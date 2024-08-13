About Cookies on This Site

İç Mekan İçin P2.0 700 nit LG LED Curve Serisi

LAP020EP

LG PREMIUM İNCE ARALIKLI LED TABELA

Detaylı renk ve üstün kontrastla
LG'nin LAPE serisi, tasarım özgürlüğü ile içeriği canlandırıyor ve medya sanatının bir eseri olarak olağanüstü bir görünüm katıyor.

İKİ FARKLI ÜRÜN SEÇENEĞİ

LAPE Serisi, gücün bağlanma şekline göre 2 farklı tipte sunulur. Her birinin kendine özgü avantajları vardır, böylece müşteriler kurulum ortamına bağlı olarak iki ürün tipi arasından seçim yapabilir.

ESNEK LDM

Özel tasarlanmış esnek LDM'ye(LED Ekran Modülü) sahip LAPE serisi, gerçek içbükey ve dışbükey kavisleri 1.000R'ye kadar destekler. Tasarım esnekliğini büyük ölçüde artıran bu özellik, kullanıcılara gerçek kavisli ekranlar yaratma olanağını sunar.

* Yukarıda gösterilen "geleneksel", düz LED ünite kasalarından oluşan bir LED ekranını ifade eder

GERÇEKÇİ RENKLERLE GERÇEKÇİLİK

LAPE serisi, LG'nin özel ‘Dinamik Kontrast Algoritması' sayesinde derin kontrastlı geniş renk yelpazesiyle canlı ve ayırt edici resim kalitesi sunar.

RENK DERİNLİĞİNİN DETAYLI İFADESİ

16 bit renk işleme, bozulma olmadan renklerin farklı derinliklerini ve yoğunluklarını sorunsuz bir şekilde görüntüleyen daha gerçekçi bir gri tonlama düzeyi sağlar, böylece daha gerçekçi ve sofistike bir içerik sunar.

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATIM

LG'nin ekran teknolojisi ile desteklenen 3.840Hz'lik yüksek yenileme hızı, içeriğin sorunsuz bir şekilde oynatılmasını sağlar. Titreşimsiz görüntü, video kayıtlarında siyah çubukların oluşmasını engellemenin yanı sıra, göz yorgunluğu ve izleyicilerin bulanık görmesini de önler.

GÜÇ/SİNYAL FAZLALIĞI DESTEĞİ

LAPE serisi, sinyal fazlalığını (isteğe bağlı) desteklemek ve kullanıcıların huzur duymalarını sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır.

* Yukarıda gösterilen "Geleneksel", güç/sinyal fazlalığı modunu desteklemeyen LED ekranlarına atıfta bulunur.

HASSAS FHD/UHD EKRAN YAPILANDIRMASI

Doğal çözünürlükte resim görüntülemeyi yasaklayan mükemmel bir FHD/UHD çözünürlüklü ekranı yapılandırmak genellikle zordur. LAPE serisi ile tüm model seçenekleri için bunu yapmak mümkündür.

AKILLI YÜKSEK PERFORMANSLI SİSTEM KUMANDASI

LAPE serisi, yüksek çözünürlüklü bir tuval platformunda basitleştirilmiş sistem yapılandırması sağlayan çok yönlü bir 4K sistem kumandası ile birlikte gelir. Kumanda ayrıca, ölçekleyicinin yanı sıra dahili yüksek performanslı bir media player'a sahiptir.

* Yukarıda belirtilen "Geleneksel" ifadesi ile hepsi bir arada sistem kumandasına sahip olmayan LED ekranlarına atıfta bulunulmaktadır.

webOS içeren YÜKSEK PERFORMANSLI SoC

Entegre Dört Çekirdekli SoC, medya oynatıcısına gerek olmadan sorunsuz içerik oynatma sağlarken aynı anda birkaç görevi yürütebilir. Ayrıca LG webOS platformu, sezgisel GUI ve basit uygulama geliştirme araçlarıyla kullanıcı rahatlığını artırır.

