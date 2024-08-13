Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TBU

Celebrate the 37th LG Birthday with exclusive deals and limited-time offers!

 Hurry and grab the best benefits from July 4 to July 27, 2025!

Discover many exclusive offers

3D red lightning bolt on a dark red background

WED Flash Sale

Shop now
A white sale tag on a red background with Thai text that says “up to 60% off.”

Save Up to 60% Off 

Shop now
A festive gift box with red and white wrapping, balloons, and confetti. Inside the box is a colorful coupon or card.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Shop now
A bold red-and-white graphic with the words “Trade old for new” in Thai, styled like a peeled sticker. A “Shop Now” button appears below.

Trade In

Shop now
A puzzle-shaped graphic showing a washing machine and a refrigerator connected by a red piece with a plus sign in the middle.

Bundle & save

Shop now

LG Birthday Promotion Banner Shows 10% LG Member discount, 2% LG Birthday coupon, up to 8-month 0% installment, and free shipping with no minimum spend.

Only during LG Birthday!

Enjoy an exclusive 2% LG Birthday coupon, 10% LG Member discount, up to 18-month 0% installment, and free shipping with no minimum purchase.

Only during LG Birthday! Terms & Conditions Only during LG Birthday! Privacy Policy

LG Birthday promotion image showing two spending tiers. Customers who spend 30,000 THB can win a free microwave (10 winners daily). Customers who spend 50,000 THB enter a lucky draw for a mystery gift worth a total of 1 million THB (5 total winners). The image includes a microwave and a gift box with a question mark.

Free microwave and a chance to win in a lucky draw with total prizes worth over 1 million THB!

Get a free microwave when purchasing from LG.com with a minimum spend of 30,000 THB per receipt, and stand a chance to win prizes worth 234,600 THB for every 50,000 THB spent per receipt.

Free microwave and a chance to win in a lucky draw with total prizes worth over 1 million THB! Terms & Condition Free microwave and a chance to win in a lucky draw with total prizes worth over 1 million THB! Privacy Policy
Flash Sale Mega Hot Deal Buy 1 Get 1 Trade In. Trade Up Package Deal

Flash Sale banner with a countdown timer and the message "Valid for Wednesday 24h only!" on a red background.

Valid for Wednesday 24h only!

Hurry, discounts end soon!

00 Gün 00 Saat 00 Dakika 00 Saniye

A red banner with Thai text on the left saying “Hottest Deal” and a white sale tag on the right showing “Up to 60% off” in red text.

Mega Hot Deals 

A festive scene with red and silver balloons, gift boxes, and a ribbon. One box has a “Free” label and contains a product, while the open box displays a colorful LG screen.

Buy 1 Get 1

Save Big with 1+1 Offers

A sticker-style banner on a beige background with Thai text that says “Trade old for new” in bold red letters.

Up to 10,000 THB off

Upgrade Your Home with LG Birthday

A puzzle-style banner showing a washing machine and a refrigerator connected by a red puzzle piece with a plus sign in the center.

LG.com Special Package

Buy as a Package and Save More

A promotional banner encouraging users to sign up for LG Member to receive more rewards and exclusive benefits, featuring smiling people and a red “Sign Up” button.

Sign up as an LG Member today to unlock even more exclusive benefits!

Sign up now to unlock exclusive LG Member rewards

Sign up as an LG Member today to unlock even more exclusive benefits! Join us