Temel Özellikler

  • Dahili Bellek: 64 GB (Depolama) / 8 GB (RAM)
  • Parlaklık (Camsız): 440 nit (Maks.), 390 nit (Tip.)
  • Çözünürlük: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Çoklu Dokunmatik Noktası: 40 Nokta (Maks.)
Daha fazla

LG CreateBoard ile Sınıfta Yeni Bir Seviye

Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Çeşitli Eğitim Şablonları

LG CreateBoard, cetvel, masa ve yapışkan not kağıtları gibi çeşitli eğitim şablonları ve öğretim araçları sunarak öğrencilerin aktif katılımını ve kolay anlaşılır dersler yapılmasını mümkün kılar. LG CreateBoard ile görsel ve videoları düzenlemek artık daha kolay. Oluşturulan kaynaklar QR kodları aracılığıyla başkalarıyla kolayca paylaşılabilir.

Öğrenciler, LG CreateBoard menüsündeki çeşitli cetvel modellerini kullanarak problem çözüyor.

Dokunma noktası

LG CreateBoard aynı anda 40 adede kadar noktayı algılayarak çoklu dokunma işlevi sunar. Böylece gerçekçi bir dokunmatik deneyim yaratarak öğrencilerin buna kolayca alışmalarına ve derslere gerçek anlamda katılmalarına yardımcı olur. Bu da öğrencilerin maksimum konsantrasyon ve organik katılımına yol açar.

Sınıfta birçok öğrenci aynı anda LG CreateBoard ekranına yazı yazıyor.

* Android ortamında en fazla 32 nokta tanınır. Windows ortamında en fazla 40 nokta algılanır.

* Yazma uygulamasında en fazla 10 nokta tanınabilir.

Kolay Kaydetme / İçe Aktarma / Dışa Aktarma

LG CreateBoard, basit içe ve dışa aktarma işlevleri içerir. Kaynaklar doğrudan Google Drive veya OneDrive'a kaydedilebilir ve buradan içe aktarılabilir. Dosyalar bir USB sürücüsünden içe aktarılabilir (Kullanıcılar USB depolama alanında kayıtlı kaynaklara göz atabilir).

Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’nin tescilli beyaz tahta yazılımı

Akıcı İş Birliği Araçları

Akıcı İş Birliği Araçları

Akıcı tartışmaları kolaylaştırmak, sorunsuz fikir paylaşımı ve iletişimi sağlamak için hesap makinesi, saat ve yapışkan not gibi çeşitli araçlar mevcuttur. Ayrıca kullanıcılar menü çubuğunu en sık kullandıkları araçlarla kişiselleştirerek çalışma verimliliklerini artırabilirler.

Web Tarayıcı

Web Tarayıcı

Bir tartışma sırasında referansa ihtiyacınız olduğunda, bir web tarayıcısına basit bir tıklamayla çeşitli bilgilere gerçek zamanlı olarak erişebilirsiniz. İnternette bulunan gerekli bilgiler, oluşturduğunuz materyale kolayca sürüklenip bırakılabilir. Böylece toplantılarınızın üretkenliği artar.

Dikkat Efekti

Dikkat Efekti

LG CreateBoard ekranına 4-5 parmakla iki kez dokunduğunuzda, sesli bir dikkat işareti açılır. Bu özellik, odaklanmaları gereken anlarda katılımcıların dikkatini çekmeyi kolaylaştırır.

Kablosuz Ekran Paylaşımı

LG CreateBoard Share uygulaması cihaza kurulduğunda, kullanıcıların gerçek zamanlı olarak 9 paylaşılan ekranı veya bir dosyayı göstermesini sağlar. Ayrıca oturum sahibi, dosyalarını LG CreateBoard Share uygulamasına bağlı herhangi bir cihaza kolayca gönderebilir ve birkaç hızlı kontrol de mevcuttur.

LG CreateBoard, uygulama ve web sitesi aracılığıyla ekranları birden fazla cihazla gerçek zamanlı olarak kolayca paylaşabilir.

* LG CreateBoard aynı ağ içindeki PC (web sitesi aracılığıyla) ve mobil cihazlar için uygulamasız paylaşımı da destekler.

