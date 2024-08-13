About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kompakt Serisi

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

Kompakt Serisi

LSBC019-GD

Kompakt Serisi

InScreen ile önden görünüm

LSBC Kompakt Serisi

Havalimanı içindeki büyük LED’ler yolcuların kalkış programlarını ve reklamları gösteriyor.

* Bu web sitesindeki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

HDR içeriği, SDR’ye kıyasla daha canlı ve gerçekçi bir görünüme sahiptir.

HDR Destekli Canlı Renk İfadesi

HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) desteğiyle, içerikler daha canlı hale gelir ve daha iyi bir görsel etki sunar. Daha geniş renk spektrumu ve daha yüksek kontrast oranı, izleyenlerin gerçekçi içerikten tümüyle keyif almasını sağlar.

* HDR10 Pro, gelişmiş dinamik ton eşleştirme özelliği ile HDR sinyalini işleyen, LG'ye ait bir HDR çözümüdür.

Ekran 90° bir köşeye kurulduğunda bile içerik etkili bir şekilde görüntülenir.

90° Köşe Kurulumu Mevcut

Köşelerin kullanımı göz önüne alındığında, kabin kusursuz bir 90 derece köşe ekranı meydana getirecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır.

* Köşe seçeneği ek maliyet olmaksızın eklenti olarak mevcuttur. Seçenek sipariş formuna eklenmelidir.

Müşterilerin ihtiyaçlarına göre ön veya arka kurulum imkanı.

Ön veya Arka Kurulum ve Bakım

Bakım için ön veya arka kabine kolay erişim.

Kabinin arkasında “Hızlı Kilit” ve “Döndürülebilir Tasarım” özelliklerinin genişletilmiş görünümü.

Hızlı Kilit ve Döndürülebilir Tasarım

Hızlı kilit sistemiyle kolay kurulum ve olağanüstü hizalama. Ayrıca döndürülebilir tasarım, onarım ve entegre güç sistemi ile sinyal kartı değişim işlemlerini kolay gale getirir.

LG Yazılım Çözümleriyle Uyumluluk

LG’nin yüksek performanslı sistem kumandası ile çalışan LSBC serisi, SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant ve ConnectedCare gibi müşterilerin kendi işlerini kusursuzca yönetmelerini sağlayan LG yazılım çözümleriyle uyumludur.

LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak farklı bir yere kurulu LSBC serisini uzaktan izler. WebOS’e sahip sistem kumandası LSBC serisinin LG yazılım çözümleriyle uyumlu olmasını sağlar.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ hizmetinin bulunurluğu bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrı olarak satın alınması gerekmektedir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen yerel LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

* LG ConnectedCare ile izlenebilecek kalemler : Ana Kart (Geçici, Sinyal Durumu, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Bağlantı Durumu), Sinyal Kartı (Geçici, LED Gücü)

* Gerçek GUI, farklı webOS sürümlerinde farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BİLGİ

  • Model adı

    LSBC019-GD

FİZİKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Yapılandırma

    Tek SMD

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    2.6

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    96x96

  • Modül Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    250x250

  • Modül Başına Ağırlık (kg)

    0,7

  • Kabin Başına Modül Sayısı (G x Y)

    1x2

  • Kabin Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    96x192

  • Kabin Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    500x1.000x69

  • Kabin Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0,5

  • Kabin Başına Ağırlık (kg/birim)

    4.7

  • Metrekare Başına Ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    26

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    262.144

  • Kabin Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,5

  • Kabin malzemesi

    Döküm Alüminyum

  • Servis Erişimi

    Ön veya Arka
    (yalnızca birini seçin)

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, 48nit)

    80

OPTİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Renk Sıcaklığı (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    140

  • Kontrast Oranı

    5.000:1

ELEKTRİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Maks.)

    300

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/㎡, Maks.)

    600

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ila 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3.84

STANDART

  • Sertifika

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

4K EKRAN ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü (GxY, Yerel)

    96x96

  • Ekran Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    250x250

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.