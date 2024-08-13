About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Hafif Seri

GSCD069-KK

Ultra Hafif Seri

Dolgu resimli önden görünüm 1.000x500 (GN2)

GSCD Ultra Hafif Seri

Hafif tasarıma sahip Ultra Hafif Seri, kurulum yapısına ağır yük eklemeden yalnızca büyük bir ekrandan oluşabilir. 90° köşe seçeneği mükemmel dik açılı kurulum olanağı sunar.

Binanın köşesine bir LED ekran yerleştirilmiştir.

Hafif Tasarım

Kabin çok hafiftir; böylece çatıya büyük bir LED ekran monte edilse bile binanın yüküne daha az baskı uygular.

Binanın çatısına GSCD serisi monte edilmiştir.

Kabinin kontrol ünitesi takılıyor.

Kolay Bakım

Kabinin kontrol ünitesi (PDU), kolaylıkla takılıp çıkarılabilen ve kolay bakım sağlayan modüler tiptedir.

LED modül önden veya arkadan çıkarılabilir.

Önden veya Arkadan Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kendi ortamlarına göre kurulum seçenekleri belirlemelerine olanak tanıyan önden veya arkadan erişime sahiptir.

GSCD serisi, 90°’lik köşeye monte edilirken içeriği net bir şekilde gösteriyor.

90° Köşe Tasarımı

90° köşe seçeneği eklerseniz* GSCD serisi köşelere monte edildiğinde bile içeriği etkin bir şekilde sunabilir.

* 90° köşeye monte edilebilir model satın alınmalıdır.

IP65 sertifikalı kabin, GSCD serisinin yağmurlu veya bulutlu havalarda bile sorunsuz çalışmasını sağlar.

IP Sınıfı Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Tasarım

Kabinin önü ve arkası IP65 sertifikalıdır; hava koşullarından daha az etkilenen kararlı bir çalışma sağlar.

Tüm Özellikler

STANDART

  • Sertifika

    CE, FCC, ETL

90 DERECE KÖŞE KESİMİ

  • 90 derece köşe kesimi

    Ö

KUMANDA

  • Kumanda

    CVCA

ELEKTRİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/Kabin, Ort.)

    751

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/Kabin, Maks.)

    2.252

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/㎡, Maks.)

    2.252

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Ort.)

    220

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Maks.)

    660

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/㎡, Maks.)

    660

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ila 240

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3.84

ÇEVRE

  • Çevre

    RoHS

BİLGİ

  • Model adı

    GSCD069-KK

OPERASYONEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • IP Sınıfı Ön

    IP65

  • IP Sınıfı Arka

    IP65

  • LED kullanım ömrü (Yarı Parlaklık)

    50

  • Çalışma Nemliliği

    %10~99 bağıl nem

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı(℃)

    -30°C ile +50°C arası

OPTİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Renk Sıcaklığı (K)

    3.200~9.000

  • Parlaklık Homojenliği

    0,97

  • Renk Homojenliği

    ±0,003Cx,Cy

  • Kontrast Oranı

    6.000:1

  • Maks. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan Sonra, nit)

    5

  • İşleme Derinliği (bit)

    14

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    122

FİZİKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Kabin Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    1.000x1.000x87,4

  • Kabin malzemesi

    Ekstrüzyon Alüminyum

  • Kabin Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    144x144

  • Kabin Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    1

  • Kabin Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,5

  • Modül Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    500x250

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    72x36

  • Kabin Başına Modül Sayısı (G x Y)

    2x4

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    20.736

  • Piksel Yapılandırma

    Tek SMD

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    6.94

  • Servis Erişimi

    Ön veya Arka
    (yalnızca birini seçin)

  • Kabin Başına Ağırlık (kg/birim)

    18.5

  • Modül Başına Ağırlık (kg)

    1.3

  • Metrekare Başına Ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    18.5

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.