* Daha istikrarlı bir bağlantı için özel uygulamanın (LG CreateBoard Share) kurulmasını öneririz.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS, eğitim ortamlarında kurulu LG CreateBoard’un durumunu uzaktan izlemeye, kontrol etmeye ve yönetmeye yönelik bir bulut çözümüdür. Bu özellik, BT (bilgi teknolojileri) yöneticilerinin çalışan cihazlardaki önemli kaynakları, tesisleri fiziksel olarak ziyaret etmeden çalıştırmalarını ve yönetmelerini sağlar.

Bir BT yöneticisi, LG ConnectedCare DMS aracılığıyla LG CreateBoard’un durumunu yönetiyor/kontrol ediyor.

* “LG ConnectedCare DMS” ayrıca satın alınmalıdır.
* “LG ConnectedCare DMS” hizmetinin kullanılabilirliği bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir, bu nedenle daha fazla bilgi için lütfen bölgenizdeki LG satış temsilcisi ile iletişime geçin.
* “LG ConnectedCare DMS”, bulut ortamında TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Serisini (daha fazlası yakında) şu an itibarıyla desteklemektedir.

Uzaktan kumanda / Zamanlama

 

Güç açma/kapama, programlama, parlaklık ve ekran kilidi işlevleri gibi sık kullanılan kontroller uzaktan kumanda ile uygulanabilir.

Yayın/Uyarı Mesajı

LG ConnectedCare DMS’ye bağlı tek tek sınıf cihazlarına ana sistemden mesajlar ve başka içerikler gönderilebilir. Yangın veya doğal afet gibi acil durumlarda, uyarı mesajları sisteme manuel olarak dağıtılabilir ve bu da öğretmenlerin ve öğrencilerin derhal güvenlik önlemi almasına yardımcı olur.

"Kullanıcı; ekran sıcaklığı, CPU kullanımı gibi sekiz kategori için uyarı/hata sinyali almak üzere bir eşik ayarlayabilir. Sorunun mevcut durumu, kategorilerde kolayca gösterilerek hızlı gerçek zamanlı yanıtlara olanak tanır. Sorunlar LG ConnectedCare DMS çözümü ile uzaktan yönetilebilir."

"Kullanıcı; ekran sıcaklığı, CPU kullanımı gibi sekiz kategori için uyarı/hata sinyali almak üzere bir eşik ayarlayabilir. Sorunun mevcut durumu, kategorilerde kolayca gösterilerek hızlı gerçek zamanlı yanıtlara olanak tanır. Sorunlar LG ConnectedCare DMS çözümü ile uzaktan yönetilebilir."

Eşik Ayarları

Kullanıcılar; ekran sıcaklığı, bellek kullanımı veya sinyal gibi sekiz kategoride eşikleri ayarlayabilir ve eşik ayarlarına göre uyarı veya hata bildirimleri alabilir.

İzleme ve Arıza Teşhisi

Bir mühendis, durumu gerçek zamanlı olarak kontrol edip sorunları uzaktan teşhis edebilir. Ayrıca sorunların mevcut durumu kategorize edilerek kolay görüntüleme ve hızlı yanıtlara olanak tanır.

Sorun Yönetimi

Uzaktan sorun yönetimi LG ConnectedCare DMS çözümü tarafından gerçekleştirilebilir. Bu, dersin istikrarlı yürütülmesini kolaylaştırarak yönetimi daha güvenli ve daha verimli hale getirir.

Google Sertifikası

Google Sertifikası

LG CreateBoard, kullanıcıların, Google hesaplarını bağlayarak Google ekosistemiyle sorunsuz entegre olmalarını sağlayan Google sertifikasını almıştır.

* Google hizmeti olmayan ülkelerde istisnalar geçerlidir.

Google Play Store

Kullanıcılar, daha kapsamlı bir deneyim için eğitimle ilgili oyunlar, araçlar gibi çok çeşitli uygulamaları indirebilecekleri Google Play Store’a erişebilirler.

* Google hizmeti olmayan ülkelerde istisnalar geçerlidir.

Bluetooth Bağlantısı

LG CreateBoard; hoparlör, fare, klavye gibi çeşitli cihazlara kablosuz Bluetooth bağlantılarını destekler. Bu da çevrim içi ve çevrim dışı derslerin sorunsuz bir şekilde devam edebilmesi için ideal bir hibrit ortam oluşturur.

