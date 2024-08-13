About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
İç Mekan İçin P1.0 1.000 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

İç Mekan İçin P1.0 1.000 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

LAP010BL2

İç Mekan İçin P1.0 1.000 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

Üstün Görüntü Kalitesi

Otomatik Modül Koruması

Kolay Yönetim

Ünite Kasası

• Piksel Aralığı: 1,0 mm
• Parlaklık: 1.000 nit
• Kontrast Oranı: 6.000: 1
• Yenileme Hızı: 1.920 Hz

LED Kontrol Ünitesi

(LCLG 001)
• Giriş: Maks UHD@30P
• Çıkış: FHD@60P
• Dahili Media Player ve Scaler
• Giriş / Çıkış Portu: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Kontrol Portu: RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)

Yazılım
(Kontrol Yazılımı)

• Web Tabanlı Yazılım (LG webOS 3.0 Platform)
• Kontrol ve Gözetim
• Uyarı Alarmı (E-posta)

UYGULAMA

Tasarım Odaları

Müzeler / Galeriler

Kontrol Odaları

Toplantı Odaları

Toplantı Salonları

Yayın Stüdyoları

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

FIZIKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Yapılandırması

    3’ü 1 arada SMD

  • Piksel Aralığı (mm)

    1

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    192x180

  • Modül Boyutları (GxY, mm)

    192x180

  • Modül başına ağırlık (kg)

    -

  • Ünite Kasası başına modül sayısı (GxY)

    2x2

  • Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    384x360

  • Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    384x360x77

  • Ünite Kasası Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0.13824

  • Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg/ünite)

    5

  • Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    36.16898148

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    1000000

  • Ünite Kasasının Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Ünite Kasasının malzemesi

    Alüminyum döküm

  • Servis erişimi

    Arka

OPTIK TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)

    1000

  • Renk Sıcaklığı

    3.200 - 9.300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    140

  • Parlaklık Hassasiyeti

    ≥%97

  • Renk Hassasiyeti

    ±0,015Cx,Cy

  • Kontrast Oranı

    6000

  • Renk İşleme Değeri (bit)

    16

ELEKTRIKLI TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort.)

    85

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Maks.)

    170

  • Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)

    1230

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ~ 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    1920

ÇALIŞTIRMA TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)* * Ömür (yarı parlaklık) özelliği LED paketinin özelliklerine bağlıdır.

    100000

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)

    0∘ ~ +40∘

  • Çalışma Nem Oranı

    %10-80 bağıl nem (TBD)

  • IP sınıfı Ön

    -

  • IP sınıfı Arka

    -

KONTROL ÜNITESI

  • Kontrol Ünitesi

    LCLG001

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.