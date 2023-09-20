About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED99SQB|Quantum Dot NanoCell | Real 8K l Refresh rate 120 Hz l Hands Free Voice Control l Google Assistant

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED99SQB|Quantum Dot NanoCell | Real 8K l Refresh rate 120 Hz l Hands Free Voice Control l Google Assistant

86QNED99SQB

LG QNED Mini LED 8K Smart TV รุ่น 86QNED99SQB|Quantum Dot NanoCell | Real 8K l Refresh rate 120 Hz l Hands Free Voice Control l Google Assistant

มุมมองด้านหน้าของทีวี LG QNED พร้อมรูปภาพและโลโก้ผลิตภัณฑ์
ภาพโลโก้ของรางวัล CES INNOVATION AWARDS

CES 2022 รางวัลนวัตกรรม

LG QNED99

หน่วยประมวลผล a9 Gen5 AI 8K Processor.
Quantum Dot รวมกับ NanoCell

มองเห็นสีที่บริสุทธิ์มากขึ้นไปอีก

สัมผัสสีสันที่แปลกใหม่ด้วยพลังของ Quantum Dot และ NanoCell ที่ผสมผสานกัน.
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
Mini LED

ไฟดวงเล็ก แต่ให้คอนทราสต์ที่สมบูรณ์

ไฟแบ็กไลต์ขนาดเล็กหลายพันดวงเติมเต็มหน้าจอให้ภาพคมชัดสดใสพร้อมรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง.

ไฟ Mini LED ภายในทีวีจะสว่างขึ้นและเติมเต็มจอทีวี และสุดท้ายกลายเป็นดอกไม้หลากสีสันบนทีวี

*QNED99/95/90/85 มาพร้อม MiniLED.
*จำนวนบล็อก MiniLED ขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่น QNED99 ขนาด 86 นิ้ว.
*ขนาด MiniLED คำนวณโดยใช้มาตรฐานการวัดภายในของ LG.

Precision Dimming Pro และ
Ultra Contrast

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงที่ก้าวหน้าที่สุดของเราและบล็อกการหรี่แสงนับพันแบบแยกกัน LG QNED ใช้อัลกอริทึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกอันทรงพลังเพื่อปรับปรุงอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์และเพิ่มความสว่างให้กับภาพที่เป็นธรรมชาติด้วยคมชัดในขณะที่ลดเอฟเฟกต์ฮาโล.

มีจอทีวี 2 จอ ด้านซ้ายและด้านขวา มีภาพคริสตัลหลากสีเหมือนกันบนทีวีแต่ละเครื่อง ภาพด้านซ้ายจะซีดเล็กน้อย ในขณะที่ภาพด้านขวามีสีสันสดในมาก มีรูปภาพชิปหน่วยประมวลผลที่มุมล่างซ้ายของทีวีที่รูปภาพด้านขวา

*จำนวนบล็อกขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่น QNED99 ขนาด 86 นิ้ว.
*QNED99/95/90(86") มาพร้อม Precision Dimming Pro+.
*QNED 99/95/90/85 มาพร้อม Ultra Contrast.
*รูปภาพจำลองมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ.



ระดับสี 100%

เทคโนโลยีการสร้างสีที่ผ่านการรับรองของ LG QNED มอบสีสันที่สดใสและแม่นยำแม้ในระดับความสว่างสูง

ภาพระบายสีดิจิทัลที่มีสีสันมากมายแบ่งออกเป็นสองฝั่ง ฝั่งซ้ายเป็นภาพที่มีความสดใสน้อยกว่า และฝั่งขวาเป็นภาพที่มีความสดใสมากกว่า ที่ด้านล่างซ้ายจะมีข้อความระบุว่าระดับสี 70% และด้านขวาระบุระดับสี 100%

มีกราฟการกระจายสี RGB สองกราฟในรูปทรงเสาสามเหลี่ยม ด้านซ้ายหนึ่งคือระดับสี 70% และทางด้านขวาคือระดับสี 100% ที่มีการกระจายอย่างเต็มที่ ข้อความระหว่างกราฟทั้งสองระบุว่าสว่างและมืด มีโลโก้รับรองของ Intertek อยู่ด้านล่าง

*QNED99/95/90/85 มาพร้อมระดับสี 100%.
*จอแสดงผลระดับช่วงสี (CGV) มีค่าเทียบเคียงหรือมากกว่า CGV ของพื้นที่สี DCI-P3 ที่ผ่านการรับรองจาก Intertek.
*ระดับสี 70% อ้างอิงจากทีวี LG UHD ที่ไม่มีเทคโนโลยี NanoCell.

