Ultra İnce Seri

LSCB018-CK

LSCB kabini masa tenisi topunun çapına benzer bir derinliğe sahiptir.

Ultra İnce Derinlik

Bu ürünün en büyük avantajı 41 mm’lik kenar kalınlığıyla ultra ince olmasıdır.  Bu özellik sayesinde LSCB serisi, inceliği etrafına uyum sağlamasına yardımcı olduğu için pek çok mekana monte edilebilir.

Kabin ekrandan kolaylıkla sökülebilir.

Kolay ve Kusursuz Kurulum

LSCB serisi kolay çalıştırma için ön taraftan kurulup yönetilebilir. Bu özellik sayesinde ürünün bakımı için ek alana ihtiyaç yoktur. LED modülleri de emme aletiyle kolaylıkla takılabilir ve sökülebilir.

Kabin ekrandan kolaylıkla sökülebilir.

16:9 FHD/UHD Konfigürasyonu

Her kabin ekranlarda FHD ve UHD içerikleri için en sık kullanılan oran olan 16:9 en boy oranına sahiptir.  Bu var olan içeriği ilave masraf ve düzenleme için ilave zaman harcamadan kullanmanızı sağlar.

90° Köşe Tasarımı Mevcuttur

90° köşe seçeneğini eklerseniz LSCB serisi alana doğal uyum sağlar ve müşterilere kesintisiz içerik sunar.

90° Köşe Seçeneğine sahip içerik köşeye monte edilse bile herhangi bir kesinti olmadan gösterilmiştir.

EMC Class B ve BS 476 Part7 Class1 sertifikasyonları açıklanmıştır.

EMC Class B Onaylı ve Yangına Dayanıklı Tasarım

LSCB serisi, ECS Class B sertifikasyonu ile hem çevreye hem de insan vücuduna zararlı olan elektromanyetik dalgalara karşı güvenlidir ve yansa bile alevlerin hızla yayılmasını önleyecek yangından korunma sertifikasyonuna sahiptir.

LG Software Çözümleriyle Uyumlu

LG’nin CVCA sistem kumandasına bağlandığında LSCB serisi, SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant ve ConnectedCare dahil LG’nin yazılım çözümleriyle uyumludur. Böylece müşterilerin işlerini ustaca idare etmelerine yardımcı olur.

Bir LG servis elemanı LG ekranının durumunu LG webOS kumandası ve yazılım çözümleri aracılığıyla izliyor.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ hizmetinin bulunurluğu bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrıca satın alınması gerekmektedir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

*LG ConnectedCare ile izlenebilecek kalemler: Ana Kart (Geçici, Sinyal Durumu, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Bağlantı Durumu), Alıcı Kart (Geçici, LED Gücü)

Esnek Kavisli LED Ekran

LSCB-CKF özel tasarımlı esnek kavis LED ekran, 383 mm*’ye kadar konkav ve konveks eğrilik derecelerini destekler. Bu da kullanıcılara istedikleri kavisli ekranı yaratmalarını sağlayan tasarım esnekliğini oldukça artırır.

İç koridorun her iki duvarı da kavislidir ve LED’ler tüm duvara monte edilmiştir.

* Yalnızca LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF LSCB25-CKF modelleri için geçerlidir. LSCB12-CKF 1.720 mm’ye kadar olan eğrilik derecelerini destekler.

Güç / Sinyal Yedekleme Desteği

LSCB serisi, sinyal ve güç yedekliliğini destekleyerek kullanıcılara rahatlık sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Opsiyonel gömülü yedek güç kaynağı ünitesi ve sinyal yedekliliği ile müşteriler elektrik kesintisi olmadan ekranın sürekli çalışmasını deneyimleyebilirken, çift kontrolör çift yönlü sinyal girişi ile ekran arızalarını azaltabilir.

Güç / Sinyal Yedekleme Desteği

* Yukarıda gösterilen "Geleneksel", güç/sinyal yedekliliği modunu desteklemeyen LED ekranları ifade eder.

** Güç yedekliliği modeli isteğe bağlıdır.

*** Güç yedekliliği durumunda, ek maliyetler eklenebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

BİLGİ

  • Model adı

    LSCB018-CK

FİZİKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Yapılandırma

    Tek SMD

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    1.88

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    160x90

  • Modül Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    300x168,75

  • Modül Başına Ağırlık (kg)

    0,32

  • Kabin Başına Modül Sayısı (G x Y)

    2x2

  • Kabin Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    320x180

  • Kabin Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    600x337,5x34

  • Kabin Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0,2

  • Kabin Başına Ağırlık (kg/birim)

    5.3

  • Metrekare Başına Ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    26.17

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    284.444

  • Kabin Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,1

  • Kabin malzemesi

    Döküm Alüminyum

  • Servis Erişimi

    Ön

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, 48nit)

    150

OPTİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Renk Sıcaklığı (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    160

  • Kontrast Oranı

    5.000:1

ELEKTRİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Maks.)

    150

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/㎡, Maks.)

    740

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ila 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3.84

STANDART

  • Sertifika

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Sınıf-B

4K EKRAN ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü (GxY, Yerel)

    160x90

  • Ekran Boyutları (G x Y, mm)

    300x168,75

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.