UHD TV Bilgi Ekranı
UHD TV Bilgi Ekranı

86UN640S0LD
Dolgu resimli önden görünüm
Önden görünüm
-15 derece yandan görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
-90 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
+15 derece yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Sağ üstten alınan görüntü
Alttan yakın çekim görüntüsü
Sağ üst köşenin yakından görünümü
Temel Özellikler

  • Parlaklık (Tip.): 330 nit
  • Çözünürlük: ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • İnce Derinlikle Üstün Tasarım
  • webOS Tabanlı Yüksek Performans
  • Kolay İçerik Yönetimi / Grup Yönetimi
  • SuperSign Control+ (Ücretsiz sürüm) / CMS ile Uyumlu
Daha fazla

Temel İşlevli LG TV Bilgi Ekranı

İki ekran lüks bir şarap barına monte edilmiştir. Biri bir konserden sahne gösterirken diğeri hem kırmızı şarap reklamını hem de şarkı söyleyen bir kadın şarkıcıyı gösteren iki görüntüyü tek bir ekranda gösteriyor.

* Bu web sayfasındaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

ULTRA HD’nin yüksek ekran çözünürlüğü ile canlı ve hareketli içerik.

Ultra HD Çözünürlükle Olağanüstü Görüntü Kalitesi

FHD’den 4 kat daha yüksek olan çözünürlüğü sayesinde, içeriklerin renklerini ve detaylarını daha canlı ve gerçekçi bir hale getirir. Ayrıca, IPS paneli ile sunulan geniş görüntüleme açısı net içerikler sağlar.

UN640S serisinin derinliği LG Conventional modeline kıyasla daha incedir.

İnce Derinlikle Üstün Tasarım

Bu seri, yerden tasarruf etmek ve kolay montaj sağlamak için LG conventional* modelinden daha incedir. Ayrıca sofistike ahsed mavi rengi, ürünün kurulduğu alanın dekorunu iyileştirir.*

'LG Conventional' LG UT640S serisini ifade eder.

LG webOS22 ile Yüksek Performans

Yükseltilmiş SoC* ve web işlemcisine sahip LG webOS22, çeşitli görevlerin sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesi için UN640S serisinde sunulmaktadır. LG webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu, sezgisel GUI özelliği ile kullanıcı kolaylığını artırır.**

Aynı anda yapılabilecek bir dizi görevi, webOS platformu aracılığıyla kolayca düzenleyebilirsiniz.

* SoC: Çip Üzerinde Sistem

** GUI: Grafik Kullanıcı Arayüzü

Dahili İçerik ve
Grup Yönetimi

Dahili İçerik ve Grup Yönetim Sistemi, ayrı bir bilgisayar veya yazılım kullanmadan, uzaktan kumanda, fare ve cep telefonu aracılığıyla içeriği düzenlemenizi ve oynatmanızı, çalma listelerini ve grupları planlamanızı ve bilgi ekranını kontrol etmenizi sağlar. Böylelikle içerik yönetimi, kolay ve kullanıcı dostu bir hale gelir.

Ekrana entegre içerik yönetimi işlevini kullanarak çalma listesini ve zaman planlamasını uzaktan kumanda ile kolayca ayarlayın. Grup yönetimi Ana ekran, Grup 1 ve Grup 2 ekranlarından yönetilmektedir.

LG SuperSign CMS ile Çok Yönlü İçerik Yönetimi

LG SuperSign CMS, LG bilgi ekranları için optimize edilmiş dijital medya ve içerik dağıtımının oluşturulmasını ve yönetilmesini destekleyen entegre bir yönetim programıdır. Basit ve sezgisel menüleri ve düzenleme seçenekleriyle, içerik oluşturma ve düzenleme, zamanlama ve dağıtım için verimliliği artırır; kullanıcı deneyimini iyileştirir. Ayrıca, çoklu ekran ve hesapları destekler, harici veritabanlarına bağlanabilir ve mobil cihazlardan sunucu erişimine izin verir.

Çoklu Yöneticiler, LG SuperSign CMS'ye bilgisayar, dizüstü bilgisayar, tablet ve mobil cihazlar aracılığıyla erişerek çeşitli ekranlara göre uyarlanmış dijital medya içeriği oluşturabilir, düzenleyebilir ve dağıtabilir.

* LG Supersign CMS ayrıca satılır.

LG SuperSign Control kullanarak çok çeşitli ekranları kolaylıkla yönetin.

Kolay Grup Kontrolü

UN640S serisi, tek bir hesap ve sunucu üzerinden 100 taneye kadar ekranı yönetebilen SuperSign Control+ Ücretsiz sürümünü destekler. Güç, ses ve planlama uzaktan ayarlanabilir ve aygıt yazılım güncellemeleri desteklenmektedir.

Bu resimde, kullanıcıların UN640S serisini kontrol etmelerine yardımcı olan AV kontrol sistemlerinden birinin ve bilgi ekranının bulunduğu toplantı odası görüntüleniyor.

