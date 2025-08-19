About Cookies on This Site

webOS Kutusu

WP600-B
-45 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
Önden görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
Önden görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Üstten görünüm

Temel Özellikler

  • webOS 6.0 Akıllı Ekran Platformu
  • UHD Video Oynatımı
  • Gömülü CMS
  • LG SuperSign Çözümü ve Gerçek Zamanlı LG ConnectedCare Hizmeti ile Uyumluluk
Daha fazla

Kullanıcı Dostu Akıllı Ekran Platformu

WP600 webOS kutus webOS 6.0, kullanıcı dostu LG akıllı ekran platformu ile çalışır ve mevcut LG dijital akıllı ekranlarına iliştirilmiştir ve bu ekranları orijinal platformdan bağımsız olarak günceller. Sorunsuz içerik oynatımı sağlarken birden fazla görevi yerine getirir ve sezgisel menü ve kullanımı kolay özellikler sunarak mükemmel kullanıcı deneyimi sağlar.

WP600 birden fazla işlevi gerçekleştirmek için LG dijital bilgi ekranına bağlıdır.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller yalnızca temsilidir ve asıl üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

webOS 6.0 Akıllı Ekran Platformu

WP600 her türlü LG dijital bilgi ekranı için kullanılabilir. webOS kutusu, ticari kullanıma özel menülerle birlikte kullanıcı dostu işlevler sunar. Kullanıcılar bu şekilde birden fazla ekran için eşzamanlı olarak içeriği yönetebilir ve dağıtabilir veya web tabanlı uygulamalar geliştirebilir. Ayrıca, WP600 ekranları kontrol etmek için çok amaçlı yeteneğini de geliştirmiştir.

Görsel, WP600 güncellemeleri webOS (eski sürüm) ve webOS-dışı LG dijital bilgi ekranlarının webOS 6.0 Akıllı Ekran Platformuna yükseltilmesini gösterir. Kullanıcılar bu şekilde web tabanlı uygulamalarınıı kolaylıkla yönetir ve dağıtır.

WP600 UHD video oynatmayı destekler ve bu alışveriş merkezi dijital akıllı ekran sahnesi örneklerden biridir.

UHD Video Oynatma Özelliğini Destekler

WP600 FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlükle renk ve içeriğin detaylarını canlılıkla sunan Ultra HD yüksek kalite video oynatma özelliğini destekler. Bu üstün resim kalitesi için yalnızca tek bir webOS kutusu yeterlidir.

WP600 kullanıcıların LG dijital bilgi ekranlarının parlaklık ve ses değerini RS-232C kablo bağlantısı ile esnek bir şekilde kontrol etmelerine olanak tanır.

Ekran Kontrol Özelliği

İçerik yönetiminin ötesinde WP600’den gelen kontrol komutları RS-232C kablo bağlantısından LG dijital ekranlarına gönderilebilir. Kullanıcıların ideal çalıştırma için güç, parlaklık veya ses gibi ekran değerlerini esnek bir şekilde ayarlamalarına olanak tanır.

WP600 ekranın mevcut durumunu ve dahili CMS’i gösteren bir ana ekran menüsüne sahiptir.

Hepsi Bir Arada Ana Menü

WP600, tek bir bakışta ekranın çalışmasıyla ilgili önemli bilgiler gösteren ekrana özel ana ekran menüsü sunar. Cihazların durumu gösteren gösterge paneli, içerik yönetim menüsü ve hızlı ayar kısayolları kullanıcı rahatlığını önemli ölçüde artırır.

Kullanıcılar, uzaktan kumandadan dizüstü bilgisayarlara kadar çeşitli cihazlar kullanarak ekranlar için oynatıcı, düzenleyici, planlayıcı, vs. kurulumu yapabilir.

