิ้วที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของเรา ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษยังคงความคมชัดเป็นพิเศษ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

AI Picture Pro

สัมผัสความสมจริงอย่างแท้จริงในทุกกรอบขนาดเท่าของจริง

AI Super Upscaling สำหรับหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

AI รักษาความคมชัดทั่วทั้งหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่

AI Super Upscaling ปรับปรุงเนื้อหาให้พอดีกับจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบและดูคมชัดอย่างน่าอัศจรรย์

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มี AI Picture Pro และ AI Super Upscaling

**AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทำงานกับเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการ OTT

***คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่ขยายขนาดจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังเสียงที่ดื่มด่ำราวกับหน้าจอ

LG TV เป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงที่สมจริงและหน้าจอเติมเต็มห้อง

รับฟังทุกลมหายใจและจังหวะ ขณะที่ระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์เสมือนจริง 9.1.2 เติมเต็มพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพระดับเวทีเสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

ผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ

LG TV แสดงนักดนตรีที่กำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ ไมโครโฟนและเครื่องดนตรี

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบอะแดปทีฟจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง 

LG TV ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

การปรับแต่งเสียงด้วย AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

การหรี่แสงอย่างแม่นยำ

ยิ่งมุมมองกว้างขึ้น ความชัดเจนก็จะยิ่งมากขึ้น

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงที่แม่นยำควบคุมบล็อกการหรี่แสงหลายร้อยบล็อก โดยใช้การหรี่แสงแบบโลคอลแบบเต็มรูปแบบเพื่อสร้างภาพที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้นและเผยให้เห็นรายละเอียดที่ซ่อนอยู่

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**QNED99, QNED90 และ QNED89 มีเทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงที่แม่นยำ

สีสันของ QNED

สีที่คมชัดและสดใสช่วยเพิ่มความดื่มด่ำให้กับคุณ

ตื่นตาตื่นใจไปกับคุณภาพของภาพที่คมชัดและมีสีสัน ยิ่งใหญ่และสดใสไม่ แพ้โลกรอบตัวคุณ

*QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี QNED Color

จอภาพยนตร์

ขอบจอเพรียวบาง ขยายขนาดหน้าจอให้ใหญ่ขึ้น

เพิ่มมุมมองของคุณให้สูงสุดด้วยขอบจอที่เพรียวบางเพื่อการรับชมภาพยนตร์แบบขอบจรดขอบ

วาฬสองตัวว่ายอยู่ในกาแล็กซีสีน้ำเงินท่ามกลางดาวเคราะห์ วิดีโอค่อยๆ ซูมออกเพื่อเผยให้เห็น LG QNED TV แบบติดตั้งบนผนังและ LG Soundbar พร้อม Synergy Bracket บนผนังห้องนั่งเล่นแสนสบาย

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

webOS 24

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์รับชมทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์รับชมทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษของคุณ ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเปิดตัว

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น 

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทีวีใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณลักษณะและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันส่ายขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วย webOS Re:New Program ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*webOS Re:New Program รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัปเดตและกำหนดการของคุณลักษณะ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

LG TV ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

การเชื่อมต่อมือถือ

ส่งแอปของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง

ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

ศูนย์กลางบ้าน

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว

Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ ฯลฯ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

*LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'Matter' บริการและคุณลักษณะที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถ ทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพยนตร์ และหน้าจอถูกแบ่งออก โดยครึ่งหนึ่งจะแสดงภาพยนตร์ และด้านหนึ่งแสดง Spotify เคอร์เซอร์คลิกปุ่มเพื่อเปิดแผงการตั้งค่า Multi View ขึ้นมา และคลิกปุ่ม Live TV และหน้าต่าง Spotify จะเปลี่ยนเป็นการถ่ายทอดสดกีฬา

หลายมุมมอง

เพิ่มมุมมองของคุณ
เพิ่มความสนุกของคุณ

เมื่อหน้าจอเดียวไม่พอ ให้แบ่งเป็น 2-4 ส่วน ใช้ทีวีของคุณเป็นจอภาพคู่สำหรับพีซีของคุณ หรือเพิ่มหน้าจอเพื่อค้นหาบนเว็บและดูใน PiP ในเวลาเดียวกัน

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงบนทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน

***รองรับโหมด 2 หน้าจอ / 4 หน้าจอแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและประเทศ (โหมดหน้าจอ 3&4 มีเฉพาะในซีรีส์ M4 และ G4 เท่านั้น)

