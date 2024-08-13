About Cookies on This Site

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65UM751C0ZA

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

(4)
LG AI TV ile Mucizeyi Yaşayın1

LG AI TV ile Mucizeyi Yaşayın

LG AI TV, hem Google Asistan hem de Alexa ile televizyon izleme deneyiminizi genişletir. Başlamak için Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda üzerindeki düğmeyi basılı tutun. Başka bir cihaz gerekmez.

LG AI TV ile Mucizeyi Yaşayın Daha fazla bilgi

*Google Asistan ve Alexa'nın işlevselliği bölgeden bölgeye değişiklik gösterir. Lütfen satın almadan önce bunu kontrol edin ve Google Asistan'ın İrlanda Cumhuriyeti'nde bulunmadığını unutmayın. Alexa, bir ürün yazılımı güncellemesiyle İngiltere ve İrlanda Cumhuriyeti'nde bu yılın sonunda satışa sunulacaktır.
*Google Asistan "Mikrofon Düğmesi", Alexa ise "Prime Video" düğmesi ile etkinleştirilir.
*Gerçek ürün gösterilen resimden farklı olabilir.

4K, Yüksek Çözünürlük için Yeni Bir Standart1

4K, Yüksek Çözünürlük için Yeni Bir Standart

Full HD'den 4 kat daha fazla çözünürlük sunan 4K ekranda ince detaylarla ve canlı renklerle daha gerçekçi görüntüleri deneyimleyin.

Geniş İzleme Açısından Bile Gerçek Etkileyicilik.1

Geniş İzleme Açısından Bile Gerçek Etkileyicilik.

Nerede oturursanız olun, IPS 4K panelin geniş izleme açısı, 60 derecelik bir açıdan bile neredeyse 100% renk doğruluğu sergileyerek sizi olağanüstü gerçekçilikle büyüler.

*Bu içerikte bahsedilen geleneksel ifadesi, düzlem içi anahtarlama teknolojisine sahip olmayan televizyonlar anlamına gelir ve görüntüler temsilidir.
*IPS paneli modele bağlıdır.

Keskin ve Net Görüntü için Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci1

Keskin ve Net Görüntü için Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci

Hızlı ve doğru olan dört çekirdekli işlemci, gürültüyü ortadan kaldırır ve daha dinamik renk ve kontrast oluşturur. Düşük çözünürlüklü görüntüler, 4K kalitesine yakın görüntülerde ölçeklendirilir ve çoğaltılır.

Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu1

Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu

Daha keskin, daha zengin ve daha gerçekçi renkler sunmak için, en küçük renk farkı bile tümüyle yansıtılır.

*Bu içerikte bahsedilen geleneksel görüntü önceki LG modellerine dayanmaktadır ve görüntüler temsilidir.

4K Active HDR<br>Olağanüstü Detaylar için1

4K Active HDROlağanüstü Detaylar için

4K Active HDR her sahneyi optimize ederek hassas detaylar ve zengin renkler sunar. HDR10 ve HLG de dahil olmak üzere çoklu HDR formatı ile bir araya gelen LG'nin dinamik sahne-sahne ayar teknolojisi, herhangi bir video içeriğinin keyfini inanılmaz HDR kalitesinde çıkarmanızı sağlar.

DTS Virtual:X<br>Sese Başka Bir Boyut Katıyor1

DTS Virtual:XSese Başka Bir Boyut Katıyor

TV'nizdeki yerleşik hoparlörler tüm açılardan ses verdikçe zengin, kusursuz ve çok boyutlu sesin tadını çıkarırsınız.

Ultra Surround ile Kendini Ses Deneyimine Bırak1

Ultra Surround ile Kendini Ses Deneyimine Bırak

Birden fazla sanal ses kanalından gelen ses ile daha sürükleyici bir eğlence deneyimi yaratır.

Sade Ama Zarif Tasarım1

Sade Ama Zarif Tasarım

İnce çerçeve ve şık modern hatlar yaşam alanınıza seçkin bir tasarım estetiği katar ve izleme deneyiminizi artırır.

*Gerçek ürün gösterilen resimden farklı olabilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

EKRAN

  • Ekran Tipi

    UHD

  • Ekran Boyutu (inç)

    65

  • Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Paneli

    Var

  • İzleme Açısı

    Geniş İzleme Açısı

  • BLU Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • PMI (Resim Dengeleme İndeksi)

    1,600

VIDEO

  • Resim Dengeleme İşlemcisi

    Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HLG

    Var

  • HDR10 Pro

    Var

  • HDR Efekti

    Var

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleştirme

    HDR Dinamik Ton Eşleştirme

  • 2K HFR

    Var

  • Renk Yükseltici

    Gelişmiş Renk Yükseltici

  • Renk Doğruluğu

    Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu

  • Çözünürlük Yükseltici

    4K Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Gürültü Azaltma

    NR

  • HEVC

    Var

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10 bit

  • Anlık Oyun Tepkisi

    Var (ALLM)

