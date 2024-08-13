About Cookies on This Site

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Pro:Centric Akıllı Uygulama Platformu

LG Pro:Centric SMART genişletilmiş özelleştirilebilir araçlar sunar; HTML5, Java ve Flash. Bunlarla birlikte, iş ortakları, Ticari TV'leri kendi geliştirilmiş hizmet tasarımlarını düzenlemek ve geliştirmek için optimize edebilirler. Ayrıca, kullanıcılar üzerinde görsel bir etki bırakır ve istenilen mesajları iletir.

Pro:Centric Sunucu Uygulaması

Artık mülkünüz için özelleştirilebilen şablonlarımız ve sayfalarımızla otelinizi farklılaştırabilirsiniz. Pro:Centric® işiniz için kolayca özelleştirilebilen bir çözüm sunar.

Pro:Centric Direct Ready

İçerik yönetim yazılımı ProCentric Direct ile şablon oluştur/IP ağına bağlı TVleri uzaktan yönetin.
Ultra HD TV

4K Çözünürlük

ULTRA HD, dijital fotoğrafın geleceğidir ve Full HD'den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlüğe sahiptir. Etkileyici 8.3 milyon piksel kusursuz resim kalitesi ve inanılmaz canlı ayrıntılar sunar.
Ultra HD TV

4K Upscaler

4K ULTRA HD kalitesinde Full HD içeriğinin keyfini çıkarın. 4K Upscaler, altı adımlı çözünürlük yükseltme işlemiyle Full HD içeriği otomatik olarak ULTRA HD'ye yükseltir.
Ultra HD TV

4K IPS Geniş İzleme Açısı

LG TV'lerin olağanüstü izleme deneyiminin ardındaki sır, özel tasarlanan TV panelidir. IPS 4K, Full HD'den 4 kat daha fazla çözünürlükle, her açıdan gerçek renkler sunar. IPS 4K sayesinde her koltuk, içeriği izlemeniz için en iyi konumdur.
Akıllı Bağlantı ve Kolaylık

Smart Share

Smart Share (Akıllı Paylaşım) özelliği, kullanıcıların içerikleri daha kolay ve hızlı bir şekilde paylaşmalarına olanak tanır. Ayrıca, daha kolay ve doğru bir şekilde paylaşmak için istedikleri içeriği arar, böylece çeşitli cihazlar arasında paylaşım işlemini basitleştirir.
Akıllı Bağlantı ve Kolaylık

Bluetooth Ses Senkronizasyonu (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Ses Senkronizasyonu, kullanıcıların Bluetooth bağlantısıyla bir mobil cihazdaki müziği TV hoparlörlerinden dinlemelerini sağlar.
*Bluetooth Ses Senkronizasyonu için desteklenen cihazlar: Android (v4.4 KitKat sonrası) / iOS tabanlı Mobil Cihaz
Akıllı Bağlantı ve Kolaylık

SoftAP

Soft AP yazılımla etkinleştirilen Erişim Noktası anlamına gelir. Bu "Sanal" Wi-Fi özelliği, bir kablosuz erişim noktası oluşturmak için cihaz üzerinde çalışan yazılımlar tarafından yürütülür.
*SoftAp, TV açıkken kurulum menüsünden ayarlanmalıdır.
*Smart Mirroring (Akıllı Aynalama) aynı anda çalıştırılamaz.
webOS 3.0

Sezgisel Başlatma Çubuğu

Karmaşık adımları izlemek zorunda kalmadan, herhangi bir uygulamaya, yayına, VOD'ye veya bağlı içeriğe geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Ana Sayfada/Başlatıcıda eğlencenizi anında bulun.
webOS 3.0

Magic Remote Ready

Magic Kumanda hareket ve sesli kontrolleri kullanarak aynı anda hem TV hem de set üstü kutusunda her şeyi kontrol edebilir. Yeni kumanda sayesinde eğlence deneyiminizi kontrol edin. Aramak için daha az, eğlence için daha çok zaman ayırın.

Akıllı Özelleştirme

LG'nin akıllı özelleştirme araçları ve içerik yönetimi yazılımıyla kendi çözümünüzü oluşturun.

Gelişmiş Misafir Deneyimi

webOS 3.0 ve akıllı uygulamaların eğlenceli özellik/canlı resim kalitesiyle misafirleri memnun edin.

Akıllı Bağlantı

LG Smart Share ile, TV ve diğer akıllı cihazlar arası içerik paylaşımı kolay ve kullanıcı dostudur.

Ticari Döner Ayak

Ticari nitelikli ayak ile misafirlerin konforunu artırın. Misafirler her açıdan TV izleyebilirler

Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

Kullanıcıların, banyo gibi ayrı bir yerde harici hoparlörlerin keyfini çıkarmalarına izin verin.

Anında Açılma

Anında açılma fonksiyonu kullanıcıların TV'yi açar açmaz içerikleri bulmalarını sağlar.

Pro:Idiom®

DRM (Dijital Hak Yönetimi) ile içeriğin yasalara aykırı bir şekilde kopyalanmasını önleyin.

Multi IR

Multi IR fonksiyonu, odalardaki TV'ler arasındaki uzaktan kumanda parazitlerini ortadan kaldırır.

SNMP

SNMP (Basit Ağ Yönetimi Protokolü), SI ve iş yöneticileri için uygun ağ yönetimini sağlar.

