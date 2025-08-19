About Cookies on This Site

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

37BH7N-H
Front view
Front view
left side
side
right side
side
back side
top view
back
Front view
Front view
left side
side
right side
side
back side
top view
back

Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 1.920 × 540
  • Parlaklık : 700 nit
  • 32:9 Geniş Ekran
  • İnce Tasarım
  • SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control+, SuperSign WB, Mobil CMS, LG ConnectedCare
  • webOS Çözümü
Daha fazla

Kalan Alanı, Alana Uygun 32:9 Geniş Ekranla Kullanıma Açın

Aydınlık bir kozmetik mağazasının ruj reyonunda bir BH7N bulunuyor. Bir kadın, BH7N’nin geniş ekranında gösterilen canlı bir reklamı izliyor.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Bir kadın, 32:9 en boy oranına sahip geniş ekranda bir performans reklamı izliyor.

32:9 Uzatılmış Geniş Biçim

16:9 oranındaki geleneksel ekranlara kıyasla, içerik konusunda çok daha fazla esneklik

sağlayan, 32:9 genişliğinde benzersiz bir geniş ekran türüdür.

Bir dondurma dükkanında BH7N cihazı bulunuyor, ekranda aynı anda dondurma menüsü ve reklamlar gösteriliyor.

Picture By Picture
(PBP) Modu

Picture-by-Picture (PBP) özelliği, birden fazla içeriği tek ekranda göstermenize olanak tanır.

Farklı reklamları veya bilgileri aynı anda iletmek için oldukça kullanışlı ve rahattır.

Moda alışveriş merkezinde, kullanılmayan alanı yatay ve dikey olarak tamamen dolduracak şekilde kurulmuş BH7N.

32:9 Uzatılmış Geniş Biçim

16:9 oranındaki geleneksel ekranlara kıyasla, içerik konusunda çok daha fazla esneklik

sağlayan, 32:9 genişliğinde benzersiz bir geniş ekran türüdür.

Müşterinin Göz Seviyesine Göre Özelleştirilebilir Açı

Daha yüksekte monte edildiğinde 30° eğim olanağına sahip BH7N, müşteri algısını ve memnuniyetini artırır.

BH7N, göz hizasından daha yükseğe kurulmuş ancak 30° açıyla yerleştirilerek ekran içeriğinin iyi görülebilmesi sağlanıyor.

Yüksek Nemli Ortamlarda Son Derece Güvenilir

İş ortamları için optimize edilmiş BH7N, istikrarlı bir çalışma sağlayan güç kartı üzerindeki koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve neme karşı korunmuştur.

BH7N güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan koruyucu kaplama bulunur.

Canlı ve Keskin Bir Görsel Deneyim Sunan Kapalı Mekan Ekranı

700 cd/m2’lik muhteşem parlaklığa sahip BH7N serisi, içeriği net bir şekilde sunarak izleyicinin dikkatini çeker. Bu da onu havaalanları, perakende mağazaları, alışveriş merkezleri gibi yerlerde pazarlama için uygun bir ekran haline getirir.

BH7N, sunduğu 700 nit parlaklık sayesinde güçlü ışık altında bile net bir şekilde görülebilir.

* Verilen görsel yalnızca karşılaştırma amaçlıdır.

LG webOS 6.0 ile Yüksek Performans

BH7N serisinde bulunan LG webOS 6.0 çeşitli görevlerin sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlar. LG webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu, sezgisel GUI özelliği ile kullanıcı rahatlığını artırır.*

LG webOS akıllı platform üzerinden gerçekleştirilebilecek birçok görev BH7N ekranında düzenlenmiştir.

* GUI: Grafik Kullanıcı Arayüzü

 * Verilen görsel yalnızca referans amaçlıdır.

Papatya Zinciri Yönetimi

Papatya zinciri, tek bir medya oynatıcısı kullanarak aynı içeriği birden fazla ekranda rahat ve verimli bir şekilde göstermenize olanak tanır. Böylece her ekran için ayrı medya kutusu kurulumuna gerek kalmaz, tüm işlem tek bir medya oynatıcısı tarafından gerçekleştirilebilir ve kurulum sırasında maliyet tasarrufu sağlanır.

Pazardaki birçok ekran Papatya Zinciri üzerinden aynı anda yönetiliyor.

* Harici HDMI bağlayarak medyayı oynatabilirsiniz.

LG ConnectedCare ile Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme

İsteğe bağlı bulut servis çözümümüz LG ConnectedCare* kolay ve hızlı bakım imkanı sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini sağlar.

Bir LG çalışanı, LG ConnectedCare denilen bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak bir müşteri iş yerine kurulan BH7N ekranını uzaktan izliyor.

* LG ConnectedCare, LG Signage365Care hizmetinin markasıdır. Kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre değişir.

SuperSign

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kullanışlı kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün.

Bir giyim mağazasının yöneticisi, mağaza duvarına kurulu BH7N ekranında yayımlanacak reklamları, içerik yönetim yazılımı SuperSign kullanarak oluşturuyor.

* LG ConnectedCare, LG Signage365Care hizmetinin markasıdır. Kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre değişir.

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    37"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS (ADS)

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenarlı (Edge)

  • En Boy Oranı

    32:09:00

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    1920 x 540 (FHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    700nit (Tipik)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1.000:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1.000.000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC %72

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    8 bit, 16.7 Milyon renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    14 ms (G - G)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0.25

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Saat (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    Yok

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(2), HDCP2.2 / 1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Var(1), HDCP2.2 / 1.4

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var(1)

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(1)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Yok

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Yok

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Var (Giriş HDMI / Çıkış HDMI)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Üst/Sağ/Sol/Alt: 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    7 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    9 Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5 mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    Var

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    400 x 200

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1017 x 382 x 178 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

KORUMA CAMI

  • Kalınlık

    Yok

  • Koruma Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Temperli / Kimyasal güçlendirme

    Yok

  • Yansıtma Önleyici

    Yok

  • Kızılötesine Dirençli (IR)

    Yok

  • Kırılmaz

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Var

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Var

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Var

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Yok

  • PBP

    Var(2)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Yok

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    URL ile Oynatma

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Var

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Var

  • PM modu

    Var

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10 ila %80

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Maks.

    50W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    136.4 BTU/Saat (Tipik), 170.6 BTU/Saat (Maks.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    30W ± %10

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Yok

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yok / Yok

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • Promota

    Yok

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Connected Care

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Geleneksel), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Hollandaca, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, Arapça, Lehçe

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu (1.55 M1), Hızlı Başlangıç Kılavuzu, Düzenleme Kitabı, Telefon to RS232C Adaptörü, Güç Kablosu Klipsi

  • Opsiyonel

    Yok

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Var (Maks. 30 derece)

  • IP Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.