About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pro:Centric Solutions Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Pro:Centric Solutions Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Ürün Bilgi Formu

Pro:Centric Solutions Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

55UM662H4LC
İçerikli önden görünüm
Önden görünüm
-15 derece yandan görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
-90 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
+15 derece yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Sağ üstten alınan görüntü
Alttan yakın çekim görüntüsü
Sağ üst köşenin yakından görünümü
İçerikli önden görünüm
Önden görünüm
-15 derece yandan görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
-90 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
+15 derece yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Sağ üstten alınan görüntü
Alttan yakın çekim görüntüsü
Sağ üst köşenin yakından görünümü

Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • TV Yansıtma
  • Netflix
  • İnce Tasarım
  • Oyun Optimizasyonu
Daha fazla

Pro:Centric Solutions Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Bu resimde, otel odasının duvarına kurulu bir TV yer alıyor. TV ekranı parlak ve net bir şekilde görüntüleniyor.

* 65 inç<br>* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud, kuruluşun CMS çözümünün kullanılabilirliğini ve sistemin bulutlaştırılmasını iyileştirerek 3. taraf çözüm hizmetini destekler. Ayrıca, göz alıcı bir kontrol paneli ile veri toplama ve analitik platformunu geliştiren çeşitli tasarım şablonları sunar. Yeni özelliklere ek olarak, Mobil Uygulama Oluşturucu misafirler için mobil cihaza konsiyerj hizmetleri kurulum sürecini basitleştirmenizi sağlar. Bu işlev aracılığıyla misafir talepleri anında yanıtlanarak yerine getirilir.

Bu resimde, Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan bir kadın yer alıyor.

TV Yansıtma: AirServer

Yerleşik AirServer özelliğine sahip LG Hospitality TV ile ileri seviye eğlence ve konforu yaşayın. Misafirler kişisel cihazlarını anlık QR kod girişiyle bağlayarak en sevdikleri OTT* programlarını büyük ekran televizyonda izleyebilir. Kalıcı eşleştirme özelliği sayesinde misafirlerin konaklamaları boyunca cihazları tekrar eşleştirmelerine gerek kalmaz. Daha da önemlisi, misafirlerin kişisel bilgileri otelden çıkış sırasında otomatik olarak silinir, böylece gizlilik ve güvenlik sağlanmış olur.

Bir otel misafiri, akıllı telefonunu QR kod girişiyle odadaki televizyonla eşleştirerek OTT hizmetlerini kullanıyor.

* Üyelik gereklidir.

Netflix Uygulamasına Kolay Erişim

Pro:Centric Direct özelliğine sahip UM662H ile Netflix’in kapsamlı video içeriğini deneyimleyin. Odanızın konforunda binlerce seçenek sunan akış hizmetinin tadını çıkarın.

Netflix uygulaması dahil olmak üzere birçok otel içeriği, otel odasındaki TV'de gösterilir.

* Netflix üyeliği gereklidir.

Pro:Centric Direct

Otel içerik yönetimi çözümü Pro:Centric Direct, tek bir tıklamayla servis ve IP ağ tabanlı uzaktan yönetimi kolaylaştıran kolay ve basit düzenleme araçları sunar. Pro:Centric Direct çözümü, kullanıcıların arabirimlerini kolayca düzenlemelerini sağlayan özelleştirilmiş arabirim sunar ve odadaki tüm TV’leri verimli bir şekilde yönetir. En yeni PCD sürümü IoT tabanlı oda içi kontrolü sağlar. Bu yönüyle, yapay zeka ile gelecek neslin otel odalarına hazırlanmak için başlangıç ​​noktanız olacaktır.

Bu resimde, sunucu üzerinden Pro:Centric Direct çözümünü kullanarak oteldeki TV’nin içerik ve ayarlarını yöneten bir adam yer alıyor.

* Bazı özellikler PCD sürümlerine göre desteklenmeyebilir.

Zarif Görünüm için İnce Derinlik

UM662H, ince tasarımıyla iç mekanlara kusursuz şekilde uyum sağlar ve misafirlerde modern bir izlenim yaratır.

Bu resimde, otel odasına uyumlu bir şekilde kurulan UM662H ve genişletilmiş yan açı gösteriliyor.

* 43", 50" TV için (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm)

Koruyucu Kaplama

Otel veya tatil köylerindeki televizyonların kaçınılmaz şekilde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve nem içeren ortamlara maruz kalması, zamanla cihaz performansının düşmesiyle sonuçlanabilir. Ana devre kartı (güç kartı) üzerindeki konformal kaplama, televizyonları tuz, toz, demir tozu, nem gibi maddelerden koruyarak bu tür ortamlardan kaynaklanan riskleri önemli ölçüde azaltır.

UM662H güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan koruyucu kaplama bulunur.

Bu resimde, oyun oynayan bir adam ve kadın yer alıyor ve TV ekranında gerçekçi bir oyun sahnesi gösteriliyor.

Oyun Optimizasyonu

LG Oyun Optimizasyonu; oyun modu, görüntü ayarı vb. seçimler aracılığıyla sizi aksiyonunun içinde tutar.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.