กล้องจะเคลื่อนจากระยะใกล้ของด้านบนทีวีไปยังด้านหน้าของทีวีในระยะใกล้ หน้าจอทีวีแสดงแสงออโรร่าสีเขียว กล้องซูมออกเพื่อแสดงพื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นที่กว้างมาก ห้องนั่งเล่นโดยรวมเป็นสีเทาและมีป่าไม้ผ่านหน้าต่างด้านนอก
หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

เมื่อเราพูดว่าใหญ่
เราหมายความแบบนั้นจริง ๆ

ยกระดับการรับชมของคุณไปอีกขั้นด้วยสีสันที่สดใส
สี QNED ในแบบ 8K อันน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ.
เมื่อเราพูดว่าใหญ่ <br> เราหมายความแบบนั้นจริง ๆ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
วงจรไฟนีออนสีน้ำเงินเคลื่อนตัวไปมาบนภาพธารน้ำแข็งสีน้ำเงิน กล้องจะซูมออกและแสดงธารน้ำแข็งสีน้ำเงินนี้ในหน้าจอทีวี ทีวีวางอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นพื้นที่กว้างที่มีพื้นหลังสีน้ำเงิน
หน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

เราใส่หน่วยประมวลผลระดับมืออาชีพ

หน่วยประมวลผลที่ก้าวหน้าที่สุดของเรา α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K มอบประสบการณ์อันทรงพลังอย่างแท้จริง.
เราใส่หน่วยประมวลผลระดับมืออาชีพ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*QNED99/95 มาพร้อมหน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K.

AI Picture Pro

รูปภาพที่สมบูรณ์แบบอยู่ใกล้กว่าที่เคยด้วย AI Picture Pro AI 8K Upscaling และ AI Tone Mapping ที่อัปเกรดแล้วจะปรับปรุงคอนทราสต์และความละเอียดเพื่อสร้างรายละเอียดที่ดีที่สุด ในขณะที่การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเอฟเฟกต์พื้นหน้า/พื้นหลัง และไดนามิกที่สดใสเพิ่มระยะชัดลึกและการแสดงสีให้สูงสุดเพื่อภาพที่ดูสมจริงอย่างโดดเด่น.
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

มีภาพใบหน้าผู้หญิงระยะใกล้ทางด้านซ้ายและขวา ด้านซ้ายดูมืดและชัดเจนน้อยลง และด้านขวาดูเหมือนภาพใบหน้าผู้หญิงที่สว่างขึ้นและชัดเจนขึ้น

*AI Picture Pro จะไม่สามารถใช้ได้กับเนื้อหาใด ๆ ที่มีการปกป้องลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการแบบ OTT.
*QNED99/95 มาพร้อม AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 มาพร้อม AI 4K Upscaling.
*รูปภาพจำลองมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ.
*แบบปกติ หมายถึงทีวี LG UHD ที่ไม่มีเทคโนโลยี NanoCell.

AI Sound Pro

ด้วยการใช้การเรียนรู้เชิงลึกจากจุดข้อมูลเสียง หน่วยประมวลผลสามารถจดจำเสียง เอฟเฟกต์เสียง และความถี่เสียง ซึ่งช่วยให้ปรับแต่งเสียงตามประเภทของเนื้อหาที่คุณกำลังรับชมเพื่อให้ได้เสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมจริงยิ่งขึ้น.
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
หน้าจอทีวีแสดงชิงช้าสวรรค์ที่สว่างมากในตอนกลางคืน และมีเอฟเฟกต์เสียงที่ด้านซ้ายและด้านขวาของทีวี

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Multi-tone Mapping จะวิเคราะห์เฟรมแต่ละพื้นที่อย่างชาญฉลาดเพื่อเพิ่มคอนทราสต์และเพิ่มระดับของรายละเอียดที่คุณเห็นได้แบบเรียลไทม์

มีภาพภายในถ้ำสีน้ำเงินเข้มและมีภาพชิปหน่วยประมวลผลที่มุมล่างขวา มีภาพถ้ำสีน้ำเงินเข้มเหมือนกันด้านล่าง แต่มีเวอร์ชันสีซีดกว่า

*QNED99/95 มาพร้อม Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*QNED90/85/80 มาพร้อม Dynamic Tone Mapping.
*รูปภาพจำลองมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ.