LG CreateBoard; Bluetooth üzerinden klavye, fare ve hoparlör gibi cihazlara kablosuz olarak bağlanabilir.

C Tipi Bağlantı

USB-C bağlantısı, tek bir kablo üzerinden aynı anda şarj etmeyi ve veri göndermeyi sağlayarak bağlantıyı basitleştirir.

LG CreateBoard, USB-C bağlantısı aracılığıyla verileri kolayca iletir ve 65 W’a kadar şarj edebilir.

* USB Type-C kablo ayrı satılır.

Oturum açma, bir QR koduyla kolayca yapılabilir, böylece sınıfın hazırlık süresi kısalır. Oturumu kapatarak kişisel bilgi güvenliği artırılır.

Kolay Bulut Erişimi
için QR Girişi

Ana ekrandaki QR kodu, kişisel cihaz doğrulamasını etkinleştirerek sınıf için hazırlık süresini azaltır. Kullanıcılar, Google Drive ve OneDrive da dahil olmak üzere LG CreateBoard’daki çeşitli uygulamalara ek oturum açma işlemi olmadan tek bir QR doğrulamasıyla kaydolabilir. Bir ders bittikten sonra, kullanıcılar bağlantıyı kesmek için Oturumu Kapat düğmesine tıklayabilir, böylece kişisel bilgi sızıntısı riski azalır.

LG CreateBoard’Un titreşimsiz işlevi sayesinde, ekrana uzun süre baksanız bile cihazı daha rahat kullanabilirsiniz.

Gelişmiş Göz Koruma

LG CreateBoard, titreşimsiz işlev sunar. Monitör arka ışık titremesinin azalmasıyla kullanıcılar, cihazı uzun süre kullanırken bile daha rahat eder.

LG CreateBoard’un önünde USB ve HDMI gibi bağlantı noktaları bulunur.

Önden Bağlantı Tasarımı

LG CreateBoard hem öğretmenler hem de öğrenciler için ideal olan ön ekran bağlantı noktaları ve hoparlörlere sahiptir. Böylece içeriklerin daha sürükleyici bir sesle daha kolay sunulmasını sağlar.

Dahili OPS yuvası, OPS montajını kolaylaştırır ve kullanıcılara harici masaüstleri kullanmadan daha fazla işlevsellik sağlar.

Yerleşik OPS Yuvası

LG CreateBoard, OPS yuvalarını destekleyerek OPS masaüstünü harici bir masaüstüne bağlanma zahmetine girmeden LG CreateBoard’un arkasına kolay ve rahat bir şekilde monte etmenize olanak tanır ve size daha geniş işlevler sunar.

* OPS: Açık Takılabilen Spesifikasyon

Akıllı Görüntüleme fonksiyonu, verileri yan yana gösteren çoklu pencere modunun yanı sıra gösterilen verilerin üzerine başka verileri de yerleştirebilen resim içinde resim modunu içerir.

Akıllı Görüntüleme

LG CreateBoard’un Akıllı Görüntüleme özelliği verimli eğitim sağlar. Alt-tab’a tekrar tekrar basmadan aynı ekranda aynı anda iki veya daha fazla materyal görüntülenebilir ve bu da eğitimi daha kolay ve verimli hale getirir. İki materyal yan yana görüntülenebilir (çok pencereli mod) veya bir materyal diğerinin üzerine yerleştirilebilir (resim içinde resim modu).

* Çoklu pencere modu bazı uygulamalarda çalışmayabilir.
* PIP modu harici kaynak ekranı için uygundur.

Belirli bir süre için giriş olmazsa bekleme moduna geçilir ve zaman ayarıyla otomatik olarak açılıp kapatılabilir, böylece güç tasarrufu sağlanır.

Güç Tasarrufu

Bir cihaz, kullanıcı tarafından ayarlanan belirli bir süre boyunca harici bir giriş sinyali almadığında bekleme moduna geçer. Cihazlar, kullanıcı tarafından ayarlanan belirli bir saatte veya günde otomatik olarak açılıp kapatılabilir ve bu da enerji tasarrufuna katkıda bulunur.

Güvenlik İşlevi

Ekran Kilidi

Öğretmenler Ekran Kilidi kullanarak ekranı kilitleyebilir, parola ile kilidi açabilir. Kullanıcılar, cihazı bilinmeyen kullanıcılardan korumak için Ayarlar menüsünden Ekran Kilidi ayarlayabilir.

