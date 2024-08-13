1.500 nit FHD IP Sınıfı Dış Mekan Ekranı

About Cookies on This Site

22XE1J-B

Front view with infill image

İşletmenize Uygun Çok Yönlü Dış Mekan Ekranı

Gaz yağlayıcısının üst kısmına takılı bir 22XE1J'de lastik reklamları görüntülenir. Kafeye giren bir kadın binanın duvarına asılmış 22XE1J'deki reklama bakar.

* Bu web sayfasındaki tüm resimler yalnızca temsilidir.

Bina girişindeki duvara bir 22XE1J, aşağıda ise rezervasyon amaçlı başka bir 22XE1J standı monte edilmiştir. Güneş gözlüklü kadın, rezervasyon yapmak için dokunmatik kaplamalı 22XE1J ekranı kullanır. Ekran, doğrudan güneş ışığı altında bile görünür durumdadır.

Aydınlık Ortamlarda Yüksek Görünürlük

1.500 nit parlaklığa sahip 22XE1J, aydınlık ortamlarda yüksek görünürlük sunar. Net görünürlüğü sayesinde, polarize güneş gözlüğü takanlara bile çeşitli bilgiler sunabilir.

22XE1J, toza ve nemde tuzluluğa karşı dirençli olmasını sağlayan uyumlu bir kaplamaya sahiptir.

IP56 Tasarım ile Güvenli Koruma

Ekranın sızdırmazlığı, güvenilir çalışma için IP56 tasarımı ile sağlanmıştır. Cihazın tasarımı yalnızca su geçirmez olmakla kalmayıp aynı zamanda dış uygulamalar için önemli bir özellik olan, güneş, yağmur, kar, toz ve rüzgar gibi kötü hava şartlarının zarar verici etkilerine karşı dayanıklıdır.

Koruyucu Kaplama

Koruyucu Kaplama*, devre kartını ve elektrik panosunu toza, demir tozuna, neme vb. karşı koruyarak güvenilirliği artırır.

* Koruyucu Kaplama: Su buharını ve katı kalıntıları filtreleyen ince koruyucu filmler / hava alan zarlar

22XE1J ekran, parlaklığını ortam ışığına göre otomatik olarak ayarlayabilir.

Akıllı Parlaklık Kontrolü

Ekran parlaklığı ortam ışığına göre otomatik olarak ayarlanır. Parlaklık, ışıklı ortamda daha iyi görünürlük için artarken etkin güç yönetimi için karanlıkta azalır.

webOS ile Yüksek Performans

Dört Çekirdekli SoC*, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı olmadan aynı anda birkaç görevi yürütebilir. Ayrıca, webOS 4.1 platformu, kullanımı kolay kullanıcı arayüzü ve basit uygulama geliştirme araçlarıyla kullanıcı rahatlığını artırır.

Aynı anda yapılabilecek bir dizi görevi, web işletim sistemi platformu aracılığıyla kolayca düzenleyebilirsiniz.

*Yonga Üzerinde Sistem

Kolay İçerik Dağıtımı
ve Yazılım Güncellemesi

22XE1J, içeriği kablosuz olarak dağıtmayı ve Ürün Yazılımını güncellemeyi kolaylaştıran yerleşik Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth ve Beacon özelliklerine sahiptir. Mağaza müdürü, özellikle Beacon ve BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kullanarak promosyon kuponları veya ürün bilgilerini ziyaretçiye gerçek zamanlı olarak sağlamak gibi çeşitli promosyon faaliyetlerinde bulunabilir.

Mağaza sahibi, Wi-Fi veya Bluetooth gibi bir kablosuz bağlantı kullanarak içeriği kolayca dağıtabilir ve ürün yazılımını güncelleyebilir.

* Wi-Fi performansı, modeminize ve duruma göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Web İzleme
(Kontrol Yöneticisi)

Bu, kullanıcı için kontrol kolaylığı sağlayan web tabanlı bir izleme çözümüdür. Kullanıcıların bir ağa bağlı oldukları sürece cep telefonlarından ve bilgisayarlarından hem güncel hem de geçmiş verilere erişim sağlarken her yerde, her zaman tam erişime sahip olmalarını sağlar. Kullanıcıların üniteyi izlemesini, ayar yapmasını ve üniteyi uzaktan gerçek zamanlı olarak kontrol etmesini sağlar.

Kullanıcı, cep telefonu ve dizüstü bilgisayar aracılığıyla ekranlarını izleyebilir ve kontrol edebilir.

