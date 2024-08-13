Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Seçili Beyaz Eşyalarda Hediye Kupon Fırsatları

Seçili Beyaz
Eşyalarda Hediye
Kupon Fırsatları

19-30 Nisan 2024 tarihleri arasında LG Online Mağazaya özel,
seçili beyaz eşyalarda geçerli 4000 TL’ye varan

kupon hediyesi şimdi hesabınızda.

Seçili Beyaz Eşyalarda Hediye Kupon Fırsatı

 

1) Bu kampanya 19-30 Nisan 2024 tarihlerinde  https://www.lg.com/tr/ özel, seçili beyaz eşyalarda geçerli olup stoklar ile sınırlıdır. 

 

2)Kampanya modelleri,

 

Model

Kupon Hediyesi TL Değeri

F4Y5EYW0W.ABWPLTK

      3,000.00

F4Y5EYWYJ.AMBPLTK

      3,000.00

RH10V9PV2W.BPTPLTK

      3,000.00

RH10V9AV2W.BBWPLTK

      3,000.00

RH90V3AV0N.ABWPLTK

      2,000.00

DFC325HD.ABDPLTK

      3,000.00

DFC425FP.APZPLTK

      3,000.00

GTL569PSAM.AVSPLTK

      4,000.00

GTL569PQAM.AVWPLTK

      4,000.00

A9T-ULTRA.ECBQLTK

      2,000.00

 

3)Kupon hediyesi, seçili ürünler sepete eklendiğinde belirtilen tutar değerinde geçerli olacaktır.

 

4) LG Electronics Ticaret A.Ş. belirtilen kampanyanın tarih ve şartlarında değişiklik yapma veya tamamen iptal etme hakkını saklı tutar.

 

5) Daha fazla bilgiye LG Müşteri Bilgi Merkezi’nden 444 6 543 (LGE) ulaşılabilir.

 