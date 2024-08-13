About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Uygulama Kontrolü

LG Uygulama Kumandası, işletmenizin çeşitli birimleri için verimli bir yönetim çözümü sağlar. Bina yönetimi için uygun maliyetli tesis kontrolü sunar.

Uygulama Kontrolü1

Uygulama Kontrolü

İyileştirilmiş iç mekan konforu için çeşitli bina sistemlerini etkin bir şekilde yönetir

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Esnek ve Genişletilebilir Sistem

LG kontrol sistemi, Kuru Kontak aracılığıyla bireysel bir iç mekan ünitesi kontrolünden ACS IO modülü aracılığıyla küçük BMS entegrasyonuna kadar, üçüncü taraf cihazları ile entegrasyona genişletme olanağına sahiptir. Bu, bina yönetimi için uygun maliyetli tesis kontrolüne olanak verir.

Esnek ve Genişletilebilir Sistem1

Enerji Görüntüleme1

Enerji Görüntüleme

PDI (Güç Dağıtım Göstergesi) etkin enerji görüntüleme işlemi için MULTI V'nin ölçülen güç tüketimini her odaya dağıtabilir.

AHU Kontrolü

AHU İletişim Kitleri, en yüksek maliyet tasarrufu ve temiz hava beslemesi için LG dış mekan ünitesini Hava İşleme Ünitesi üzerindeki DX bobinine bağlar.

Uygulama Kontrolörü Serisi1

Uygulama Kontrolörü Serisi

Bizimle İletişime Geçin1

Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

 

Bizimle İletişime Geçin Daha Fazla Bilgi

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

Başlık, Boyut Tablosu Listesi
Kaynak Türü Başlık Boyut

Mühendislik desteği ile ilgili kılavuz ve malzemeler için lütfen kaynak indirmeye gidin

GİT