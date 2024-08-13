Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2025 TV Lansman Özel

2025 TV Lansman Özel

LG Online Mağazaya Özel Ön Sipariş Fırsatı

2025 OLED evo TV'lerde
Lansmana Özel Fiyat 
ve Hediye Tekliflerini Keşfedin

00 Gün 00 Saat 00 Dakika 00 Saniye

Bu kampanya 3-10 Haziran 2025 tarihlerinde geçerli olup OLED65C5.SC9S OLED77C5.SC9S OLED65C5.SC9S OLED65G5.G10 OLED77G5.G10 OLED83G5.G10 OLED65C5.27ART10 OLED77C5.27ART10 OLED85C5.27ART10 OLED77G5.27ART10 OLED83G5.27ART10 OLED65G5.27ART10 modelleri için geçerli olup kampanyaya dahil her bir model için 3 adet stok ile sınırlıdır. Stok tükenmesi durumunda kampanya sona erdirilebilir. LG Electronics Ticaret A.Ş kampanyada tamamen iptal veya değişiklik hakkını saklı tutar. Hoş Geldin kuponu kampanyası 15 Ocak - 31 Aralık 2025 tarihleri arasında LG.com'tr'ye yeni üyelik gerçekleştirenler için geçerli olup, kupon tanımlanması itibariyle 30 gün boyunca geçerlidir. Kullanılmayan kuponlar 30 gün sonunda otomatik olarak silinir. İndirim kuponu yalnızca bir defa kullanılabilir ve indirim oranı sepete uygulanır. Stok tükenmesi durumunda kampanya sona erebilir. LG Electronics Ticaret A.Ş kampanyada tamamen iptal veya değişiklik hakkını saklı tutar.