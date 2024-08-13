About Cookies on This Site

US662H Serisi
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
US662H Serisi

55US662H3ZC

US662H Serisi

(3)
ekranın önden görünümü
Etkili İçerik Yönetimine Sahip LG Smart Hotel TV

Etkili İçerik Yönetimine Sahip LG Smart Hotel TV

US662H serisi, Pro:Centric çözümleriyle net Ultra HD görüntüyü ve verimli içerik yönetimini destekler.
Ayrıca, çok çeşitli müşteri ihtiyaçları için yeni webOS 5.0, özelleştirilmiş içeriği daha kolay bir şekilde sunar.
Pro:Centric Otel Yönetim Çözümü

Pro:Centric Direct

Otel içerik yönetimi çözümü Pro:Centric Direct, tek bir tıklamayla servis ve IP ağ tabanlı uzaktan yönetimi kolaylaştıran kolay ve basit düzenleme araçları sunar. Pro:Centric Direct çözümü, kullanıcıların arayüzlerini kolayca düzenlemelerini sağlayan özelleştirilmiş arayüz sunar ve odadaki tüm TV'leri verimli bir şekilde yönetir.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Bazı özellikler PCD sürümlerine göre desteklenmeyebilir.

Hızlı Menü

Hızlı Menü

Şimdi LG, sunduğu yeni Hızlı Menü (ver. 4.0) ile her zamankinden daha kolay ve kullanıcı dostu bir hale geliyor. Ev menüsü çözümü, yeni Otel Tanıtım Videosu Oluşturma Aracının eklenmesiyle büyük ölçüde geliştirildi. Kullanıcılar artık bir sunucu veya USB Klonlama işlevi olmadan aynı ağ üzerinden kolay bilgi dağıtımı için Quick Manager'ı kullanabilir ve bu da Bağımsız Kullanım Ortamları için mükemmel bir çözümdür.
Daha Yenilikçi LG webOS 5.0

Daha Yenilikçi LG webOS 5.0

En yeni LG Smart TV özelliklerini inceleyerek yenilikçi teknoloji, çarpıcı netlik ve gerçek renkler sunan televizyonları keşfedin. Yeni eklenen Mood Ekranı ve Galeri Modu, TV'yi özelleştirilmiş bir saat olarak veya alanınızla ve yaşamınızla mükemmel uyumlu bir sanat eseri olarak kullanmanızı sağlar.
Ses Tanıma

Ses Tanıma

Kullanıcıların LG televizyonları kolaylıkla kontrol etmelerine olanak tanıyan ses tanıma özelliğini de sisteme dahil eden LG, kesintisiz etkileşimden tutarlı kullanıcı deneyimine kadar birçok noktada ticari televizyon pazarına liderlik ediyor. webOS ve Pro:Centric Direct’i temel alan istikrarlı ve güvenilir çözümlerimiz, ürünlerimizin ve hizmetlerimizin rekabetçiliğini önemli ölçüde artırarak gelecekte başarılı bir işletme haline gelmenize yardımcı oluyor.

* TV yerel kontrol
* Sunucu Tabanlı Kontrol
* Magic Motion Kumanda gereklidir (ayrı satılır)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Yazılımla etkinleştirilen Access Point (Soft AP), yazılım kullanarak kablosuz bağlantı noktası oluşturan "sanal" bir Wi-Fi özelliğidir. Mevcut sürüm, ağ yöneticilerinin bağlı cihazları kontrol etmesini ve sinyal seviyesi, Soft AP şifreleri gibi faydalı bilgileri toplamasını sağlayan Köprü Modu’nu destekler.

* SoftAP, TV açıldıktan sonra kurulum menüsüne kurulmalıdır.
* Aynı anda Akıllı Yansıtma uygulanamayabilir.
Otel Modu (Halka Açık Ekran Modu)

Otel Modu (Halka Açık Ekran Modu)

Kanal seçiminden ses düzeyine kadar tüm televizyon ayarlarını iş amaçlı alanlarda kontrol edebilirsiniz. Halka Açık Ekran Modu aynı zamanda TV’lerdeki varsayılan ayarları gerektiğinde tekrar yüklemenize olanak tanır.
hoş_geldiniz_videosu/Ekranı

Hoş Geldiniz Videosu/Ekranı

Ticari Lite TV’ler, çeşitli görüntüleri gösterme özelliği sayesinde, otel odalarında çeşitli karşılama mesajlarına kullanılmasını mümkün kılarak müşterilerin kendilerine ilgi gösterildiğini hissetmelerini sağlar.
USB Kopyalama

USB Kopyalama

USB veri klonlama, optimum çalışma için birden fazla ekranı yönetmeyi daha verimli hale getirir. Her ekranı birer birer ayarlamak yerine, veriler bir ekran için USB’ye kopyalanabilir ve daha sonra bu veriler bir USB eklentisi aracılığıyla diğer ekranlara gönderilir.
Uzaktan Tanılama