  • Resim Modu

    Var, 9 mod (Canlı, Standart, Eko, Sinema, Spor, Oyun, HDR Efekti, (ISF) Uzman (Parlak Oda), (ISF) Uzman (Karanlık Oda))

SES

  • Çıkış

    20W (kanal başına 10W)

  • Kanal

    2.0ch

  • Yön

    Alttan Ateşleme

  • Eş Zamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Var

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Var

  • Adaptif Ses Kontrolü

    Var

  • Tek Dokunuş ile Ses Ayarı

    Var

  • Surround Modu

    DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Otomatik Bildirim

    Var (Bluetooth kolay eşleşme)

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    Var

  • DTS Dekoder

    Var

  • Ses Kodeği

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

AI TV (YAPAY ZEKA)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Var

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Var

  • Sesten Metne

    Var

  • LG Sesli Arama

    Var

  • Google Asistan

    Var (LG Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda gerektirir)

  • Amazon Alexa Uyumlu

    Var (19,5 MR)

  • AI Kullanıcı Deneyimi

    Var

  • AI Ana Sayfa

    Var

  • AI Tavsiye

    Varsayılan: kapalı

  • Akıllı Düzenleme

    Var

  • Ana Sayfa Paneli

    Var

  • Otomatik Cihaz Tespiti

    Var

  • Akıllı Hoparlör Uyumlu

    Var

  • Google Home Uyumlu

    Var

  • Amazon Echo Uyumlu

    Var

  • LG Akıllı Hoparlör

    Var

  • Apple HomePod

    Var

  • Mobil Bağlantı

    Var

  • LG TV Plus Uygulaması

    Var

  • Smart ThinQ Uygulaması

    Var

AKILLI TV

  • İşletim Sistemi (OS)

    webOS Akıllı TV

  • CPU Sayısı

    Dört

  • Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda

    Entegre

  • Hızlı Erişim

    Var

  • Evrensel Kontrol

    Var

  • 360 VR

    Var

  • Sihirli Bağlantı

    Varsayılan: kapalı

  • Ses Rehberliği (Metinden Sese)

    Var

  • LG İçerik Mağazası

    Var

  • DIAL

    Var

  • Web Tarayıcı

    Var

  • Müzik Oynatıcı

    Var

  • Mobil TV Açık

    Var

  • Wi-Fi TV Açık

    Var

  • Bluetooth Düşük Enerji Açık

    Var

  • Ağ Dosya Tarayıcı

    Var

  • Zararlı siteye erişimi engelleme

    Var

  • Live Plus (ACR tabanlı İki Yönlü Hizmet)

    Var (Samba TV Uygulaması ile)

EK ÖZELLIK

  • OSD Dili

    36 Dil

  • Zaman Makinesi (DVR)

    Var

  • Dijital Kayıt

    Var

  • Analog DVR

    Var

  • Zaman Kaydırma

    Var

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital TV Sinyali (Karasal, Kablo, Uydu)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Karasal

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kablo

    DVB-C

  • Uydu

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Sinyali

    Var

  • Veri Yayını (Ülkeye Özel)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Ortak Arayüz)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Sayfası

    2.000 sayfa

  • Teletext (Üst/Flof/Liste)

    Var (Flof)

  • Altyazı

    Var

  • Sesli Açıklama

    Var

  • EPG (8 gün)

    Var

BAĞLANTI

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • HDMI

    1 (Arka)/2 (Yan) (HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Var

  • ARC (Ses Dönüş Kanalı)

    Var (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Arka)/1 (Yan)

  • LAN

    Var (Arka)

  • Bileşen/Bileşim

    Var (Arka, Bileşen Girişi/AV ortak)

  • CI Yuvası

    Var (Yan)

  • RF Girişi

    2 (Arka, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    Var (Arka)

  • Wifi

    Var (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Var (V5.0)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Enerji Verimliliği Sınıfı (A++ ila E sınıfı)

    A

  • Bekleme Modunda Güç Tüketimi

    0,5W’dan az

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    Var

  • Aydınlık/Yeşil Işık Sensörü

    Var

AĞIRLIK (KG)

  • Ağırlık (TV)

    23

  • Ağırlık (TV + Ayak)

    23.3

  • Ağırlık (Kutu ile)

    30.3

BOYUTLAR - G X Y X D (MM)

  • Kutusuz, Ayaksız Boyut

    1453 x 840 x 84

  • Kutusuz, Ayaklı Boyut

    1453 x 905 x 269

  • Kutulu, Ayaklı Boyut

    1600 x 970 x 190

  • VESA

    300 × 300

  • EAN Kodu

    8806098425082

AKSESUAR

  • Uzaktan Kumanda

    MR19

  • Pil

    Var (AA x 2 adet)

  • Güç Kablosu

    Var (TV Ayrılmış)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.