AV Kontrol Sistemleri ile Uyumlu

UN640S serisi, profesyonel AV kontrolleriyle yüksek uyumluluk için Crestron Connected®* özelliğini destekleyerek sorunsuz entegrasyon ve otomatik kontrol** sağlar; bir yandan da iş yönetimi verimliliğini artırır.

* Crestron Connected® uyumluluğu için ekrandan ilk ayar yapılması gerekir.
** Ağ tabanlı kontrol

/content/dam/channel/wcms/tr/business/dijital-bilgi-ekranlari/profesyonel-ekranlar/standart-ekranlar/86un640s0ld/feature

Video Konferans Sistemiyle Uyumlu

UN640S serisi, etkili bir görsel toplantı yaratmak amacıyla daha akıllı bir video konferansı için güçlü ve entegre kontrol** sunan Cisco çözümleriyle uyumluluğunu* destekler.

* Cisco uyumluluğu 2023'ün 3. çeyreğinde onaylanacaktır.
** Bir HDMI kablo bağlantısı kullanarak (HDMI kablosu isteğe bağlıdır)

Yalnızca DPM Modundan sinyal geldiğinde açılır ve herhangi bir sinyal olmadığında kapanır.

Ekran Güç Yönetimi Desteği

Ekran Güç Yönetimi (DPM), gücü daha verimli bir şekilde yönetmek için yalnızca bir TV sinyali mevcut olduğunda yapılandırılabilir.

Mağaza yöneticisi müşterilere Bluetooth aracılığıyla kupon dağıtıyor. Diğer yandan, Wi-Fi aracılığıyla mağazanın duvarına yerleştirilen büyük bir ekrana cep telefonu ekranı yansıtılarak menüler tanıtılmaktadır.

Gerçek Zamanlı Promosyon

Beacon ve Bluetooth® Düşük Enerji (BLE) ile mağaza yöneticileri gerçek zamanlı olarak kampanya ve bilgi sunabilir.

İçerik Paylaşımı

Cihazlar arasında İçerik Yansıtma aynı Wi-Fi ağı üzerinden kullanılabilir.

Kablosuz Erişim Noktası

UN640S serisi, mobil cihazlar için kablosuz erişim noktası olabilecek bir sanal yönlendirici olarak çalışır.

En sık kullanılan menüler, ekran menüsünde sektöre göre kategorilere ayrılır. Sol menü “Kurumsal / Devlet / Perakende” sektörleri, sağ menü ise “Toplantı Odası” içindir.

Dikey İhtiyaçlar için Kolay Menü Kurulumu

UN640S serisi, sektöre göre sık kullanılan menüleri* düzenleyerek kullanıcı kolaylığını artırır.

* Önceden Ayarlanmış Destek Dikey: Kurumsal / Devlet / Perakende, Toplantı Odası

Gerçek zamanlı LG ConnectedCare Hizmeti

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü LG ConnectedCare* hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin düzenli bir şekilde işlemesini destekler.

LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak farklı bir yere kurulu UN640S serisini uzaktan izliyor.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ hizmetinin bulunurluğu bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrı olarak satın alınması gerekmektedir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

LG Evrensel Stant ile Kolay Taşıma

LG TV bilgi ekranı, tekerlekleriyle kolayca taşınarak iç mekanlarda her yerde kullanılabilir. Bir perakende mağazasından halka açık salona, reklam, spor yayıncılığı, bilgi dağıtımı ve daha fazlası gibi her ihtiyaca göre çeşitli roller oynar.

LG evrensel standı LG TV bilgi ekranına uygulanır.

*Stant ayrı satılır. (ST-860F)
** Ürünün çalışması için uygun güç kaynağına takılması gerekir.
*** Görüntü 86UR640S modeli temel alınarak oluşturulmuştur.

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Kategori

    Akıllı TV Ekranı

TASARIM

  • Araç Adı

    UP8000

  • Stant Türü

    2 Kutup

  • Ön Yüz Rengi

    Kül Mavisi

EKRAN

  • Boyut (inç)

    86"

  • Çözünürlük

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.)

    86” : 330 nit

VİDEO

  • Gelişmiş AI Görüntü

    HAYIR

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    EVET

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    EVET

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    HAYIR

AUDIO (SES)

  • Hoparlör (Ses Çıkışı)

    20W

  • AI Ses

    HAYIR

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    HAYIR

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Otomatik Teletext)

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÇÖZÜMÜ

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    HAYIR

  • webRTC (Gerçek Zamanlı İletişim)

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Centric V

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Centric Server

    HAYIR

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    HAYIR

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    HAYIR

  • Diğer DRM'ler

    HAYIR

AKILLI İŞLEV

  • webOS sürümü

    webOS 22

  • Web Tarayıcı

    EVET

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Uyumluluğu

    HAYIR

  • Multi-View

    HAYIR

  • AOD

    HAYIR

  • Mood Display

    EVET

  • Gallery Mode

    HAYIR

  • Home Office

    HAYIR

  • Wi-Fi

    EVET

  • Bluetooth

    EVET

  • Soft AP

    EVET

  • Screen Share

    EVET

  • DIAL

    EVET

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    EVET

  • HDMI-ARC

    EVET (HDMI2)

