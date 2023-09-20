About Cookies on This Site

การเข้าถึงเว็บ LG.com

สภาพแวดล้อมดิจิทัลแบบเท่าเทียมกันสำหรับทุกคน

เราเชื่อว่าทุกคนควรจะสามารถใช้เว็บไซต์ของเราได้อย่างสะดวก โดยมิต้องคำนึงถึงข้อจำกัดหรือเงื่อนไขทางกายภาพหรือสิ่งแวดล้อม. เพื่อรักษามาตรฐานการเข้าถึงเว็บ LG.com เราได้กำหนด LWCAG (นโยบายมาตรฐานการเข้าถึงเว็บ LG.com) และเฝ้าตรวจสอบปัญหาการเข้าถึงเว็บอย่างต่อเนื่อง 

ช่วยเหลือการเข้าถึง

คู่มือนี้จะอธิบายวิธีใช้คุณลักษณะการเข้าถึงที่ให้บริการโดย Windows, เว็บเบราว์เซอร์ หรือ LG.COM เพื่อช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งาน LG.COM สามารถเข้าถึงได้มากขึ้น

ในส่วนนี้คุณสามารถค้นหาวิธี:

ใช้บายพาสบล็อก

มื่อคุณอยู่บน LG.com ให้กด Tab บนแป้นพิมพ์ของคุณ คุณจะเห็นลิงค์ที่อ่าน“ ข้ามไปที่สารบัญ” กด Enter เพื่อไปที่เนื้อหาหลักโดยตรง

กด Tab บนคีย์บอร์ดของคุณสองครั้งบน LG.com ลิงก์ที่อ่าน“ ข้ามไปยังวิธีใช้การเข้าถึง” จะปรากฏขึ้น กด Enter เพื่อไปที่ความช่วยเหลือการเข้าถึงได้โดยตรง

Use Date Picker

ในหน้าสนับสนุน เลเยอร์ปฏิทินจะปรากฏขึ้นทุกครั้งที่มีการโฟกัสกล่องป้อนข้อมูลที่มีไอคอนปฏิทิน กดปุ่มลูกศรบนแป้นพิมพ์เพื่อเลื่อนไปข้างหน้าและย้อนกลับในเลเยอร์ปฏิทิน

หากคุณต้องการย้ายไปยังเดือนก่อนหน้าหรือเดือนถัดไปให้กดปุ่มเลื่อนหน้าขึ้นหรือเลื่อนหน้าลง

คุณสามารถป้อนวันที่โดยตรงโดยใช้ปุ่มตัวเลขโดยไม่ต้องใช้เลเยอร์ปฏิทิน

เมื่อเลือกวันที่จัดส่งสินค้า เลเยอร์ปฏิทินจะปรากฏขึ้นเมื่อคุณคลิกปุ่ม ‘ปฏิทิน’ คุณสามารถเลื่อนไปเดือนก่อนหน้าหรือเดือนถัดไปโดยใช้ปุ่ม ‘เดือนก่อนหน้า’ และ ‘เดือนถัดไป’

Use Slider

กดปุ่ม Tab เพื่อกำหนดโฟกัสไปที่ตัวเลื่อนและใช้ปุ่มลูกศรเพื่อตั้งค่าแถบเลื่อน

เมื่อใช้โปรแกรมอ่านหน้าจอ (JAWS หรือ NVDA) ให้กดปุ่ม Tab เพื่อตั้งค่าโฟกัสไปที่แถบเลื่อนและใช้ปุ่ม Alt + Arrow เพื่อตั้งค่าแถบเลื่อน

ย้ายโฟกัสเมื่อมีการแจ้งเตือนปรากฏขึ้น

หากคุณดำเนินการ (เช่น กดปุ่มเข้าสู่ระบบ) และมีข้อผิดพลาดเกิดขึ้น คุณจะได้ยินเสียงข้อความแจ้งเตือนโดยที่โฟกัสจะไม่ย้ายไปที่การแจ้งเตือน คุณสามารถใช้ Shift+tab เพื่อกลับไปยังช่องป้อนข้อมูลก่อนหน้า

หากคุณทำการโฟกัสที่ช่องป้อนข้อมูลที่เกิดข้อผิดพลาด คุณสามารถอ่านข้อความแสดงข้อผิดพลาดได้

ลงทะเบียนโดยไม่มีข้อจำกัดด้านเวลา

เมื่อคุณกรอกอีเมลระหว่างการลงทะเบียน จะเริ่มการนับถอยหลังเวลายืนยัน 10 นาที ทว่าคุณสามารถเข้าถึงปุ่ม “ขยายเวลายืนยัน” ได้ตลอดเวลาถัดจากช่องป้อนรหัสยืนยัน เมื่อกดปุ่ม “ขยายเวลายืนยัน” เวลายืนยันจะขยายออกไปอีก 10 นาที