มีการแสดงรายการ UI แบบกราฟิกของหน้าจอหลักของ LG QNED ที่เลื่อนลงมา ฉากเปลี่ยนเพื่อแสดงทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่นสีเหลือง
ThinQ AI และ WebOS

ความอัจฉริยะไม่เคย
ง่ายแบบนี้มาก่อน

ดูว่าทีวีสะดวกสบายเพียงใดด้วยการเตือน คำแนะนำ ผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะ และอื่น ๆ ในแบบของคุณ
ความอัจฉริยะไม่เคย <br> ง่ายแบบนี้มาก่อน เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*ความพร้อมให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ.
*จำเป็นต้องมีการสมัครบริการแยกสำหรับบริการ OTT.

ตัวช่วยอัจฉริยะและการเชื่อมต่อ

การรองรับ Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายทำให้การควบคุมทีวีและอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อของคุณรวดเร็วและสะดวกกว่าที่เคย
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

โลโก้สี่ตัวถูกแทนที่ตามลำดับ – สวัสดี Google, alexa ในตัว, ทำงานร่วมกับ Apple AirPlay, ทำงานร่วมกับ Apple HomeKit

*Google เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.
*Google Assistant ไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ในบางภาษาและบางประเทศ.
*Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ.
*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.
*ความพร้อมใช้งานของคำสั่งเสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามผลิตภัณฑ์และประเทศ.
*เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างไปจากนี้เมื่อมีการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์.
*การรองรับ AirPlay 2 และ HomeKit อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค.
*QNED99/95/90 มีการควบคุมด้วยเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรี.

Sports Alert

อย่าพลาดข่าวสารล่าสุดจากทีมและลีกที่คุณชื่นชอบ แม้ในขณะที่ดูเนื้อหาอื่นพร้อมการอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์และการเตือนความจำสำหรับเกมใหญ่ทั้งหมด
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

มี UI กราฟิก Sports Alert ที่แสดงโลโก้ทีมกีฬาสองโลโก้ (Jungle King และ Dragon) และปุ่มสองปุ่มทางด้านขวาที่ระบุว่า "Watch" และ "No Alert" ข้อความระบุว่า "นี่คือสกอร์สำหรับช่องกีฬาปัจจุบัน"

พร้อมเสมอ

แม้ว่าหน้าจอจะปิดอยู่ LG QNED ก็พร้อมที่จะตอบคำถามของคุณได้ทันที ทีวีสามารถแสดงภาพถ่ายและเนื้อหาเกี่ยวกับไลฟ์สไตล์อื่น ๆ ของคุณเมื่อคุณไม่ได้ดูทีวี.

หน้าจอทีวีแสดงสภาพอากาศของวันพรุ่งนี้

*QNED99/95/90 มาพร้อม Always Ready.

ผู้หญิงกำลังมองดูท้องฟ้าสีม่วง ผมของเธอสั่นเล็กน้อย
True Cinema

ประสิทธิภาพที่มีความ
โดดเด่น

เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจจากความสะดวกสบายในบ้านของคุณเองด้วย LG QNED.
ประสิทธิภาพที่มีความ <br> โดดเด่น เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos และ HDR 10 Pro

โซลูชัน Dolby ล่าสุดนำเสนอภาพและเสียงที่อัปเกรดแล้วในเนื้อหาที่มีความหลากหลายมากยิ่งขึ้น ในขณะที่ HDR10 Pro จะปรับปรุงคอนทราสต์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อความชัดเจนมากยิ่งขึ้นแม้ในเนื้อหา HDR ปกติ.

*QNED99/95/90/85 มาพร้อม Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos.
*รูปภาพจำลองมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ.
*แบบปกติ หมายถึงทีวี LG UHD ที่ไม่มีเทคโนโลยี NanoCell.

HDR10 Pro

เทคโนโลยีช่วงไดนามิกสูงของ LG อย่าง HDR10 Pro จะปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติและเพิ่มเนื้อหา HDR ปกติให้เข้มข้นขึ้นเพื่อแสดงรายละเอียดและความคมชัดที่มากขึ้นในทุกภาพ
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังจ้องมองออกไปข้างนอก ดูแปลกจริง ๆ ภาพแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ครึ่งซ้ายของภาพดูจืดชืดและสีสดใสน้อยกว่า ในขณะที่ครึ่งขวาของภาพดูสดใสและมีสีสันมากกว่า ที่มุมบนซ้ายเขียนว่า "แบบปกติ" มุมบนขวาเขียนว่า "HDR 10 PRO"

*รูปภาพจำลองมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ทำความเข้าใจคุณสมบัติ.
*แบบปกติ หมายถึงทีวี LG UHD ที่ไม่มีเทคโนโลยี NanoCell.

ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังจ้องมองออกไปข้างนอก ดูแปลกจริง ๆ ภาพแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ครึ่งซ้ายของภาพดูจืดชืดและสีสดใสน้อยกว่า ในขณะที่ครึ่งขวาของภาพดูสดใสและมีสีสันมากกว่า ที่มุมบนซ้ายเขียนว่า "แบบปกติ" มุมบนขวาเขียนว่า "HDR 10 PRO"

FILMMAKER MODE

รับชมภาพยนตร์ตรงตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วย FILMMAKER MODE™ โหมดนี้จะคงสีดั้งเดิม การตั้งค่า และอัตราเฟรมไว้เพื่อนำวิสัยทัศน์ดั้งเดิมของผู้กำกับมาสู่คุณ
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ผู้กำกับภาพยนตร์กำลังดูจอทีวีขนาดใหญ่ โดยกำลังแก้ไขบางอย่าง หน้าจอทีวีแสดงเครนหอสูงท่ามกลางท้องฟ้าสีม่วง โลโก้ FILMMAKER Mode จัดวางไว้ที่มุมล่างขวา

รูปภาพของหุ่นยนต์ในแสงสีแดง กะพริบอย่างช้า ๆ
Advanced Gaming

ขุมพลัง
การเล่นที่มากขึ้น

อัปเกรดการตั้งค่าการเล่นเกมของคุณด้วยทีวีระดับถัดไปที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเล่นเกมยุคใหม่ขั้นสูงสุด
ขุมพลัง <br> การเล่นที่มากขึ้น เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมและแดชบอร์ด

เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมจะเก็บการตั้งค่าการเล่นเกมทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ในเมนูที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงเมนูเดียว ในขณะที่แดชบอร์ดเกมมิ่งใหม่ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าปัจจุบันของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

รูปภาพของแดชบอร์ดเกม – จานสีแสดงไอคอนสถานะเกม โหมดมืด แอปในแอป เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม การตั้งค่าทั้งหมด และคู่มือผู้ใช้

*ความพร้อมในการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์อาจแตกต่างกันออกไปตามโมเดลและภูมิภาค.
*รายการในเมนูเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกมอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามซีรีส์.

HGiG

LG ร่วมมือกับบริษัทชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมเกมเพื่อนำเสนอเกม HDR ล่าสุดที่มีความสมจริงและความสมจริงสูงสุด
เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

รูปภาพแสดงผู้หญิงถือปืนสวมหน้ากากแบบเต็มหน้า ครึ่งซ้ายของรูปภาพมีสีซีดและมีสีน้อยกว่า และครึ่งขวาของรูปภาพมีสีสันมากกว่า

มีทีวีสามเครื่องกำลังแสดงผล ตรงกลาง หน้าจอจะแสดงโลโก้สองอันวางในแนวทแยง – โลโก้ของ NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW และโลโก้ของ STADIA ทางซ้ายของทีวีแสดงภาพ Splitgate และทางขวาของทีวีแสดงภาพ Cyberpunk 2077

คลาวด์เกมมิ่ง

LG QNED นำเสนอเกมใหม่นับพันเกมด้วย Google Stadia และ Geforce NOW ในตัว

*พันธมิตรที่สนับสนุนอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.
*แดชบอร์ดเกมและเครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพสำหรับคลาวด์เกมมิ่งจะพร้อมใช้งานในช่วงครึ่งหลังของปี 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วโดยที่แทบจะไม่มีอาการภาพสะดุด กระตุก และแล็กเลยด้วยการสนับสนุนจาก AMD FreeSync Premium บน LG QNED TV

มีทีวีสองเครื่อง – ด้านซ้ายแสดงฉากเกมของ FORTNITE พร้อมรถแข่ง ทางด้านขวายังแสดงฉากเกมเดียวกันแต่แสดงภาพที่สว่างและชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น ที่มุมบนขวาจะแสดงโลโก้พรีเมียมของ AMD FreeSync

*QNED99/90/85/80 มาพร้อม AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

"มีโลโก้ของแพลตฟอร์มบริการสตรีมมิงและฟุตเทจที่ตรงกันอยู่ข้าง ๆ โลโก้แต่ละอัน โลโก้ Netflix กับ Money Heist และ Witcher โลโก้ Disney กับ Boba Fett โลโก้ Stadia กับ Journey to the Savage Planet และ The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III โลโก้ Prime Video กับ Without Remorse และ The Wheel of Time โลโก้ Livenow กับภาพทีเซอร์ Mamamoo และภาพทีเซอร์ OneUs โลโก้ NVIDIA Geforce Now กับภาพการเล่นเกม Cyberpunk 2077 และ Splitgate โลโก้ 1 Million และภาพหญิงสาวที่กำลังเต้นสองภาพ โลโก้ HBO Max กับ The Wire and Euphoria โลโก้ Apple TV plus กับ Foundation and Finch "
บริการ OTT

