  • Front view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
  • Rear view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
  • Left-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
  • Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
  • Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
  • Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
  • 3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
  • A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
  • LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
  • A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Design Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

All New Dynamic QNED Color

LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor

Get bright, detailed picture and enhanced contrast through the precise light control of MiniLED and Advanced Local Dimming technology.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards. 

*Precision Dimming applies to 100 inches of QNED85 and Dimming Pro applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.

The smarter and faster NEW alpha Al Processor from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Learn More

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar.

*QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.

Super Slim Design

The slim design brings a refined touch to your space.

*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*Orchestra Sound applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

Synergy Bracket

The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.

*Synergy Bracket can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Advanced Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*QNED85 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED85 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED85 support 120Hz.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app. 

LG QNED92 and LG QNED85 TVs are side by side. Colorful artwork that highlights the new vivid and vibrant color reproduction technology of LG QNED are on their screens. ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI logo is also present.

Meet the All-New
QNED evo

Meet the All-New <br>QNED evo Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

