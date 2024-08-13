About Cookies on This Site

Uygulama Kumandaları

Birbirinden farklı bina sistemlerini en etkin şekilde yönetmek için LG uygulama kumandalarını hemen inceleyin. Esnek ve genişletilebilir sistemleriyle bu Uygulama Kumandaları tam işletmenize göre!

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_01

Uygulama Kumandaları

İyileştirilmiş iç mekan konforu için çeşitli bina sistemlerini
etkin bir şekilde yönetir

Özellikler Seri
Özellikler
Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Esnek ve Genişletilebilir Sistem

▪ LG kontrol sistemi, Kuru Kontak aracılığıyla bireysel bir iç mekan ünitesi kontrolünden ACS IO modülü aracılığıyla küçük BMS entegrasyonuna kadar, üçüncü taraf cihazları ile entegrasyona genişletme olanağına sahiptir. Bu, bina yönetimi için uygun maliyetli tesis kontrolüne olanak verir.

Control-Solutions_Application-Controller_02_TR_Re

Application_Controllers_03_TR

Enerji İzleme

PDI (Güç Dağıtım Göstergesi) etkin enerji izleme işlemi için MULTI V'nin ölçülen güç tüketimini her odaya dağıtabilir.

AHU Kontrolü

AHU İletişim Kitleri, en yüksek maliyet tasarrufu ve temiz hava beslemesi için LG dış mekan ünitesini Hava İşleme Ünitesi üzerindeki DX bobinine bağlar.

Application_Controllers_05_TR

Uygulama Kontrolörü Serisi

Air_Solution_03

Bizimle İletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.