UHD Bilgi Ekranı
55UH5N-M_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

UHD Bilgi Ekranı

55UH5N-M_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

UHD Bilgi Ekranı

55UH5N-M
İçerikli önden görünüm
Önden görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
-90 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
+90 derece yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Arkadan görünüm (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
Arkadan görünüm 2 (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
Arkadan görünüm 3 (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
-45 derece yan arka görünüm (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
-15 derece yan arka görünüm (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
Alt sağ köşenin yakından görünümü (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.)
Sağ üstten alınan görüntü
Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Parlaklık: 500 nit (Tipik)
  • Çerçeve Genişliği: 8,9 mm (Üst/Sağ/Sol), 12,9 mm (Alt)
  • webOS Akıllı Platform
Daha fazla

LG webOS Platformu ve Gelişmiş Güvenlik ile UHD Ekran

Giyim mağazasının orta duvarına, reklamları net ve canlı bir şekilde gösteren bir tabela ekranı monte edilmiştir.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Ultra HD’nin Full HD’ye kıyasla dört kat daha yüksek görüntü kalitesinin farkı karşılaştırmalı olarak tek bakışta gösteriliyor.

Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran

FHD’den dört kez daha yüksek çözünürlük sunarak müşterileri görsel olarak tatmin eder. Ayrıca ekrandaki parlama önleyici kaplama, parlak aydınlatmalı ortamlarda ekrandaki yansımayı azaltır, görünürlüğü ve okunurluğu artırarak müşterilere oldukça rahat izlenen bir ekran sunar.

Yazılım Geliştirme Kiti, SI Dostu. Kolay Bağlantı

Rahat webOS Platformu

UH5N-M, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı gerektirmeden birden fazla görevi gerçekleştirmesine olanak tanıyan yüksek performanslı bir SoC ile donatılmıştır. webOS platformu, kullanıcı konforunu artıran sezgisel bir kullanıcı arabirime sahip uygulama geliştirme araçları sunar, harici sensörlerle ve webOS iş ortağı uygulamalarıyla kolay bağlantı kurulmasını sağlar ve SI dostu bir ortam yaratır.

Alan Kullanımı için Tasarım

İnce çerçeveler ve basit kablo yönetimi ile tasarlanan UH5N-M alandan tasarruf sağlar. Özel gizli güç girişleri ile duvarlara yakın monte edilebilir ve ince braketi ile sadece yaklaşık 13 mm boşluk bırakır.

İnce çerçeveli UH5N-M, duvara yakın monte edilir ve basit bir kablo yönetim sistemi ile yerden tasarruf için sağlayan bir arka tasarımı sergiliyor.

* Tüm görseller temsilidir.<br>* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterecektir.

Güvenilirlik Sunan Dayanıklılık

İş ortamları için optimize edilmiş UH5N-M, kararlı bir çalışma sağlayan güç kartı üzerindeki koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve neme karşı korunmuştur. Ayrıca, IP5x ve Şok İzleme gibi müşteri odaklı özellikler hem güvenilirlik hem de memnuniyet sağlar.

UH5N-M’de tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan koruyucu kaplama bulunur.

UH5N-M, önemli verileri harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı koruyan güvenlik özelliklerine sahiptir.

Geliştirilmiş Güvenlik Özellikleri

UH5N-M , LG'nin Geliştirilmiş Çekirdek Koruması (EKP) teknolojisi de dahil olmak üzere güvenlik özellikleri sağlayarak önemli verileri, harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı korur. LG UHD Ekran, müşterilerin verilerini ve işleri güvenli şekilde koruyarak bilgi güvenliği alanında güvenilir sertifikalara sahiptir. Örneğin bu model, ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Sertifikalıdır.

LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla güvenilirlik için aktif olarak çabalar.

Sürdürülebilirlik

Yenilik ve sürdürülebilirliğe olan bağlılığıyla LG sürekli üreticiler, tüketiciler ve gelecek nesiller için daha iyi bir gelecek yaratmaya çalışır. Atığı azaltmak, geri dönüşümü en üst düzeye çalışmak ve etkin güç yönetimine odaklanan LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla güvenilirlik için aktif olarak çabalar.

SuperSign Çözümleri

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kullanışlı kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün.

Kafe yöneticileri, içerik yönetimi yazılımını kullanarak kafenin duvarına kurulu ekranda görüntülenecek olan menüleri oluşturuyor.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    55"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    ADS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenarlı (Edge)

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:09

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Tip.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1.200:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1.000.000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 95%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1.07G (8 bit + FRC)

  • Tepki Süresi

    8m (G - G)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0.25

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Saat (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    Yok

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Var(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var(1), 4 pin Telefon jakı

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var(1)

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB 2.0 Tip A(2)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Yok

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Yok

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var(1), 4 pin Telefon jakı

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Yok

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok (RS232C Giriş/Çıkış ile IR zincirleme desteği)

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Yok

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Üst/Sağ/Sol: 8.9mm, Alt: 12.9mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    16.1 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    20.5 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1231.4 x 707.2 x 29.7 mm (IR olmadan)

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    Yok

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    300 x 300

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1360.0 x 810.0 x 152.0 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

KORUMA CAMI

  • Kalınlık

    Yok

  • Koruma Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Temperli / Kimyasal güçlendirme

    Yok

  • Yansıtma Önleyici

    Yok

  • Kızılötesine Dirençli (IR)

    Yok

  • Kırılmaz

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Var (harici IR)

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Var

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Var

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Var

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var

  • PBP

    Var(4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Var

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Var

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    (Belirlenecek)

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Var

  • PM modu

    Var

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10% ila 80%

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    103W

  • Maks.

    160W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    351 BTU/saat (Tipik), 546 BTU/saat (Maks.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    72W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Var (10W x 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Var

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Var (Belirlenecek) / Karbon "Azaltılmış CO2"

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • Promota

    Yok

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Connected Care

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Geleneksel), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Hollandaca, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, Hızlı Başlangıç Kılavuzu, Düzenleme Kitabı, Telefon to RS232C Adaptörü, Kablo Tutucu (2 Adet), AC Kablo Tutucu (1 Adet)

  • Opsiyonel

    "İnce Duvar Montajı (WB21LMA/B),Standart Duvar Montajı (OLW480A/B)"

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Var (Maks. 15º derece, 40ºC sıcaklık)

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var (Kısmi uzay kaplama)

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.