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณถูกใจอะไร

หน้าจอ LG TV แสดงหน้าจอ My Profile ในสามอันดับแรก แบนเนอร์สำหรับ Tangible Wonders ใต้แบนเนอร์ ปุ่มต่อไปนี้จะแสดงขึ้น: ศูนย์กลางโฮม, กีฬา, เกม, การเข้าถึง, โฮมออฟฟิศ ด้านล่างปุ่ม จะแสดงโลโก้ต่อไปนี้: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy ใต้โลโก้ รูปภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์ 5 เรื่องจะแสดงใต้ข้อความ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ" เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่อักษรย่อ 'S' ที่มุมซ้ายบน เมนูแบบเลื่อนลงบัญชี LG จะเปิดขึ้นและแสดงชื่อห้าชื่อ เคอร์เซอร์คลิกชื่อที่สองเป็นรูปขนาดย่อและเนื้อหาที่แนะนำเมื่อเปลี่ยนหน้าจอ

บัตรด่วน

พื้นที่ของคุณมีไว้สำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

ด้วย My Profile คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนกีฬา และหน้าจอจะจางหายไปในหน้าแรกของกีฬาพร้อมข้อความ "ลงทะเบียนทีม/ผู้เล่นที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับอันดับลีก ตารางการแข่งขัน หรือการอัพเดตอื่น ๆ" และ "รายชื่อลีกยอดนิยม" ภาพขนาดย่อห้าภาพมีป้ายกำกับว่าฟุตบอล บาสเกตบอล เบสบอล คริกเก็ต และฮ็อกกี้น้ำแข็ง หน้าจอจะจางหายไป เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนเกม และหน้าจอจะจางลงในหน้าแรกของเกมพร้อมข้อความ "ดื่มด่ำไปกับเกมบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ คุณสามารถเล่นเกมและดูวิดีโอเกมเพลย์ล่าสุดได้" รูปภาพแสดงปุ่มที่มีป้ายกำกับ Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid และที่เล่นล่าสุด โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะแสดง: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube และ Twitch

บัตรด่วน

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ

เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

LG TV แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์เกี่ยวกับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้า LG TV นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI เพื่อความสะดวก

รายการโปรดของคุณที่บริการของคุณ

AI Concierge รู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นพร้อมเวลา วันที่ สภาพอากาศ และอุณหภูมิ พร้อมข้อความ "อรุณสวัสดิ์" ลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "สวัสดี LG" ค่อยๆ หายไป ตามด้วยลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "แสดงกำหนดการของสัปดาห์นี้" หน้าจอจางหายไปเพื่อแสดงปฏิทิน Google และกำหนดการรายวัน

พร้อมเสมอ

ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้บริการเสมอ

ไม่ว่าคุณต้องการข้อมูลอะไร ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเวลา สภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา หรือแม้แต่ Google Calendar และ Google Photos เพียงแค่ถามผู้ช่วย AI ของคุณ ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้ความช่วยเหลือเสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

*สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

**คุณลักษณะ เมนู และแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**** 'คำหลักสำหรับคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาหลักของตนเท่านั้น 

****คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณลักษณะ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

********บริการ Google Calendar จะได้รับการสนับสนุนในปลายปีนี้

LG เมจิกรีโมทที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

เมจิกรีโมท

ความมหัศจรรย์
ในมือคุณ

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG เมจิกรีโมทปลดล็อกฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชันและคุณลักษณะในเมจิกรีโมทอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

การปรับแต่งด้วย AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

 

ทำงานร่วมอย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องเสียง LG

ซาวด์บาร์ที่โดดเด่นคู่ควรกับ LG QNED AI

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนู WOW Interface ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่ การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

อินเตอร์เฟซ WOW

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึง WOW Interface บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณลักษณะที่มีประโยชน์

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น และมีกราฟิกรูปทรงสว่างสดใสทั่วห้อง

WOW Orchestra

ครบถ้วนในทุกภาพอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

WOW Orchestra นำเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED ของคุณมารวมกันอย่างทำงานร่วม

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง

WOWCAST ในตัว

รับชมทีวีของคุณโดยปราศจากความยุ่งเหยิง

สิ้นสุดความยุ่งยากในการเดินสายและรับฟังคุณภาพเสียงของ LG Soundbar ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพด้วย WOWCAST

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณลักษณะบางอย่างเท่านั้น 

***โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

***ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80

****ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85

******ทีวีที่รองรับ WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 รุ่น 80 นิ้วขึ้นไปสามารถจับคู่กับ S90TY, S90TR และ S70 ได้