SEZGİSEL YÖNETİM YAZILIM

LG'nin yeni yönetim kontrol yazılım platformu olan ‘LED Assistant' kolay ekran yönetimi sağlar.

GERÇEK ZAMANLI 365 CARE SERVİS

LG servisi tarafından sağlanan bir bulut hizmeti çözümü olan isteğe bağlı Signage 365 Care* ile bakım daha kolay ve daha hızlı gerçekleşir. Müşterinin iş yerlerinde arıza teşhisi ve uzaktan kumanda hizmetleri için LED ekranların durumunu uzaktan yönetir.

* "Signage365Care" hizmetinin kullanılırlığı bölgeye göre farklılık gösterebilir. Bu nedenle daha fazla bilgi için lütfen bölgenizdeki LG satış temsilcisiyle iletişime geçin.

KOLAY TAŞIMA VE MONTAJ

Geleneksel büyük boyutlu ve ağır kabin bazlı kurulumlar, genelde kurulum sırasında LED nokta arızalarına neden olur. Çok daha küçük ve hafif LDM(LED Ekran Modülü) bazlı kurulum sayesinde geleneksel normlardan uzaklaşan LAPE, kullanımda emsalsiz bir kolaylık sağlar.

KOLAY EKRAN HİZALAMA

LAPE serisinin ünite çerçevesi, kolay ekran düzlüğü hizalaması için dikkatli bir şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Her LDM, ultra ince düzlük hizalaması için 10 Z ekseni hizalama noktasına sahiptir.

ÖNDEN KURULUM VE SERVİS

LAPE serisi, önden kurulum ve servis erişimi ile birlikte, kullanıcıların arka erişim alanı ihtiyaçlarını ortadan kaldırır ve maksimum alan optimizasyonu için şık bir ekran tasarımına sahiptir.
Tüm Özellikler

FIZIKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Sıklık Adı

    P2.0

  • Piksel Yapılandırması

    3’ü 1 arada SMD

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    2.00

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    120x90

  • Modül Boyutları (GxY, mm)

    240x180

  • Modül başına ağırlık (kg)

    0.36

  • Ünite Kasası başına modül sayısı (GxY)

    2x3

  • Ünite Kasa Çözünürlüğü (GxY)

    240 x 270

  • Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 105

  • Ünite Kasası Yüzey Alanı (m²)

    0.259

  • Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg/ünite)

    10.1

  • Metre kare başına ağırlık (kg/m²)

    38.0

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/m²)

    250

  • Ünite Kasasının Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Ünite Kasasının malzemesi

    Döküm Alüminyum

  • Servis erişimi

    Ön ve Arka

OPTIK PARAMETRE

  • Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)

    700 cd/m²

  • Renk Sıcaklığı

    3.200 - 9.300

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    140

  • Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği

    ≥ %95

  • Renk Tekdüzeliği

    ±0,015Cx,Cy

  • Kontrast Oranı

    6,000

  • İşleme Derinliği (bit)

    16 (HDR10)

ELEKTRIKSEL PARAMETRE

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Maks.)

    187

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort.)

    52

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/m², Maks.)

    720

  • Güç Kaynağı (V)

    100 ~ 240

  • Kare Hızı (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Yenileme Hızı (Hz)

    3.84

ÇALIŞTIRMA KOŞULLARI

  • Kullanım ömrü (Saat Üzerinden Yarım Parlaklık Süresi)

    100,000

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı (°C)

    0°C - 40°C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10-80 RH

SERTİFİKASYON

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • Çevre

    RoHS

KUMANDA

  • Kumanda

    LCLG005-A

BAĞLANTI

  • Video Girişleri

    HDMI Girişi, DP Girişi, OPS Girişi, USB

  • Kontrol

    RJ45 Girişi, RS232C Girişi/çıkışı

  • Özellikler

    HDR10, Sıcaklık Sensörü, Güç Tespiti

OPSIYONEL AKSESUAR

  • Opsiyonel Aksesuar

    Yok

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.