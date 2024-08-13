About Cookies on This Site

Yüksek Parlaklıklı Saydam LED Film

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

Yüksek Parlaklıklı Saydam LED Film

LTAK140-GW1

Yüksek Parlaklıklı Saydam LED Film

Saydam Ekranlarla Yaratıcılığınızı Keşfedin

Bina girişindeki cam duvara kurulu saydam LED filmler, ziyaretçileri karşılayan içeriği gösteriyor. İçeriklerden bazıları renkleri belirgin bir şekilde gösterirken bazıları LED filmlerin arkasındaki arkaplan görünecek kadar saydamdır.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Olağanüstü bir Atmosfere Dönüşüm

Yüksek parlaklıklı saydam ekranlar alana medya sanatının uygulanmasını sağlar. Sıradan bir alanı daha sanatsal bir alana dönüştürür ve böylece müşterilerin alanın değerini yükseltmesine ve ilgi uyandırmalarına izin verir.

Saydam LED film binanın birinci kat cam duvarına kuruludur. İçerik hem canlı renklerle hem de LED filmin arkasından binanın iç kısmı görünecek şekilde saydam renksiz kısımla gösterilir.

Mükemmel Saydamlık

LG Saydam LED film, ürün takılıp kapatıldıktan sonra bile arkasındaki nesneyi yansıtır. Mevcut iç tasarıma mükemmel bir şekilde uyum sağlayan cihaz, geniş açılı bir görünüme sahiptir ve önünden geçenlerin dikkatini çekerek çeşitli bilgileri etkili bir şekilde sunar.

LG Saydam LED film, cihaz çalışır durumdayken bilgileri gösterir ve cihaz kapalıyken ürünün arkasındaki arkaplanı yansıtır.

* Saydamlık: Tipik %53

Düz ve Kıvrımlı Yüzeylerle Uyumlu

LG Saydam LED film, kavisli cam veya pencere uygulamaları için 2.000R’ye kadar içbükey ve dışbükey eğriliği destekler. Ayrıca, dayanıklı ve saydam katmanlar ile eşit ve düz bir yüzey sunar. Bu sayede, geniş mekanların LTAK140 ile dikkat çekici bir işaret olarak yeniden tasarlanmasını sağlar.

Binadaki katların tırabzanlarına kurulu saydam LED filmler. Tırabzanların eğimli olduğu noktalarda bile, saydam LED filmlerin içeriği kusursuz bir şekilde gösterilir.

LG Saydam LED film kendinden yapışkanlıdır. Bu sayede, pencerenin yüzeyine kolayca takılabilir.

Kendinden Yapışkanlı Film

LG Saydam LED film kendinden yapışkanlıdır. Bu sayede, herhangi bir karmaşık yapıya ihtiyaç duyulmadan mevcut pencere camının yüzeylerine kolayca takılabilir.

Film dikey veya yatay olarak yerleştirilebilir veya kırpılabilir. Bu sayede, esnek bir şekilde yeniden boyutlandırılabilir.

Olağanüstü Genişletilebilirlik ve Esneklik

Filmin boyutu ve yerleşimi, kurulum alanına sığacak şekilde özelleştirilebilir. Dikey veya yatay olarak daha fazla film eklenerek genişletilebilir veya boyut gereksinimlerini karşılamak için çerçeveye paralel olarak kesilebilir.

Mağaza penceresinin saydam filmi gündüz parlaklığında 4.000 nit ve gece karanlığında 900 nit olarak ayarlandı.

Gelişmiş Parlaklık ve Kontrol

14 mm’lik daha küçük piksel aralığı ve 4.000nit(cd/m²)*’ye varan gelişmiş parlaklığa sahip LED film, geniş bir renk yelpazesini görüntülerken cihazın önünden geçenlerin dikkatini çeker. Ayrıca, Kontrol Yöneticisi çözümünü kullanarak, mesajları optimum parlaklıkta sunmak için parlaklığı zaman çizelgesine göre ayarlayabilirsiniz.

 

* İncelenen parlaklık, fotometre de dahil olmak üzere test ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

LG webOS; SCAP, HTML, CSS ve JavaScript ile uyumludur.

webOS Akıllı Platform

LG webOS, web merkezli bir platformdur ve SI’ların ve geliştiricilerin çeşitli ortamlara göre web tabanlı çözümler oluşturmasını kolaylaştırır. SCAP’yi ve HTML, CSS ve JavaScript ile uyumluluğu destekleyerek zamandan ve işçilik maliyetlerinden tasarruf etmenizi sağlar.

 

* webOS API, yetkili SI ve geliştiriciler tarafından sağlanır.

* SCAP : Signage Common Application Platform (Bilgi Ekranı Ortak Uygulama Platformu). SI’lar için API arayüz hizmeti.

* CSS: Cascading Style Sheets (Basamaklı Stil Sayfası)

Kontrol Yöneticisi aracılığıyla, ofis duvarının saydam filmini cep telefonu ve dizüstü bilgisayar ile yönetir.

Kontrol Yöneticisi

İnternete bağlı cihazlarda bulunan Kontrol Yöneticisi aracılığıyla, farklı konumlardaki birden çok ekranın durumunu gerçek zamanlı olarak ayarlayabilir, kontrol edebilir ve durumunu izleyebilirsiniz. Özellikle geniş bir alana kurulan LG Saydam LED film için, Kontrol Yöneticisi içerikleri daha kolay bir şekilde oynatmanıza ve kontrol etmenize yardımcı olur.

ConnectedCare hizmeti aracılığıyla, işyerinin ekran durumu uzaktan yönetilebilir.

Gerçek zamanlı LG ConnectedCare Hizmeti

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü LG ConnectedCare* hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini destekler.

 

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ hizmetinin bulunurluğu bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrıca satın alınması gerekmektedir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BİLGİ

  • Model adı

    LTAK140-GW1

FİZİKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    13,7 ± 0,2 mm (14)

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    48x36

  • Modül Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    655x492x2,9 mm
    (ön ve arka koruma filmli)

  • Modül Başına Ağırlık (kg)

    1 kg

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    5.102

  • LED Tipi

    Tip.4.000nit

  • Çözünürlük

    ≥ 100.000:1

  • Film Başına Piksel

    ≥ %70

  • Maks. Parlaklık

    4000 nit (İpucu)

OPTİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Kontrast Oranı

    50.000 Saat

  • Yaşam Süresi (Parlaklık %50)

    0°C ~ 45°C (İç mekan camına montaj)

  • Günlük Kullanım

    2.000 R (Cam üzerinde İçbükey ve Dışbükey mevcuttur)

  • Garanti

    Evet (yalnızca Bezel'e göre yatay yön)

  • Saydamlık

    0°C ~ 45°C (İç Mekan Camına Montaj)

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    125.000.000 Renk

ELEKTRİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi

    0.4Kg

OPERASYONEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı(℃)

    0°C ~ 45°C (İç Mekan Camına Montaj)

  • Kavisli Kurulum

    Cx: 0,25±0,03, Cy: 0,33±0,03

  • Film Kırpma

    655x492x2,9 mm
    (ön ve arka koruma filmli)

  • Renk İşleme

    1 kg

  • Renkler

    Film başına 75W

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    69,4x492x25 mm

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.