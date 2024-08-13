We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric Akıllı Uygulama Platformu
LG Pro:Centric SMART genişletilmiş özelleştirilebilir araçlar sunar; HTML5, Java ve Flash. Bunlarla birlikte, iş ortakları, Ticari TV'leri kendi geliştirilmiş hizmet tasarımlarını düzenlemek ve geliştirmek için optimize edebilirler. Ayrıca, kullanıcılar üzerinde görsel bir etki bırakır ve istenilen mesajları iletir.