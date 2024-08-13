About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV
43UM662H0LC PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

43UM662H0LC PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
43UM662H0LC

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

front view with inscreen

TV Casting : AirServer

 LG Hospitality TV'nin dahili AirServer özelliği ile gelişmiş eğlence ve konfor seviyesini yaşayın. Misafirler, kişisel cihazlarını anında QR koduyla bağlayarak en sevdikleri programları büyük ekran TV'de izleyebilirler. TV, sürekli eşleştirme sunar, bu sayede misafirlerin konaklamaları boyunca cihazlarını tekrar bağlamalarına gerek kalmaz. Daha da önemlisi, çıkışta misafirlerin kişisel bilgileri otomatik olarak silinir, böylece gizlilik ve güvenlik sağlanır.

Bu resimde, Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan bir kadın yer alıyor.

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Bu resimde, otel odasının duvarına kurulu bir TV yer alıyor. TV ekranı parlak ve net bir şekilde görüntüleniyor.

* 65 inç

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud, kuruluşun CMS çözümünün kullanılabilirliğini ve sistemin bulutlaştırılmasını iyileştirerek 3. taraf çözüm hizmetini destekler. Ayrıca, göz alıcı bir kontrol paneli ile veri toplama ve analitik platformunu geliştiren çeşitli tasarım şablonları sunar. Yeni özelliklere ek olarak, Mobil Uygulama Oluşturucu misafirler için mobil cihaza konsiyerj hizmetleri kurulum sürecini basitleştirmenizi sağlar. Bu işlev aracılığıyla misafir talepleri anında yanıtlanarak yerine getirilir.

Bu resimde, Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan bir kadın yer alıyor.

Pro:Centric Direct

Otel içerik yönetimi çözümü Pro:Centric Direct, tek bir tıklamayla servis ve IP ağ tabanlı uzaktan yönetimi kolaylaştıran kolay ve basit düzenleme araçları sunar. Pro:Centric Direct çözümü, kullanıcıların arayüzlerini kolayca düzenlemelerini sağlayan özelleştirilmiş arayüz sunar ve odadaki tüm TV’leri verimli bir şekilde yönetir. En yeni PCD sürümü IoT tabanlı oda içi kontrolü sağlar. Bu yönüyle, yapay zeka ile gelecek neslin otel odalarına hazırlanmak için başlangıç ​​noktanız olacaktır.

Bu resimde, sunucu üzerinden Pro:Centric Direct çözümünü kullanarak oteldeki TV’nin içerik ve ayarlarını yöneten bir adam yer alıyor.

* Bazı özellikler PCD sürümlerine göre desteklenmeyebilir.

Koruyucu Kaplama

Otel veya tatil köylerindeki televizyonların kaçınılmaz şekilde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve nem içeren ortamlara maruz kalması, zamanla cihaz performansının düşmesiyle sonuçlanabilir. Ana devre kartı (güç kartı) üzerindeki konformal kaplama, televizyonları tuz, toz, demir tozu, nem gibi maddelerden koruyarak bu tür ortamlardan kaynaklanan riskleri önemli ölçüde azaltır.

UM662H güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan koruyucu kaplama bulunur.

Bu resimde, oyun oynayan bir adam ve kadın yer alıyor ve TV ekranında gerçekçi bir oyun sahnesi gösteriliyor.

Oyun Optimizasyonu

LG Oyun Optimizasyonu; oyun modu, görüntü ayarı vb. seçimler aracılığıyla sizi aksiyonunun içinde tutar.

Bu resimde, otel odasına uyumlu bir şekilde kurulan UM662H ve genişletilmiş yan açı gösteriliyor.

Zarif Görünüm için İnce Derinlik

UM662H, ince tasarımıyla iç mekanlara kusursuz şekilde uyum sağlar ve misafirlerde modern bir izlenim yaratır.

* 43", 50" TV’ler için (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm)

TV’nin SoftAP işlevini kullanarak cep telefonu, dizüstü bilgisayar ve tablet gibi diğer cihazları bağlayın.

