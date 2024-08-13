About Cookies on This Site

Geliştirilmiş Müşteri Deneyimi

Müşterinin oda deneyimini iyileştiren ve müşterileriniz için çeşitli pratik özellikler sağlayan Pro:Centric® uygulamalarıyla (PCA) sayfayı kişiselleştirin

Kolay İçerik Oluşturma ve Yönetme

Artık mülkünüz için özelleştirilebilen şablonlarımız ve sayfalarımızla otelinizi farklılaştırabilirsiniz. Pro:Centric® işiniz için kolayca özelleştirilebilen bir çözüm sunar.

Gelişmiş Misafir Deneyimi

Kolay gezinme imkanı tanıyan Elektronik Program Kılavuzu (EPG) misafirlere fark yaratıyor.

Kolay İçerik Yönetimi

TV ayarlarından içerik oluşturma ve güncelleme kadar merkezi ve sezgisel oda içi TV kontrolü sağlar.

Optimize Edilmiş Maliyet

Konaklama çözümlerini geliştirmede, iş gücü ve zamandan tasarruf ederek TCO'yu optimize edin.

Ticari Döner Ayak

Ticari nitelikte bir ayakla her açıdan TV izlemeye izin vererek misafirlerin konforu artırın.

Karşılama Ekranı/Video

Commercial TV'ler misafir karşılamaları için mesajlara izin verir. * mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts vb.

Tanılama (USB)

TV, karşılaşılan teknik sorunları kaydeder ve bunları bir USB aygıtına aktarır.

Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

Ekstra hoparlör ile eğlenceyi artırır, her yerden TV sesi dinlenebilir ve kontrol edilebilir.

One Channel Map

One Channel Map özelliği kullanıcıların istedikleri kanalları düzenler ve listeler.

Multi IR

Multi IR fonksiyonu, farklı odalardaki TV'ler arasındaki uzaktan kumanda sinyal parazitini kaldırır.

