About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Yeni High Haze UHD Standart Bilgi Ekranı

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

Yeni High Haze UHD Standart Bilgi Ekranı

86UH5J-H

Yeni High Haze UHD Standart Bilgi Ekranı

(1)
Dolgu resimli önden görünüm

Yeni High Haze UHD
Standart Bilgi Ekranı

Toplantı odasının duvarına toplantının içeriğini gösteren bir ekran kuruludur.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler yalnızca temsilidir.

Uygun Ekran Parlaklığı

İç mekan ekranlarında tavsiye edilen 500 cd/m²'lik parlaklığa sahip UH5J-H serisi, içeriği net bir şekilde sunması ve dikkat çekici olması sayesinde toplantı odası, havaalanı, mağaza, alışveriş merkezi gibi yerlerde en iyi şekilde pazarlama yapmanıza olanak tanır.

UH5J-H, sunduğu 500 nit parlaklık sayesinde güçlü ışık altında bile net bir şekilde görülebilir.

* Gerçek resimler gösterilen örnek resimlerden farklı olabilir.

webOS ile Yüksek Performans

LG webOS platformu, sezgisel GUI ve basit uygulama geliştirme araçlarıyla kullanıcı rahatlığını artırır.

Kullanımı kolay grafik kullanıcı arayüzü ile birden fazla görev aynı anda yapılabilir.

Koruyucu Kaplama

UH5J-H serisi, zamanla performansı engelleyebilecek toz, nem vb. içeren ortamlara maruz kalabilir. Güç kartı üzerindeki konformal kaplama, UH5J-H serisini tuz, toz, demir tozu, nem vb. etkenlerden koruyarak bu riskleri azaltır.

UH5J-H güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile video wall'u korumaya yardımcı olan Konformal Kaplama bulunur.

* Gerçek resimler (Bilgi ekranı) gösterilen örnek resimlerden farklı olabilir.

Mobil İçerik Yönetimi

Promota* uygulamasını kullanarak bir mağaza profili oluşturabilir ve şablon önerileri alabilirsiniz. Kullanıcılar, diledikleri şablonları özelleştirebilir ve yalnızca bilgisayarlarda değil, mobil cihazlarda da kolayca içerik oluşturup yönetebilirler.

Bir giyim mağazasında, mağazanın duvarına kurulu UH5J-H'de görüntülenecek promosyon içeriğini oluşturmak için uygulamadan faydalanan kullanan kullanıcı.

* LG Promota uygulamasını, App Store ve Google Play mağazasından indirebilirsiniz. (Avrupa / BDT Bölgesinde mevcut değildir)
* Kore'de adı Promota değil Mustard'dır.

UH5J-H IP5x sertifikalıdır, yani toza karşı korumalıdır ve performans düşüşü riski daha azdır.

IP5x Sertifikalı Tasarım

IP5x Toz Geçirmezlik Sertifikası, ürünün tozdan korunduğunu garanti ederek performans düşüşü riskini azaltır.

AV kontrol sistemi, kullanıcıların UH5J-H'yi kontrol etmesine yardımcı olur.

AV Kontrol Sistemi ile uyumludur

Profesyonel AV kontrolleri ile yüksek uyumluluk sağlayan Crestron Connected® destekli UH5J-H serisi, işletme yönetim verimliliğini artıran sorunsuz entegrasyon ve otomatik kontrol* özellikleri sağlar.

* Ağ tabanlı kontrol
Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    86

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenar

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1,100:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 95%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178º x 178º

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1,07 milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 sa (Tip.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    7/24

  • Dikey / Yatay

    VAR / VAR

  • Saydamlık

    Mevcut Değil

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Mevcut Değil

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    VAR (3 adet)

  • HDMI Girişi (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    VAR (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D Girişi

    VAR (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB Girişi

    YOK

  • Ses Girişi

    VAR

  • RS232C Girişi

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    VAR (1 adet)

  • IR Girişi

    VAR

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Type A (1 adet)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    VAR

  • DP Çıkışı

    YOK

  • Ses Çıkışı

    VAR

  • Dokunmatik USB

    YOK

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    YOK

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    YOK

  • IR Çıkışı

    YOK

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Giriş: HDMI, DP / Çıkış: HDMI

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Black

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Even bezel : 14.3mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    49.0Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    72.5Kg (With Pallet)

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Kulp

    VAR

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    600 x 400 mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2073 x 1250 x 285mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Mevcut Değil

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    VAR

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    VAR

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    VAR

  • Piksel Sensörü

    YOK

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    YOK

  • Akım Sensörü

    YOK

  • BLU Sensörü

    YOK

  • Nem Sensörü

    YOK

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    VAR

  • Güç Göstergesi

    YOK

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    VAR

  • FAN (Dahili)

    YOK

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    VAR

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    VAR

  • Yük Devretme

    VAR

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    VAR

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    VAR

  • RS232C Sync

    VAR

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    VAR

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    YOK

  • PIP

    VAR

  • PBP

    VAR (4PBP)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    VAR

  • Video Etiketi

    VAR (4 Video Etiketi)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    VAR

  • Ekran Döndürme

    VAR

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    VAR

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    VAR

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    VAR

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    VAR

  • SNMP

    VAR

  • ISM Yöntemi

    VAR

  • Otomatik ID

    VAR

  • Durum Postalama

    VAR

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    VAR

  • Crestron Connected

    VAR

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    VAR

  • PM modu

    VAR

  • Wake-on-LAN

    VAR

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    VAR

  • Beacon

    VAR

  • HDMI-CEC

    VAR

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    VAR

  • webRTC

    VAR

  • Pro:Idiom

    VAR

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    YOK

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    YOK

  • Tarama Çevirme

    YOK

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10 % to 80 %

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Entegre Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    200W

  • Maks.

    260W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    683 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 888 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    140W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    VAR (10G x 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    YOK

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    VAR (Piggyback)

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    YOK

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    VAR

  • SuperSign Control+

    VAR

  • SuperSign WB

    VAR

  • SuperSign Cloud

    VAR

  • Promota

    VAR (EU/BDT için mevcut değil)

  • Mobile CMS

    VAR

  • Connected Care

    VAR

DİL

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Opsiyonel

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Mevcut Değil

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Mevcut Değil

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • IP Sınıfı

    Mevcut Değil

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    VAR

  • Güç Koruması

    Mevcut Değil

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Mevcut Değil

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.