ตอบโต้กับการแจ้งเตือน

การแจ้งเตือนใน LG.com จะไม่หมดเวลา เพื่อช่วยให้ลูกค้าที่มีข้อจำกัดทางกายภาพสามารถโต้ตอบกับเว็บไซต์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย หากมีการโฟกัสไปที่การแจ้งเตือนใดๆ ที่คุณไม่ต้องการโต้ตอบด้วย ให้ปิดการแจ้งเตือนเหล่านั้นโดยใช้ปุ่ม 'X' ที่คุณสามารถเข้าถึงได้โดยใช้ปุ่ม 'Tab'

ในส่วนนี้คุณสามารถค้นหาวิธี:

ฟังก์ชันซูม

LG.com มุ่งมั่นที่จะทำให้แน่ใจว่าไม่มีการสูญเสียข้อมูลแม้ในขณะที่ซูมเข้าหน้าจอ 400% ที่ความละเอียด 1280*1024

Internet Explorer (เวอร์ชั่น 10.0 หรือใหม่กว่า)

  1. หากคุณใช้ Internet Explorer ให้ไปที่เมนูที่ด้านบนของหน้าต่างเบราว์เซอร์และคลิกที่ 'ดู'

  2. จากรายการตัวเลือกคลิก 'ซูม' คุณจะเห็นเมนูด้านข้างเปิดขึ้น

  3. เลือกระดับการซูมที่กำหนดไว้ล่วงหน้าหรือระบุระดับที่กำหนดเองโดยคลิก 'กำหนดเอง' และป้อนค่าการซูม

IE (เวอร์ชัน 10.0 หรือใหม่กว่า)

  • กด Ctrl และ + เพิ่มขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ - ลดขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ 0 กลับไปเป็นขนาดเริ่มต้น

Firefox (ปัจจุบัน –1)

หากคุณใช้ Firefox ให้ไปที่เมนูที่ด้านบนของหน้าต่างเบราว์เซอร์และคลิกที่ 'ดู'

จากรายการตัวเลือกคลิก 'ซูม' คุณจะเห็นเมนูด้านข้างเปิดขึ้น

เลือกตัวเลือก 'ขยายภาพ' เพื่อเพิ่มขนาดตัวอักษรหรือเลือกตัวเลือก 'ย่อขนาด' เพื่อลดขนาดตัวอักษร

Firefox ยังอนุญาตให้เปลี่ยนขนาดตัวอักษรด้วยแป้นพิมพ์ลัด:

  • กด Ctrl และ + เพิ่มขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ - ลดขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ 0 กลับไปเป็นขนาดเริ่มต้น

Chrome (ปัจจุบัน –1)

หากคุณใช้ Chrome ให้คลิกไอคอนเมนูที่ด้านบนขวา

คลิกที่ '-' เพื่อซูมออก คลิกที่ '+' เพื่อซูมเข้า

คลิกที่ '100%' เพื่อกลับไปที่ขนาดเริ่มต้น

Chrome ยังอนุญาตให้เปลี่ยนขนาดตัวอักษรด้วยแป้นพิมพ์ลัด:

  • กด Ctrl และ + เพิ่มขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ - ลดขนาด
  • กด Ctrl และ 0 กลับไปเป็นขนาดเริ่มต้น

ใช้แว่นขยายซึ่งเป็นคุณสมบัติการขยายในตัวใน Windows

เลือก 'ความง่ายในการเข้าถึง' ในแผงควบคุม

เลือก 'ศูนย์กลางความง่ายในการเข้าถึง'

ภายใต้ส่วนหัว 'เข้าถึงด่วนไปยังเครื่องมือทั่วไป' คลิก 'เริ่มแว่นขยาย' นี่จะเป็นการเริ่มแว่นขยายสำหรับการใช้งานในปัจจุบัน

แป้นพิมพ์ลัดต่อไปนี้ใช้งานได้เมื่อใช้แว่นขยาย

  • กดปุ่ม Windows และ + เพื่อซูมเข้า
  • กดปุ่ม Windows และ - เพื่อย่อ
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ F เพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นโหมด 'เต็มหน้าจอ'
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ Spacebar เพื่อดูตัวอย่างเดสก์ท็อปในโหมดเต็มหน้าจอ
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ L เพื่อสลับไปที่โหมด 'เลนส์'
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ R เพื่อปรับขนาดเลนส์
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ D เพื่อสลับไปที่โหมด 'Docked'
  • กด Ctrl, Alt และ I เพื่อสลับสีในหน้าต่างขยาย
  • กดปุ่ม Ctrl, Alt และ Arrow เพื่อย้ายโฟกัสในทิศทางที่เลือก
  • กดปุ่ม Windows และ Esc เพื่อออกจากแว่นขยาย

เปลี่ยนพื้นหลังและสีข้อความ

หากคุณกำลังใช้ Microsoft Edge, Firefox หรือ Chrome คุณต้องติดตั้งปลั๊กอินหรือส่วนขยายเพื่อเปลี่ยนสีพื้นหลัง มีหลายปลั๊กอินสำหรับช่วยการเข้าถึงที่นี่:

