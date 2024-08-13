About Cookies on This Site

İç Mekan İçin P2.0 1.000 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

LAP020EL6B

LAP020EL6B

İç Mekan İçin P2.0 1.000 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

LED Signage olağanüstü görüntü deneyimi sunuyor

Detaylı renk ve üstün kontrastla LG'nin LAPE serisi,
tasarım özgürlüğü ile içeriği canlandırıyor
ve medya sanatının bir eseri olarak
olağanüstü bir görünüm katıyor.

İKİ FARKLI ÜRÜN SEÇENEĞİ

LAPE Serisi, gücün bağlanma şekline göre 2 farklı tipte sunulur. Her birinin kendine özgü avantajları vardır, böylece müşteriler kurulum ortamına bağlı olarak iki ürün tipi arasından seçim yapabilir.

ESNEK LDM

Özel olarak tasarlanmış esnek bir LDM (LED Ekran Modülü) ile, LAPE serisi 1.000R'ye kadar gerçek içbükey ve dışbükey eğriliği destekler. Bu, tasarım esnekliğini büyük ölçüde arttırarak kullanıcılara gerçek kavisli ekranlar oluşturma olanağı sunmaktadır.

* Yukarıda gösterilen "geleneksel", düz LED ünite kasalarından oluşan bir LED ekranını ifade eder

GERÇEKÇİ RENKLERLE GERÇEKÇİLİK

LAPE serisi, LG'nin özel ‘Dinamik Kontrast Algoritması' sayesinde derin kontrastlı geniş renk yelpazesiyle canlı ve ayırt edici resim kalitesi sunar.

RENK DERİNLİĞİNİN DETAYLI İFADESİ

16 bit renk işleme, bozulma olmadan renklerin farklı derinliklerini ve yoğunluklarını sorunsuz bir şekilde görüntüleyen daha gerçekçi bir gri tonlama düzeyi sağlar, böylece daha gerçekçi ve sofistike bir içerik sunar.

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATMA

3.840Hz'lik yüksek yenileme hızı, içeriğin kusursuz bir şekilde oynatılmasını sağlar. Titreşimsiz görüntü, video kayıtlarında siyah çubukların oluşmasının engellemenin yanı sıra, göz yorgunluğu ve izleyicilerin bulanık görmesini de önler.

ESNEK GÜÇ YÖNETİMİ

Modüler güç konsepti tasarımı sayesinde kullanıcılar, kullanıcı ortamının elektrik kapasitesine bağlı olarak PSU'ların* sayısını özelleştirerek ekranın istenen parlaklığını seçebilirler.

* Gerekli güç ünitelerinin sayısı kurulum ortamına bağlı olarak değişebilir.
Yukarıdaki açıklama, 'yedek güç kapalı' modunda 2,0 mm aralıklı bir UHD ekran yapılandırması örneğidir.

GÜÇ/SİNYAL FAZLALIĞI DESTEĞİ

LAPE serisi, güç/sinyal fazlalığını (isteğe bağlı) desteklemek ve kullanıcıların huzur duymalarını sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır.

* Yukarıda gösterilen "Geleneksel", güç/sinyal fazlalığı modunu desteklemeyen LED ekranlarına atıfta bulunur.

HASSAS FHD/UHD EKRAN YAPILANDIRMASI

Doğal çözünürlükte resim görüntülemeyi yasaklayan mükemmel bir FHD/UHD çözünürlüklü ekranı yapılandırmak genellikle zordur. LAPE serisi ile tüm model seçenekleri için bunu yapmak mümkündür.

AKILLI YÜKSEK PERFORMANSLI SİSTEM KUMANDASI

LAPE serisi, LG'nin özel ‘Dinamik Kontrast Algoritması' sayesinde derin kontrastlı geniş renk yelpazesiyle canlı ve ayırt edici resim kalitesi sunar.

* Yukarıda belirtilen "Geleneksel" ifadesi ile hepsi bir arada sistem kumandasına sahip olmayan LED ekranlarına atıfta bulunulmaktadır.

SEZGİSEL YÖNETİM YAZILIM

LG'nin yeni yönetim kontrol yazılım platformu olan ‘LED Assistant' kolay ekran yönetimi sağlar.

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATMA

LG servisi tarafından sağlanan bir bulut hizmeti çözümü olan opsiyonel Signage 365 Care*, arıza teşhisleri için ve uzaktan kumanda servisleri için müşterinin iş yerinde LED ekranların durumunu uzaktan yönetir.

* "Signage 365 Care" servisinin kullanılabilirliği bölgeye göre değişebilir, bu nedenle lütfen daha fazla detay için bölgenizdeki LG satış temsilcisiyle iletişim kurun.

KOLAY TAŞIMA VE MONTAJ

LAPE serisi, çok daha küçük ve hafif LDM tabanlı kurulum sunarak geleneksel normlardan kurtuluyor ve montaj LED noktasının daha az hasar görmesini sağlayarak benzersiz kullanım kolaylığı sunuyor.

KOLAY EKRAN HİZALAMA

LAPE serisinin ünite çerçevesi, kolay ekran düzlüğü hizalaması için dikkatli bir şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Her LDM, ultra ince düzlük hizalaması için 10 Z ekseni hizalama noktasına sahiptir.

ÖNDEN KURULUM VE SERVİS

LAPE serisi, önden kurulum ve servis erişimi ile birlikte, kullanıcıların arka erişim alanı ihtiyaçlarını ortadan kaldırır ve maksimum alan optimizasyonu için şık bir ekran tasarımına sahiptir.
Tüm Özellikler

FIZIKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Yapılandırması

    2.00

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    120x90

  • Modül Boyutları (GxY, mm)

    240x180

  • Modül başına ağırlık (kg)

    0.36

  • Ünite Kasası başına modül sayısı (GxY)

    2x3

  • Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    240x270

  • Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    480x540x40

  • Ünite Kasası Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0.260

  • Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg/ünite)

    5.0

  • Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg/㎡)

    19.8

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/㎡)

    250,000

  • Ünite Kasasının Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Ünite Kasasının malzemesi

    Alüminyum döküm

  • Servis erişimi

    Ön veya Arka

OPTIK TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)

    300 ~ 1.000

  • Renk Sıcaklığı

    3,200 - 9,300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    140

  • Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği

    ≥%97

  • Renk Tekdüzeliği

    ±0,015Cx,Cy

  • Kontrast Oranı

    6,000

  • İşleme Derinliği (bit)

    16

ELEKTRIKSEL TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort.)

    170

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Maks.)

    330

  • Güç Tüketimi(W/m², Maks.)

    1270(@1.000nit)

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ~ 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3,840

ÇALIŞTIRMA TEKNIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)* * Ömür (yarı parlaklık) özelliği LED paketinin özelliklerine bağlıdır.

    100,000

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)

    0∘ ~ +40∘

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10-80 bağıl nem (TBD)

  • IP sınıfı Ön

    -

  • IP sınıfı Arka

    -

KUMANDA

  • Kumanda

    LCLG003

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.