ขยายความตื่นเต้นในการชมภาพยนตร์และเพิ่มทักษะการเล่นเกม

โหมด FILMMAKER

ชมฉากภาพยนตร์ที่มีชีวิตชีวาในระดับที่น่าทึ่ง

ดื่มด่ำไปกับฉากภาพยนตร์ที่สมจริงที่สุด FILMMAKER Mode นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพอันมืดมิดกำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงภาพยนตร์เรื่อง 'Killers of the Flower Moon' ข้อความในภาพเขียนว่า "สำหรับการดูที่บ้าน ภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องควรดูในโหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์" ตามด้วย "มาร์ติน สกอร์เซซี่ ผู้กำกับ Killers of the Flower Moon" อยู่ข้างใต้ โลโก้ Killers of the Flower Moon, โลโก้ Apple TV และคำว่า "เร็วๆ นี้" อยู่ด้านล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**FILMMAKER Mode เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์โฮมซีนีม่า

เพิ่มความมหัศจรรย์ด้วยความดื่มด่ำที่ครบครัน

พลิกโฉมวิธีการรับชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดของคุณ Dolby Atmos สร้างเสียงเชิงพื้นที่เพื่อดึงดูดคุณให้ลึกยิ่งขึ้น ในขณะที่ HDR10 Pro ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าสีจะดูสมบูรณ์และสดใส

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro มอบรูปลักษณ์ตามที่ต้องการของภาพยนตร์ทุกประเภทด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำ

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ LG TV ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

LG TV ที่อยู่เบื้องหน้าแสดงภาพย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีที่เลือกไว้ ข้อความ "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" และ "ดูล่าสุด" อยู่ในรูปภาพ พื้นที่ด้านหน้าทีวีมีแสงสว่างจางๆ ราวกับมาจากไฟทีวี ด้านหลังทีวีในความมืดมีภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีมากขึ้น

LG Channels

ตอนนี้แสดงฟรีบน LG

ติดตาม LG Channels 3.0 เพื่อรับข่าวสารล่าสุด กีฬาโปรด ภาพยนตร์ยอดนิยม และซีรีส์ทีวี แม้กระทั่งเนื้อหาพิเศษเฉพาะบน LG TV เท่านั้น

ภาพขนาดย่อหกภาพของภาพยนตร์และรายการทีวีจะปรากฏขึ้น และโลโก้ของ LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ และ Apple TV+ อยู่ด้านล่าง

บริการ OTT

สำรวจบริการสตรีมมิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ดำดิ่งสู่ซีรีส์ใหม่ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่สุด ด้วยทางลัดในตัวไปยังบริการสตรีมมิ่งและแอปที่คุณชื่นชอบ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

มุ่งเป้าไปที่ชัยชนะอันยิ่งใหญ่

การเล่นจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย FreeSync และ VRR ในขณะที่การตั้งค่าที่ง่ายดายทำให้ได้รับชัยชนะอย่างแน่นอน

ฉากพร่ามัวของรถที่ขับเร็วในเกมแข่งรถ ฉากได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างละเอียดส่งผลให้มีการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและชัดเจน โลโก้ FreeSync Premium Pro และโลโก้ VRR ที่มุมขวาบน

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85 มีฟีเจอร์ AMD FreeSync™ Premium และ VRR

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ QNED80 มี GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG

***VRR เป็นคุณสมบัติที่ผ่านการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

****HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่ร่วมกันกำหนดและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคในรูปแบบ HDR

*****การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "Game Optimizer" และ "Game Dashboard" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น 

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นจากการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

รูปภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมต่างๆ ห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พาร์ทเนอร์ที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG QNED AI เพื่ออนาคต

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG QNED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พาร์ทเนอร์ที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**ขายึดด้านล่างสำหรับ QNED ทั้งหมดและฝาครอบด้านหลังแบบเต็มสำหรับ QNED85(65/55/50") ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

61.2

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Detachable)

รีโมท

Magic Remote (MR24)

แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

40 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.2 Channel

WiSA Ready

ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.1)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

2395 x 1633 x 285

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

103.0

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

2182 x 1358 x 464.6

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1826 x 464.6

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

61.2

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

65.1

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

800 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง Precision Dimming

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 โหมด (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

โหมด Always Ready

ใช่

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

Room to Room Share

ใช่ (Receiver)

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

18.3

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

910 x 643 x 1786

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

540

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

InstaView

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีดำ (แบล็คสตีล)

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ไซด์-บาย-ไซด์

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

18.3

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

334

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีดำ (แบล็คสตีล)

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PCM

ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

ไม่

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ใช่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ใช่

จอแสดงผล LED ภายนอก

สัมผัส-88-สีขาว

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

InstaView

ไม่

LINEAR Cooling

ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

540

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

2 ไม่โปร่งใส

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่แข็ง

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

3

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

93

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

910 x 643 x 1786

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

83

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู กล่องเอนกประสงค์ / มุมอาหารว่าง

ไม่

Hygiene Fresh+

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

4

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (2)

