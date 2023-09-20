About Cookies on This Site

LG AKA แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนสื่ออารมณ์

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG AKA แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนสื่ออารมณ์

H788

LG AKA แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนสื่ออารมณ์

COME IN & (WIDGET)

เมื่อถอดเคสของ AKA ออกทั้งหมด จะพบโลกของ Eggy, Wooky, Soul หรือ Yoyo บนหน้าจอการใช้งาน โลกของ AKA จะเป็น widget ที่มีชื่อว่า Come In& ที่สามารถคลิกเพื่อเรียกดูเมนู 3 รายการ ได้แก่ AKA Space, Snapsh-OO-t และ t-oo-n แต่ละเมนูมีฟังก์ชั่นหรือคอนเทนท์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวโยงกับ AKA โลกอันแสนสนุกของ AKA รอคุณอยู่

หน้าจอแจ้งเตือน

เลื่อนเคสฝาปิดลงเพียงครึ่งเดียวเพื่อเช็คข้อความ อีเมล์ การแจ้งเตือนและอื่นๆ ได้บนหน้าจอเดียว คุณสามารถเช็คการแจ้งเตือนทั้งหมดได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ปลุกให้ตื่น

เมื่อใส่เคสโทรศัพท์ AKA จะเข้าสู่โหมดนอนหลับ หากต้องการปลุกให้ตื่น เพียงแค่ใช้นิ้วเคาะที่ส่วนบนของหน้าจอสองครั้ง ดวงตาของ AKA จะกระพริบขึ้นมาทักทายอย่างร่าเริง

เขย่า

ลองเขย่า AKA แล้วสังเกตดูว่าอะไรจะเกิดขึ้น ดวงตาของมันจะขยับเหมือนว่ากำลังมึนงงอยู่

เล่นซ่อนหา

คุณสามารถเล่นและตอบโต้กับ AKA ได้เมื่อใส่เคสอยู่ หากใช้มือปิดตา AKA ตาของมันจะกระพริบ

เมื่อสวมหูฟัง

หากสวมหูฟังและใส่เคสโทรศัพท์ AKA จะใส่หูฟังด้วยเพื่อร่วมแชร์เสียงดนตรีไปพร้อมๆ กันกับคุณ

พยากรณ์อากาศ

AKA เชื่อมต่อกับ LG Weather แอพลิเคชั่นพยากรณ์อากาศ ทำให้สามารถตอบสนองต่อสภาพอากาศแบบต่างๆ ได้ เช่น สีหน้าของ AKA จะเป็นปกติในช่วงอุณหภูมิ 1-29 องศาเซลเซียส มีเหงื่อออกเมื่ออุณหภูมิสูงกว่า 30 องศา และจะมีละอองหยดน้ำเมื่ออุณหภูมิต่ำกว่า 0 องศา

SNAPSH-OO-T

คุณสามารถถ่ายภาพสุดพิเศษร่วมกับคาแรกเตอร์ Art Toy ของ AKA ได้ เพียงแค่เข้า Snapsh-OO-t ใน Come in& และถ่ายรูปกับโมเดล Art Toy คาแร็คเตอร์ของ Art Toy จะปรากฎขึ้นบนหน้าจอและตอบสนองต่อคำสั่ง โดยมันจะเต้นหรือเกาหัวขณะรอให้คุณถ่ายรูปร่วมกัน

SNAPSH-OO-T

Alt text

ภาพพื้นหลัง

หากต้องการออกแบบรูปภาพป๊อบ-อัพของตัวเอง เพียงแค่บันทึกรูปภาพที่ต้องการในโฟลเดอร์ Gallery>Rotary รูปภาพจะแสดงสลับกันไปแต่ละครั้งที่เลื่อนเคสลง

ภาพพื้นหลัง

Alt text

สายเรียกเข้า/ เพลง/ นาฬิกาปลุก

หน้าจอด้านบนที่แสดงเหนือเคส AKA คือ shortcut สู่ Dashboard และ Controller คุณสามารถรับสายเรียกเข้า เล่นเพลงถัดไปในเพลย์ลิสต์ และปิดนาฬิกาปลุกได้โดยเพียงแค่สไลด์ Dashboard โดยไม่ต้องเปิดเคส

สายเรียกเข้า/_เพลง/ นาฬิกาปลุก

Alt text

เคส DIY

คุณสามารถตกแต่งเคสฝาปิดได้ด้วยสติกเกอร์และของตกแต่งแบบวินเทจ หรือแม้กระทั่งวาดภาพและระบายสีได้ด้วยตนเอง ลองดีไซน์สมาร์ทโฟน AKA ให้พิเศษในแบบของตัวคุณเอง

เคส DIY

Alt text

ชาร์จแบตเตอรี่

ขณะที่กำลังชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ ดวงตาของ AKA จะเป็นตัวบ่งบอกถึงระดับของแบตเตอรี่

ชาร์จแบตเตอรี่

Alt text

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

SIZE

Dimensions

138.7 x 71.9 x 9.9 mm

Weight

135.5 g

BASIC SPECIFICATION

BATTERY, Min(mAh)

Li-ion, 2,540mAh

CAMERA

Primary

8 MP AF, LED Flash

Selfie

2.1MP

MEMORY

Internal

16 GB, RAM 1.5GB

External

Micro SD (up to 64GB)

DISPLAY

SIZE (inch)

5" HD (1280x720)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 4.0

WI-FI

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