  • Ses Tanıma (Bağımsız/Çözüm)

    HAYIR

  • IoT

    HAYIR

OTELCILIK ÖZELLIĞI

  • EzManager

    HAYIR

  • USB Cloning

    EVET

  • Enterprise Mode

    HAYIR

  • RF üzerinde uyanma

    HAYIR

  • WOL

    EVET

  • SNMP

    EVET

  • Tanılama

    EVET (Kendi Kendini Tanılama (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • IR Çıkışı

    EVET (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Çoklu IR Kodu

    EVET

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    EVET

  • Welcome Video

    HAYIR

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    EVET

  • Insert Image

    EVET

  • One Channel Map

    EVET

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    EVET

  • USB Otomatik oynatma / oynatma+

    HAYIR

  • Instant ON

    HAYIR

  • V-Lan Tag

    HAYIR

  • Mobile Remote

    HAYIR

  • Port Block

    EVET

  • Lock mode

    EVET (Sınırlı)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    EVET

  • External Power Out

    HAYIR

  • Tam Dokunmatik Ekran

    HAYIR

  • b-LAN

    HAYIR

  • Conformal Coating

    HAYIR

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (HASTANE)

  • Sağlık Kulaklık Modu

    HAYIR

  • Pillow Speaker

    HAYIR

  • Koruyucu Kılıf (Cam)

    HAYIR

DIKEY İŞLEV (KURUMSAL / PERAKENDE)

  • Dikey Kurulum

    EVET

  • Yük Devretme

    EVET

  • Play Via URL

    EVET

  • NTP Sunucu Ayarı

    EVET

  • CISCO Serti. Uyumluluk

    EVET (TBD)

  • Crestron Sertifikası Uyumluluk

    EVET

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    EVET

  • Zaman planlayıcı

    EVET

  • RTC (Gerçek Zamanlı Saat)

    EVET

  • NTP senkronize zamanlayıcı

    EVET

  • BEACON

    EVET

  • Video Tag

    HAYIR

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    EVET

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    EVET

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    HAYIR

SUPERSIGN YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • Control / Control Plus

    EVET (Control+, Free ver)

  • CMS(Premium)

    EVET

  • Simple Editor

    HAYIR

  • LG Connected Care

    EVET

BAĞLANTILAR

  • HDMI Girişi

    EVET (3 adet)

  • USB (Ver.)

    EVET(1 adet / 2.0)

  • RF Girişi

    EVET (2 adet)

  • AV Girişi

    HAYIR

  • Bileşen Girişi (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    HAYIR

  • RGB Girişi (D-sub 15 pin) - PC

    HAYIR

  • Dijital Ses Çıkışı (Optik)

    EVET

  • PC Ses Girişi

    HAYIR

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    EVET

  • Ses Hattı Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    HAYIR

  • Kulaklık Çıkışı

    EVET

  • CI Slot

    EVET (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Kullanım Amacı)

    1 (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Telefon jakı)

    EVET (Telefon jakı)

  • TV bağlantı konfigürasyonu (Telefon jakı tipi)

    HAYIR

  • Yalnızca LG SVC (Telefon jakı türü)

    EVET

  • MPI Bağlantı Noktası (RJ12 jakı)

    HAYIR

  • ECI (RJ12 jak)

    HAYIR

  • Yastık Hoparlör arayüzü (6 pin)

    HAYIR

  • Uzatma yuvası (60pin)

    HAYIR

  • DC Adaptör Girişi

    HAYIR

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    HAYIR

  • Harici IR Girişi

    HAYIR

MEKANIK

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    86" : 600 x 400 mm

  • Kensington Kilit

    EVET

  • Credenza/Emniyet Vidası Deliği

    HAYIR

  • Kilitleme Plakası (kolay kurulum için)

    HAYIR

BOYUTLAR / AĞIRLIK

  • Stantlı Boyut (G x Y x D)

    86" : 1927 x 1167 x 362

  • Stantsız Boyut (G x Y x D)

    86" : 1927 x 1104 x 59,9

  • Sevkiyat Boyutu (G x Y x D)

    86" : 2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Üzerinde)

    86" : 15,9/15,9/15,9/19,9

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Dışında)

    86" : 6,9/6,9/6,9/18,4

  • Stantlı Ağırlık

    86" : 45,9

  • Stantsız Ağırlık

    86" : 45,2

  • Sevkiyat Ağırlığı

    86" : 58,4

GÜÇ ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks)

    TBD

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    TBD

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5W'ın altında

STANDART

  • Güvenlik

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Diğer

    -

STANDART (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Sınıfı

    A++

  • Güç Tüketimi

    95W

  • Parlaklık Oranı (%)

    0,65

  • Ortalama Yıllık Tüketim (kWh)

    132kWh

STANDART (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On modu

    160W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On modu

    232W

AKSESUARLAR

  • Uzaktan kumanda tipi

    S-Con

  • Güç Kablosu

    86" : Evet (2m / Bağlı / Düz Tür)

BAĞLANTI

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.