Gömülü İçerik Yönetimi

Gömülü CMS (İçerik Yönetimi Sistemi), kullanıcıların dahili/harici kaynaklar kullanarak içeriği düzenlemelerini ve istenen takvime göre çalınacak çalma listeleri ayarlamalarını sağlar. Kullanıcılar, uzaktan kumandadan dizüstü bilgisayarlara kadar çeşitli girdi cihazları kullanarak sezgisel GUI aracılığıyla içerikler arasında gezinebilir ve bu içerikleri yönetebilir.

4 videoyu aynı anda oynatabilir ve içeriği çoklu video etiketleri özeliği aracılığıyla dağıtabilir.

Çoklu Video Etiketleri

Çoklu video etiketleri özelliği sayesinden aynı zamanda birden fazla video oynatılabilir. Bu size, birden fazla içerik kaleminin web uygulamaları aracılığıyla eşzamanlı olarak sunulması gerektiğinde içeriği organize etmeniz ve dağıtmanız için büyük esneklik sağlar.

PBP, 1 monitör için 4 ayrı ekran sağlar ve PIP çeşitli düzende ana ekran ve ikinci ekrandan oluşur.

PBP/PIP’li Çoklu Ekran

PBP(Resim Resim), tek bir ekranda birden fazla görüntüyü destekler. PIP(Resim İçinde Resim) ise ana ekran ve alt ekranların çeşitli düzenlerde aynı anda oynatılmasını destekler. Bu, her bir içerik kaynağı için alan ayırmada büyük esneklik sağlar.

WP600 LG SuperSign Çözümleri ile uyumludur ve farklı içeriklerin yaratılması ve dağıtımını kolaylaştıracak şekilde SuperSign kullanır.

LG SuperSign Çözümleri ile Uyumluluk

LG SuperSign, entegre dijital bilgi ekranı yönetimine yönelik kapsamlı ve vazgeçilmez bir yazılım çözümüdür. LG SuperSign ile, içerik oluşturma ve sunumu ile sezgisel ve merkezi izleme ve kontrolünü basitleştirerek işletmenizin zamandan tasarruf etmesini ve farklı lokasyonlarda daha etkili bir şekilde operasyon yürütmesini sağlar.

LG çalışanları, bulut tabanlı bir LG izleme çözümü kullanarak farklı lokasyonlara monte edilmiş LG dijital bilgi ekranını uzaktan izliyor.

Gerçek Zamanlı LG ConnectedCare

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü ConnectedCare hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini sağlar.

* Kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var (2), HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Var (1), HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var (1), Telefon Girişi

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var (1)

  • IR Girişi

    Var (1), Telefon Girişi

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A (2)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var (1), FHD veya UHD(4k,30) veya UHD(4k,60)

  • DP Çıkışı

    Var (1), SST, Yalnızca DaisyChain (giriş: DP)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var (1), Telefon Girişi

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Yok

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Var (Giriş DP / Çıkış DP)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Yok

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    0,87 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    1,77 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    258,0 mm x 36,5 mm x 186,0 mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    Yok

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    Yok

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    359,0 mm x 124,0 mm x 314,0 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Yok

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Var

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Yok

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var

  • PBP

    Var (4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var (4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Var

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var (RS-232C, Ağ, USB)

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Yok

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Yok

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Yok

  • PM modu

    Yok

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    HDMI Girişi (Var), HDMI Çıkışı (Var, Yalnızca güç açma/kapatma)

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C - 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10% - 80%

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    23W

  • Maks.

    27W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    78,48 BTU/Saat (Tipik), 92,13 BTU/Saat (Maksimum)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    Yok

  • DPM

    1,0W @ WOL Kapalı

  • Kapatma

    0,5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Yok

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıfı "A" / CE Sınıfı "A"

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yok / Yok

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • Promota

    Var

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Connected Care

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Geleneksel), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, Hızlı Başlangıç Kılavuzu, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Dönüştürücü, IR Kablosu, Ferrit Çekirdek

  • Opsiyonel

    Var

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.