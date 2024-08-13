About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Ekran
UHD Signage Ekran

49UH7N-E

UHD Signage Ekran

Dolgu resimli önden görünüm


LG webOS Platformu ve Gelişmiş Güvenlik ile UHD Signage Ekranı

Ekran, parlak güneş ışığına maruz kalan havalimanında bir sütuna monte edilmiştir. Parlak ortama rağmen ekrandaki reklamlar net bir şekilde gösteriliyor.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Ultra HD’nin Full HD’ye kıyasla dört kat daha yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip olduğu karşılaştırmalı olarak tek bakışta gösteriliyor.

Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran

FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlük sunarak müşterileri görsel olarak tatmin eder. Ayrıca ekrandaki parlama önleyici kaplama, parlak aydınlatmalı ortamlarda ekrandaki yansımayı azaltır, görünürlüğü ve okunurluğu artırarak müşterilere oldukça rahat izlenen bir ekran sunar.

Sezgisel GUI ile birden fazla görev aynı anda yapılabilir.

Kullanışlı webOS Platformu

UH7N-E, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı gerektirmeden birden fazla görevi gerçekleştirmesine olanak tanıyan yüksek performanslı bir SoC ile donatılmıştır. webOS platformu, kullanıcı konforunu artıran sezgisel bir kullanıcı arayüzüne sahip uygulama geliştirme araçları sunar, harici sensörlerle ve webOS iş ortağı uygulamalarıyla kolay bağlantı kurulmasını sağlar ve SI dostu bir ortam yaratır.

Güvenilir Dayanıklılık

İş ortamları için geliştirilmiş UH7N-E, güç kartı üzerindeki koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tuzu ve nemin potansiyel etkilerine karşı korunmuştur. Ayrıca, IP5x, 30 derece eğim ve darbe izleme gibi müşteri odaklı özellikler hem güvenilirlik hem de memnuniyet sağlar.

UH7N-E güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan Koruyucu Kaplama bulunur.

Verimli Alan Kullanımı için Tasarım

İnce çerçeveler ve basit kablo yönetimi ile tasarlanan UH7N-E alandan tasarruf sağlar. Özel gizli güç girişleri ile duvarlara yakın monte edilebilir ve ince braketi ile sadece yaklaşık 13 mm boşluk bırakır. Çerçeve aksesuarları, çerçeveyi bir sanat eserine dönüştürerek müşterinin iç mekanlarıyla eşleşen şık bir iç mekan ögesi haline getirir.

İnce çerçeveli UH7N-E, duvara yakın monte edilir ve basit bir kablo yönetim sistemi ile yerden tasarruf için sağlayan bir arka tasarımı sergiler.

* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterebilir.
* Çerçeve aksesuarları ilave maliyetler ayrı satılır.

UH7N-E, önemli verileri harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı koruyan güvenlik özelliklerine sahiptir.

Geliştirilmiş Güvenlik Özellikleri

UH7N-E, LG'nin Geliştirilmiş Çekirdek Koruması (EKP) teknolojisi de dahil olmak üzere güvenlik özellikleri sağlayarak önemli verileri, harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı korur. LG UHD Signage, müşterilerin verilerini ve işleri güvenli şekilde koruyarak bilgi güvenliği alanında güvenilir sertifikalara sahiptir. Örneğin bu model, ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Sertifikalıdır.

Geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanan LG Dijital Signage

Sürdürülebilirlik

Geri dönüştürülmüş reçineler, Dijital Signage ürünlerinin* arka kapaklarını üretmek için kullanılmakta ve LG bu uygulamayı diğer modellere de genişletmeyi planlamaktadır. Ayrıca ambalaj malzemelerinin üretiminde kısmen geri dönüştürülmüş karton kullanılmış ve ambalaj malzemeleri üzerindeki baskı bilgileri yalnızca siyah mürekkeple yazılmıştır.


* Digital Signage ürünü, "UH7N-E" modeline atıfta bulunmaktadır

SuperSign Çözümleri

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kullanışlı kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün.

Kafe yöneticileri, içerik yönetimi yazılımını kullanarak kafenin duvarına kurulu ekranda görüntülenecek olan menüleri oluşturuyor.

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    49"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Edge

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1,100:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 95%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10bit(D), 1.07 Milyon Renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    Tr : 6ms / Tf :9ms

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0.28

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50,000 Sa (Dak.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    Yok

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Girişi (HDCP Ver.)

    0

  • DP Girişi

    Var(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var(1), 4pin PhVarne-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var(1)

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(1)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var(1), 4pin PhVarne-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Yok

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok (RS232C GİRİŞ/ÇIKIŞ yoluyla IR papatya zincirini destekler)

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Var(Giriş HDMI, DP / Varçıkış HDMI)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    13.6 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    16.1 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1095,6 x 630,8 x 29,7 mm (IR hariç)

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    300 x 300

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1215.0 x 736.0 x 152.0mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Var(harici IR)

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Var

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Var

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Var

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var

  • PBP

    Var(4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Var

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Var

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Belirlenecek

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Var

  • PM modu

    Var

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10 % to 80 %

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    0

  • Maks.

    0

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    307 BTU/Hr(Tip.), 444 BTU/Hr(Maks)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    0

  • DPM

    0,5W

  • Kapatma

    0,5W

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıfı "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var(NewErP)/Var

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Var

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var / Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • Promota

    Var (AB/BDT için mevcut değildir)

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Connected Care

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveç, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe→Türkiye, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, QSG, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Cinsiyeti, Kablo Tutucu (2 adet), AC Kablo Tutucu (1 adet)

  • Opsiyonel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, QSG, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Cinsiyeti, Kablo Tutucu (2 adet), AC Kablo Tutucu (1 adet)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Var(Maksimum 30° derece, 40°C sıcaklık)

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP5X

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.