Uzaktan Tanılama

Uzaktan Tanılama ile ticari TV yönetimi, büyük masraflardan tasarruf etmenizi sağlar. Gerçek Zamanlı Uzaktan Tanılama, TV'lerin arızalanmasını önlemek için hatayı önceden bildirir ve algılar.
IR Çıkışı

IR Çıkışı

İnteraktif set üstü kutusundan yararlanan tüm LG TV'ler tek bir uzaktan kumanda ile kontrol edilebilir.
Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

Ek hoparlör ile eğlence deneyimini geliştirin. Konuklar, televizyonun sesini diledikleri yerden, hatta isterlerse banyodan bile dinleyip kontrol edebilirler.
Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Kategori

    Pro:Centric Smart

TASARIM

  • Araç Adı

    UM73

  • Stant Türü

    Stantsız (Aksesuar İçin: 1 Kutup) * 32~55" : Dönüş / Diğer: Sabit

  • Ön Yüz Rengi

    Ceramic Black

EKRAN

  • Boyut (inç)

    55

  • Çözünürlük

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.)

    400 nit

VİDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    EVET

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    EVET

AUDIO (SES)

  • Hoparlör (Ses Çıkışı)

    20W

  • AI Ses

    EVET

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    EVET (Hazır, MMR Gerekli)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Otomatik Teletext)

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÇÖZÜMÜ

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    EVET

  • webRTC (Gerçek Zamanlı İletişim)

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric V

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Server

    EVET

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    EVET

AKILLI İŞLEV

  • webOS sürümü

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Tarayıcı

    EVET

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Uyumluluğu

    EVET (Hazır)

  • Mood Display

    EVET

  • Gallery Mode

    EVET

  • Wi-Fi

    EVET

  • Bluetooth

    EVET

  • Soft AP

    EVET

  • Screen Share

    EVET

  • DIAL

    EVET

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    EVET

  • Ses Tanıma (Bağımsız/Çözüm)

    EVET

  • IoT

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÖZELLIĞI

  • EzManager

    EVET

  • USB Cloning

    EVET

  • RF üzerinde uyanma

    EVET

  • WOL

    EVET

  • SNMP

    EVET

  • Tanılama

    EVET (IP Uzaktan kumanda)

  • HTNG-CEC (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • IR Çıkışı

    EVET (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Çoklu IR Kodu

    EVET

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    EVET

  • Welcome Video

    EVET

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    EVET

  • Insert Image

    EVET

  • One Channel Map

    EVET

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    EVET (Line Out)

  • Instant ON

    EVET

  • V-Lan Tag

    EVET

  • Port Block

    EVET

  • Lock mode

    EVET (Sınırlı)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    EVET

  • External Power Out

    EVET

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (HASTANE)

  • Sağlık Kulaklık Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (KURUMSAL / PERAKENDE)

  • RTC (Gerçek Zamanlı Saat)

    EVET

  • NTP senkronize zamanlayıcı

    EVET

  • BEACON

    EVET

  • Video Tag

    EVET (2 Video)

BAĞLANTILAR

  • HDMI Girişi

    EVET (3 adet)

  • USB (Ver.)

    EVET (2 adet / 2.0)

  • RF Girişi

    EVET (2 adet)

  • Dijital Ses Çıkışı (Optik)

    EVET

  • Ses Hattı Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    EVET

  • Kulaklık Çıkışı

    EVET

  • CI Slot

    EVET (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Kullanım Amacı)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Telefon jakı)

    EVET (D-Sub 9pin)

MEKANIK

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Kilit

    EVET

  • Credenza/Emniyet Vidası Deliği

    EVET (Stant Gerekli)

  • Kilitleme Plakası (kolay kurulum için)

    EVET (Stant Gerekli)

BOYUTLAR / AĞIRLIK

  • Stantsız Boyut (G x Y x D)

    1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

  • Sevkiyat Boyutu (G x Y x D)

    1360 x 835 x 175 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Üzerinde)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Dışında)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Stantsız Ağırlık

    14.3 kg

  • Sevkiyat Ağırlığı

    19.3 kg

GÜÇ ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks)

    162W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    133W

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

STANDART

  • Güvenlik

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Diğer

    Uygulanamaz

STANDART (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Sınıfı

    A++

  • Güç Tüketimi

    57W

  • Parlaklık Oranı (%)

    65

  • Ortalama Yıllık Tüketim (kWh)

    83.55

STANDART (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On modu

    102W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On modu

    121W

AKSESUARLAR

  • Uzaktan kumanda tipi

    S-Con / MMR (opsiyonel)

  • Güç Kablosu

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.