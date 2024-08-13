About Cookies on This Site

Bireysel Kumandalar

LG Bireysel Kumanda, kolay ve basit kontrol için sezgisel bir arayüz ve çeşitli ayar seçenekleriyle tasarlanmıştır.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_01

Bireysel Kumandalar

Seçkin ve kompakt tasarım ile iç mekan ünitelerinin kontrolü artık daha kolay

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Sezgisel Arayüz İçeren Seçkin Tasarım

Uzaktan kumandanın renkli ekranlı, basit ve kullanıcı dostu düğme düzenine sahip seçkin tasarımı iç mekan tasarımına uyum sağlar ve kontrolü daha kolay hale getirir.

Sezgisel Arayüz İçeren Seçkin Tasarım1

Enerji Yönetimi1

Hava Kalitesi Seviye Ekranı

Ayrı bir program gerektirmeden iç hava kalitesini kolayca kontrol edin. Renklerle ve rakamlarla ifade edilen sezgisel arayüz PM 1.0’a kadar algılar.

Çeşitli İşlevler1

Çeşitli İşlevler

Kullanıcılar sıcaklık, nem ve temizlik bilgileri (ERV için CO2) gibi çevresel bilgileri kontrol edebilir ve haftalık, aylık ve yıllık planlar için entegre planlara göz atabilir. Ayrıca dijital çıkış ile programlanabilir niteliktedir (Standart III için isteğe bağlı); aydınlatma, ısıtma ve fan gibi üçüncü taraf ekipmanları açıp kapatabilir.

Kullanıma Hazır Kontrol1

Kullanıma Hazır Kontrol

MULTI V 5 tarafından sunulan Akıllı Yük Kontrolü, Az Gürültüyle Çalışma ve Konforlu Soğutma gibi bazı temel özelliklerin yanı sıra diğer standart işlevler de istenildiği zaman kontrol edilebilir.

Bağımsız Kontrolör Serisi1

Bireysel Kontrol Ürün Gamı

Satınalma Talebi1

Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Bizimle İletişime Geçin Daha Fazla Bİlgİ Edİnİn