Güvenli Mod

 

LG CreateBoard, izinsiz içeriğin çeşitli cihazlarda gösterilmesini önlemek için LG CreateBoard Share işlevini devre dışı bırakan Güvenli Modu destekler.

USB Kilit Modu

 

USB Kilit Modu, verilerin yetkisiz cihazlara kopyalanmasını önlemeye yardımcı olan bir güvenlik önlemidir. Bu, güvenliğin önemli olduğu alanlarda kullanılmak üzere gereklidir.

Dosyaları Otomatik Kaldır

 

Kullanıcılar, gelişmiş güvenlik için LG CreateBoard’u düzenli olarak dosyaları silmek üzere ayarlayabilir.


LG Çok Amaçlı Stant ile Kolay Taşıma

LG Createboard, tekerlekleriyle kolayca taşınabildiği iç mekanlarda her yerde kullanılabilir. Sınıflardan ara alanlara kadar dersler, grup tartışmaları, okul duyuruları gibi her ihtiyaca göre çeşitli roller oynar.

LG Çok Amaçlı Stant ile Kolay Taşıma

*Stant ayrı satılır. (ST-860F)
** Ürünün çalışması için uygun güç kaynağına takılması gerekir.
*** Görüntü 86” modeli temel alınarak oluşturulmuştur.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    98"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:09

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    "440nit (Cam olmadan, maks), 390nit (Cam olmadan, tip)"

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1200:1

  • Dinamik CR

    3000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC %72

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178° (Y/D)

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1.07B (10bit)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    25%

  • Kullanım ömrü

    30.000 Saat (L50, Min.), 50.000 Saat (L30)

BAĞLANTI

  • USB Girişi

    USB3.0 Tip A (4), USB2.0 Tip A (1), USB Tip-C (1, USB-PD, DP-Alt)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var (1)

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var (1), Optik Var (1, SPDIF)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Var (2)

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Var (1)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Üst/Sağ/Sol/Alt: 30/27/27/45mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    103.6 Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    133.2 Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2244 × 1323 × 91mm

  • Kulp

    Var

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    800×600mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2406 × 1474 × 280mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    Android 13 (EDLA)

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Yok

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Yok

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Yok

  • Yük Devretme

    Yok

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • RS232C Sync

    Yok

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var (1) harici kaynak

  • PBP

    Var (1) harici kaynak

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var (CreateBoard Share)

  • Video Etiketi

    Yok

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Yok

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Yok

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Yok

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Yok

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Yok

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Yok

  • SNMP

    Yok

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Yok

  • Otomatik ID

    Yok

  • Durum Postalama

    Yok

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Yok

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Var (Enerji Tasarrufu

  • PM modu

    PM modu

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Yok

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Yok

  • Beacon

    Yok

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yok

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Yok

  • webRTC

    Yok

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yok

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10 ila %90

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    395W

  • Maks.

    610W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    1348 BTU/Saat (Tipik), 2081 BTU/Saat (Maks)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Kapatma

    ≤0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Var (15W x 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Var

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Var (Slot)

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    Güç Kablosu 3 m *1, USB Kablosu (Tip A-Tip B) 5 m *1, USB Tip-C Kablosu (C’den C’ye) 1.8 m *1, HDMI Kablosu 3 m *1, Yazma Kalemi *2 adet, Kullanıcı Kılavuzu, Hızlı Başlangıç Kılavuzu, Karton Kutu, Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Wifi modülü

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var (Kısmi)

ÖZELLİK - DOKUNMATİK

  • Dokunma için Kullanılabilir Nesne Boyutu

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Doğruluk (Tip.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Arayüz

    USB2.0

  • Koruma Camı Kalınlığı

    4T (Parlama Önleyici)

  • Koruma Camı İletimi

    0.88

  • İşletim Sistemi Desteği

    "Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Tek Nokta Dokunma Destekler)"

  • Çoklu Dokunmatik Noktası

    "Maks 40 nokta (Windows), Maks 32 nokta (Android)"

ÖZELLİK - CREATE BOARD

  • İşlemci

    Dört Çekirdek A55

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • Bellek (RAM)

    8GB

  • Depolama

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • İşletim Sistemi ver. (Android)

    Android 13 (EDLA)

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.