SoftAP

Yazılımla etkinleştirilen Erişim Noktası (SoftAP), TV’yi kablosuz bir erişim noktası olarak kullanan ve konukların kendi cihazlarını SoftAP’ye bağlamalarına olanak tanıyan “sanal” bir Wi-Fi özelliğidir. Yöneticilerin sinyal seviyesi, SoftAP şifreleri gibi oda içi SoftAP bilgilerini yönetmesine olanak tanıyan Köprü Modunu destekler.<

* SoftAP, TV açıldıktan sonra kurulum menüsüne kurulmalıdır.

* Aynı anda Akıllı Yansıtma uygulanamayabilir.

Bu resimde, ses tanıma özelliğine sahip bir uzaktan kumandaya konuşarak TV’yi kontrol eden bir kadın yer alıyor.

Ses Tanıma

LG, kusursuz etkileşim ve kullanıcı memnuniyeti için LG UM662H TV’ye ses tanıma işlevi ekledi. Bu özellik sayesinde uzaktan kumanda tuşlarına basmak zorunda kalmadan TV’yi kolayca yönetebilirsiniz.

* Magic Motion Kumanda gereklidir (ayrı olarak satılır).

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Kategori

    Pro:Centric Smart

TASARIM

  • Araç Adı

    UP8000

  • Ön Yüz Rengi

    Küllü Mavi

STANDART (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Sınıfı

    A++

  • Parlaklık Oranı (%)

    65

EKRAN

  • Boyut (inç)

    43

  • Çözünürlük

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.)

    265 nit

VİDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    EVET

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    EVET

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    EVET

AUDIO (SES)

  • Hoparlör (Ses Çıkışı)

    20W

  • AI Ses

    EVET

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    VAR (Hazır, MMR Gerekli)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Otomatik Teletext)

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÇÖZÜMÜ

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    EVET

  • webRTC (Gerçek Zamanlı İletişim)

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric V

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Server

    EVET

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    EVET

  • Diğer DRM'ler

    -

AKILLI İŞLEV

  • webOS sürümü

    webOS 23

  • Web Tarayıcı

    webOS 23

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Uyumluluğu

    Evet hazır)

  • Multi-View

    -

  • AOD

    -

  • Mood Display

    EVET

  • Gallery Mode

    EVET

  • Home Office

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    EVET

  • Bluetooth

    EVET

  • Soft AP

    EVET

  • Screen Share

    EVET

  • DIAL

    EVET

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    EVET

  • HDMI-ARC

    VAR (HDMI2)

  • Ses Tanıma (Bağımsız/Çözüm)

    EVET

  • IoT

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÖZELLIĞI

  • EzManager

    EVET

  • USB Cloning

    EVET

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • WOL

    EVET

  • SNMP

    EVET

  • HTNG-CEC (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • IR Çıkışı

    VAR (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Çoklu IR Kodu

    EVET

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    EVET

  • Welcome Video

    EVET

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    EVET

  • Insert Image

    EVET

  • One Channel Map

    EVET

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    VAR (Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı)

  • USB Otomatik oynatma / oynatma+

    VAR (USB Otomatik oynatma)

  • Instant ON

    EVET

  • V-Lan Tag

    EVET

  • Mobile Remote

    EVET

  • Port Block

    EVET

  • Lock mode

    VAR (Sınırlı)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    EVET

  • External Power Out

    -

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (HASTANE)

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

DIKEY İŞLEV (KURUMSAL / PERAKENDE)

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • NTP Sunucu Ayarı

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • RTC (Gerçek Zamanlı Saat)

    EVET

  • BEACON

    EVET

  • Video Tag

    VAR (2 Video)

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

SUPERSIGN YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

BAĞLANTILAR

  • HDMI Girişi

    VAR (3 adet)

  • USB (Ver.)

    VAR (2 adet / 2,0)

  • RF Girişi

    VAR (2 adet)

  • Dijital Ses Çıkışı (Optik)

    EVET

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    EVET

  • Kulaklık Çıkışı

    EVET

  • CI Slot

    VAR (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Kullanım Amacı)

    2 (Ethernet, Yardımcı)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Telefon jakı)

    VAR (Telefon jakı)

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

MEKANIK

  • Kilitleme Plakası (kolay kurulum için)

    VAR (Stand Gerekir)

GÜÇ ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

STANDART

  • EMC

    CE

STANDART (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    F

  • HDR Grade

    G

AKSESUARLAR

  • Güç Kablosu

    VAR (1,5M / Ayrı Açı)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.