ไมโครซอฟเอดจ์ แอดออน (Microsoft Edge Add-ons) ไฟร์ฟอกซ์ แอดออน (Firefox Add-ons) Chrome ส่วนขยาย (Chrome Extensions)

ในส่วนนี้คุณสามารถค้นหาวิธี:

picture

เลือก 'ฮาร์ดแวร์และเสียง' ในแผงควบคุม

picture

เลือก ‘ปรับระดับเสียงของระบบ'

picture

ใช้ตัวควบคุมระดับเสียงเพื่อเพิ่มหรือลดเสียงให้อยู่ในระดับที่ต้องการ

การช่วยเหลือพิเศษเพื่อเข้าถึงข้อมูลทางมือถือ

ที่ LG เรามุ่งมั่นที่จะนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เข้าถึงได้สำหรับลูกค้าของเรา ดูรายการคุณลักษณะด้านล่างเพื่อช่วยเหลือผู้ใช้ที่มีความบกพร่องในการมองเห็น การได้ยิน หรือความคล่องตัวลดลง

ในส่วนนี้ คุณจะพบวิธีการ:

คุณลักษณะการมองเห็น

การปรับขนาดตัวอักษร

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

picture

เลือก 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'ขนาดและสไตล์แบบอักษร' ใน 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น'

picture

ปรับขนาดตัวอักษร '

แตะซูม

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

เลือก 'การขยาย' ใน 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'ทางลัดการขยาย'

การตอบสนองด้วยเสียง

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การตอบสนองด้วยเสียง' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'การตอบสนองด้วยเสียง'

picture

เลือกตัวเลือกการตั้งค่ารายละเอียด 'การตอบสนองด้วยเสียง' ที่คุณต้องการ

การปรับสีของหน้าจอ

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

เลือก 'การปรับสี' ใน 'การปรับปรุงการมองเห็น'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'การปรับสี'

เลือกตัวเลือกโทนสีที่คุณต้องการเปลี่ยน

คุณลักษณะการได้ยิน

คำบรรยายภาพ

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการได้ยิน' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'การกำหนดลักษณะคำบรรยาย' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'ขนาดและรูปแบบของคำบรรยาย' ใน 'การตั้งค่าคำบรรยาย'

picture

เลือก 'ขนาดข้อความ', 'รูปแบบคำบรรยาย'

การแจ้งเตือนแบบแฟลช

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การตั้งค่าขั้นสูง' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

เลือก 'การแจ้งเตือนแบบแฟลช' ใน 'การตั้งค่าขั้นสูง'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'การแจ้งเตือนด้วยแฟลชกล้อง' ใน 'การแจ้งเตือนด้วยแฟลช'

เสียงโมโน

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการได้ยิน' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'เสียงโมโน' ใน 'การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการได้ยิน'

คุณลักษณะมอเตอร์และการรับรู้

ผู้ช่วยแตะ

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'ปฏิสัมพันธ์และความชำนาญ' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เปิดตัวเลือก 'เมนูผู้ช่วย' ใน 'การโต้ตอบและความชำนาญ'

picture

เลือกปุ่มที่ลอยอยู่ทางด้านขวา

picture

เลือกปุ่มสำหรับการดำเนินการที่คุณต้องการ

ในส่วนนี้ คุณจะพบวิธีการ:

คุณลักษณะการมองเห็น

การปรับขนาดตัวอักษร

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

picture

เลือก 'การแสดงผลและขนาดข้อความ' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'ข้อความขนาดใหญ่' ใน 'การแสดงผลและขนาดข้อความ'

picture

ปรับขนาดตัวอักษร

ซูม

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'ซูม' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือกวิธีการซูมและช่วงการซูม

สั่งการด้วยเสียง

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'พากย์เสียง' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

ปรับ 'อัตราการพูด'

คุณลักษณะการได้ยิน

คำบรรยายภาพ

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'คำบรรยายและคำบรรยาย' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'สไตล์' ใน 'คำบรรยายและคำบรรยาย'

picture

เลือกตัวเลือกที่คุณต้องการ

การแจ้งเตือนแบบแฟลช

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'เสียง/ภาพ' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

เลือก 'แฟลช LED สำหรับการแจ้งเตือน' ใน 'เสียง/ภาพ'

picture

เลือกตัวเลือกที่คุณต้องการ

เสียงโมโน

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'เสียง/ภาพ' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

เลือก 'เสียงโมโน' ใน 'เสียง/ภาพ'

คุณลักษณะมอเตอร์และการรับรู้

ผู้ช่วยแตะ

picture

เลือก 'การเข้าถึง' ใน 'การตั้งค่า'

เลือก 'แตะ' ใน 'การเข้าถึง'

picture

เลือก 'การช่วยเหลือการแตะ' ใน แตะ

picture

เลือกการตั้งค่าที่คุณต้องการ