แหล่งรวมสตรีมที่คุณโปรดปราน

เพลิดเพลินกับเนื้อหาจากแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดบน LG QNED ได้โดยตรง.
แหล่งรวมสตรีมที่คุณโปรดปราน เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*ต้องเป็นสมาชิกบริการสตรีมมิง Netflix.
*ความพร้อมใช้งานของเนื้อหาและแอปอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศหรือภูมิภาค จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากสำหรับ Disney+ (c) 2022 Disney และผู้ให้บริการที่เกี่ยวข้อง.
*Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่น ๆ.
*Apple TV+ และ/หรือเนื้อหาบางรายการอาจไม่มีให้บริการในทุกภูมิภาค.
*จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Apple TV+.
*จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก HBO Max .
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. สงวนลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมด มีการใช้ HBO Max™ ภายใต้ใบอนุญาต ต้องสมัครสมาชิก HBO Max .
*Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ มีค่าธรรมเนียมสำหรับสมาชิก Amazon Prime และ/หรือ Prime Video ดูรายละเอียดที่ primevideo.com/terms.
*บริการที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ.

กล่องบรรจุภัณฑ์ของ QNED วางอยู่บนพื้นหลังสีชมพู เขียว และมีหญ้าขึ้นและผีเสื้อออกมาจากข้างใน
บรรจุภัณฑ์เพื่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

อีกสิ่งหนึ่งที่ชื่นชอบเกี่ยวกับ QNED

บรรจุภัณฑ์ของ LG QNED ได้รับการออกแบบใหม่โดยใช้การพิมพ์สีเดียวและกล่องรีไซเคิล

*เนื้อหาในกล่องอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นหรือประเทศ.

Table Caption
คุณลักษณะ QNED91SQA QNED99SQB QNED86SQA QNED80SQA
86QNED99SQB
86QNED99SQB
75QNED91SQA
75QNED91SQA
55QNED86SQA
55QNED86SQA
55QNED80SQA
55QNED80SQA
Type 8K QNED MiniLED 4K QNED MiniLED 4K QNED MiniLED 4K QNED
ขนาดจอภาพ 86" 86"/75" 75"/65"/55" 75"/65"/55"
จอแสดงผล 8k (7680 *4320 P) 4k (3840 *2160 P) 4k (3840 *2160 P) 4k (3840 *2160 P)
Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
HDR Cinema HDR Cinema HDR Cinema HDR Active HDR
Audio 4.2 Ch/60W 2.2 Ch/40W 2.2 Ch/40W 75"2.2 ch / 40W 65",55" 2.0 ch/ 20W
หน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI Process 8K α7 Gen5 AI Process 4K α7 Gen5 AI Process 4K α7 Gen5 AI Process 4K
การประมวล AI Picture Pro/AI Sound Pro ( Virtual 7.1.2 up-mix) AI Picture Pro/AI Sound Pro ( Virtual 5.1.2 up-mix) AI Picture pro/AI Sound Pro ( Virtual 5.1.2 up-mix) AI Picture Pro/AI Sound ( Virtual 5.1.2 up-mix)
สถานที่จำหน่าย สถานที่จำหน่าย สถานที่จำหน่าย สถานที่จำหน่าย
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

8K QNED MiniLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α9 AI 8K Gen5

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

ระบบเสียง

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 7.1.2)

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

WiSA Ready

ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.0)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

2090 x 1215 x 285

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

73.5

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1917 x 1098 x 29.9

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1917 x 1175 x 452

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1196 x 452

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

55.4

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

59.2

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

600 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

Mini LED

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 8K (7,680 x 4,320)

ประเภทของจอ

8K QNED MiniLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

ใช่

AI Upscaling

AI ยกระดับภาพ 8K

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 โหมด (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α9 AI 8K Gen5

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง Precision Dimming Pro+

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

Motion Pro

SMART TV

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 22

การแจ้งเตือนกีฬาของทีมโปรด

ใช่

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

Art Gallery

ใช่

Home Dashboard

ใช่

Works with Apple Homekit

ใช่