LG'nin Reklam Yardımcısı, Promota

LG'nin bir mobil cihaza indirilebilen Promota* uygulamasını kullanarak kendi ekran içeriğinizi kolayca oluşturabilirsiniz. Promota ile, işletmeniz için çevrimiçi bir profil oluşturmak üzere metin ve görsel ekleyebilir, etkinlik haberleri, sezon menüleri, promosyonlar ve daha fazlasını sunarken sektörünüze uygun kolay şablonlar önerebilirsiniz.

Mağaza sahibi, mobil uygulamayı kullanarak menü paneli üzerinde kolayca menü içerikleri oluşturabilir.

* LG Promota uygulamasını, App Store ve Google Play mağazasından indirebilirsiniz. (Avrupa / BDT Bölgesinde mevcut değildir)

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

LG tarafından sunulan bir bulut hizmeti çözümü olan isteğe bağlı LG ConnectedCare* hizmetiyle bakım kolay ve hızlıdır. Arıza teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek müşterilerin işlerinin istikrarlı çalışmasını destekler.

LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak farklı bir yere kurulu 22XE1J serisini uzaktan izler.

* "LG ConnectedCare" hizmetinin kullanılabilirliği bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrıca satın alınması gerekir. Bu nedenle, daha fazla ayrıntı için lütfen bölgenizdeki LG satış temsilcisiyle iletişime geçin.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu

    21,5"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    AHVA (IPS)

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenar

  • Çerçeve Oranı

    16: 9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    1.920 x 1.080 (FHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    1500 nit (Tip., Camlı)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1000:1 (Tip.)

  • Dinamik CR

    800,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC %72

  • İzleme Açısı (Y x D)

    178 x 178

  • Renk Derinliği

    8 bit, 16,7 Milyon Renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    25 ms (G'den G'ye)

  • Yüzey İşlemi (Pusluluk)

    Yansıma önleyici, 3H (Haze %25)

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat / Gün)

    24 / 7

  • Dikey Yatay

    Var/Var

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Var (Cam üzerine uygulama)

BAĞLANTI(JAK ARAYÜZÜ)

  • Giriş

    HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), RS232C GİRİŞİ, RJ45 (LAN), USB 2.0 Type A (1)

  • Çıkış

    Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı (1, Sol / Sağ, 10 W+10 W)

MEKANIK Ã–ZELLIKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    38,3 mm (Sağ / Sol), 24,0 mm (Üst / Alt)

  • Ağırlık (Kafa)

    8,7 kg

  • Paket Ağırlığı

    10 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    557,3 x 319,8 x 66 mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D) (Kutu dış boyutu)

    632 x 394 x 187 mm

  • VESA™ Standart Montaj Aparatı

    100x100

  • Koruma Camı

    Kalınlık 3 mm, Temperli / Kimyasal güçlendirme (Kimyasal güçlendirme), Yansıma Önleyici, Kızılötesine Dirençli (IR), Kırılmaz

TEMEL Ã–ZELLÄ°KLER

  • Donanım

    Dahili Bellek 16 GB, Yerleşik Wi-Fi, Sıcaklık Sensörü, Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü, Nem Sensörü, Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü, Güç Göstergesi, FAN

  • Yazılım

    webOS sürümü (webOS4.1), Yerleşik CMS (Yerel İçerik Programlama, Grup Yöneticisi), USB Tak ve Çalıştır, Yük Devretme, Arka Plan Görüntüsü (Önyükleme Logo Görüntüsü, Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü), Senkronizasyon Modu (Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu), Video Etiketi (4, Maks. Bir HDMI girişi), URL ile Oynatma, Döndürme (Ekran Döndürme, Harici Giriş Döndürme), Boşluksuz Oynatma, Veri Klonlama Ayarı, SNMP, ISM Yöntemi, Durum Postalama, Kontrol Yöneticisi, Güç (Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu, PM modu, Wake on LAN, Ağa Hazır), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Sunucu Ayarı, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ÇEVRE KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    -30°C ila 50 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %5 ~ %100

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Güç Türü

    Yerleşik Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Tipik /Maks.

    85W (Full White)/36W (IEC 62087) 

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    290 (Tip.), 393 (Maks.)

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Kapatma

    0,5 W

SERTIFIKASYON

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP

    Evet

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Evet

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Var / Var

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Evet

DIL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Arapça, Türkçe

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, Kılavuz (EIG, IG), RS-232C Adaptör

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLIKLER

  • Eğim (Yüzüstü)

    Var (Maks. -15° derece, Yüz Üstü) PP

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP56

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Evet

