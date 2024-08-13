About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
İç Mekan LED Serisi

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

İç Mekan LED Serisi

LSBE025-GD

İç Mekan LED Serisi

LSBE İç Mekan LED Serisi

Alışveriş merkezinin duvarına kurulu büyük LED ekranda canlı ve göz alıcı moda reklamları görüntüleniyor.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

LSBE bir kabin oluşturmak için sadece iki modülden yararlanır.

Gelişmiş Düzlük ve Kolay Bakım

LSBE tek bir kabin oluşturmak için iki modül kullanır. Bu sayede, çok sayıda modülden oluşan kabinlere kıyasla boşlukların en aza indirilmesine yardımcı olur. Böylece, görünür boşlukları azaltılmış daha pürüzsüz bir ekran ortaya çıkar. Dahası, LSBE yapısal avantajı sayesinde kolay bakım imkanı sunar.

LSBB serisi, önden kolay kurulum olanağını gösterir.

Dayanıklı Çerçeve Tasarımı

LSBE dayanıklılığı artıran alüminyum kabine sahiptir. Plastiğe kıyasla son derece yüksek mukavemetli çerçevesi ile de istikrarlı bir çalışma deneyimi sunar.

Parlaklık

600 nit’lik mükemmel parlaklık ile içerikleri net bir şekilde gösterir ve insanların dikkatini çeker. Parlak iç mekan görünürlüğü elde etmek için ideal bir çözümdür.

LSBE, sunduğu 600 nit parlaklık sayesinde güçlü ışık altında bile net bir şekilde görülebilir.

LG Yazılım Çözümleriyle Uyumluluk

LG’nin CVCA sistem kumandasına bağlandığında LSCB serisi, SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant ve ConnectedCare dahil LG’nin yazılım çözümleriyle uyumludur. Böylece müşterilerin işlerini doğru şekilde idare etmelerine yardımcı olur.

"LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak farklı bir yere kurulu LSBE serisini uzaktan izliyor. WebOS’e sahip sistem kumandası LSBE serisinin LG yazılım çözümleriyle uyumlu olmasını sağlar."

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ hizmetinin kullanılabilirliği bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrı olarak satın alınması gerekmektedir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen yerel LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

* LG ConnectedCare ile izlenebilecek kalemler: Ana Kart (Geçici, Sinyal Durumu, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Bağlantı Durumu), Sinyal Kartı (Geçici, LED Gücü)

* Gerçek GUI, farklı webOS sürümlerinde farklılık gösterebilir.

* LG Yazılım çözümleri ayrı olarak satın alınmalıdır.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BİLGİ

  • Model adı

    LSBE025-GD.APDQE

FİZİKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Yapılandırma

    Tek SMD

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    2.5

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    120x135

  • Modül Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    300x337,5x13

  • Modül Başına Ağırlık (kg)

    0,95

  • Kabin Başına Modül Sayısı (G x Y)

    2x1

  • Kabin Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    240x135

  • Kabin Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    600x337,5x72

  • Kabin Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0,2

  • Kabin Başına Ağırlık (kg/birim)

    6.5

  • Metrekare Başına Ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    32

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    160

  • Kabin Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,3

  • Kabin malzemesi

    Döküm Alüminyum

  • Servis Erişimi

    Ön

OPTİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Maks. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan Sonra, nit)

    600

  • Renk Sıcaklığı (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    150

  • Kontrast Oranı

    5.000:1

ELEKTRİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Maks.)

    93

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Ort.)

    36

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/㎡, Maks.)

    460

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/Kabin, Maks.)

    317

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/Kabin, Ort.)

    122

  • Isı Dağılımı (BTU/sa/㎡, Maks.)

    1.57

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ila 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3.84

  • Güç Tüketimi (Geniş Ekran, Maks.)

    3.84

OPERASYONEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • LED kullanım ömrü (Yarı Parlaklık)

    100

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı(℃)

    -20°C ile +40°C arası

  • Çalışma Nemliliği

    %10~80 bağıl nem

  • IP Sınıfı Ön

    IP50

  • IP Sınıfı Arka

    IP50

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    600x337,5x72

  • Ağırlık

    6.5

STANDART

  • Sertifika

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC, EMC Sınıf A

ÇEVRE

  • Çevre

    RoHS, REACH

KUMANDA

  • Kumanda

    CVBA

90 DERECE KÖŞE KESİMİ

  • 90 derece köşe kesimi

    Ö

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.