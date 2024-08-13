Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SQC1

front view
LG Soundbar SQC1 ve LG TV, oturma odasına birlikte yerleştirilmiştir. TV açıktır ve grafik bir görüntü gösterir.


Yüksek ses düzeyi ile kompakt ve kablosuz

Soundbar, sunduğu sade zarafetle alanınıza mükemmel bir
şekilde uyum sağlar. TV'nizle uyum sağlayacak ve TV
özelliklerini zenginleştirecek şekilde özel olarak tasarlanmıştır.
Oturma odasında duvarda LG TV vardır. LG Soundbar SQC1, TV'nin altına yerleştirilmiştir. Sağ tarafta kablosuz bir subwoofer vardır. Subwoofer'ın altından, güçlü bas sunduğunu gösteren ses grafikleri çıkar.

Kablosuz Subwoofer :
Kablosuz üstün bas kalitesi

Subwoofer'ı kabloları dert etmeden en iyi göründüğü ve duyulduğu yere yerleştirin.
Duvardaki LG TV ekranında çimlerin üzerinde yatan 2 çift gösterilir. Önlerinde bir lamba vardır. LG TV'nin altında LG Soundbar. Soundbar'ın önünden ses grafiği çıkar. Bluetooth logosu görüntünün sol alt köşesinde gösterilir.

Bluetooth,
Her Şeyi Yayınla

Sorunsuz bir dinleme deneyimi için doğrudan akıllı telefonunuzdan veya diğer uyumlu cihazınızdan kablosuz olarak müzik akışı yapın.
LG Soundbar beyaz rafta. Hoparlörden ses grafiği çıkar. USB, Optik simgelerini gösterir.

Eğlence içeriklerinizle
bağantılı

USB, Optik, Taşınabilir Giriş ve Bluetooth bağlantısı ile dilediğiniz cihaza bağlanmaktan çekinmeyin.
Birinin elinde aynı anda TV ve soundbar'ı kontrol eden bir LG uzaktan kumanda vardır. LG TV ve LG Soundbar simgeleri vardır.

TV Kumandanızla Kontrol Edin

LG Soundbar kendine ait bir uzaktan kumandayla birlikte sunulsa da kendi kumandanızı kullanmayı tercih edebilirsiniz.
* TV kumandası dahil.

*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba ve Samsung marka uzaktan kumandalar.

FİZİKSEL ÖZELLİKLER

  • Boyut (G x Y x D) mm - Ana Ünite (Ayaklı)

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Boyut (G x Y x D) mm - Ana Ünite (Yerleşik Ayak (H) mm)

    1 mm

  • Boyut (G x Y x D) mm - Subwoofer

    185,5 x 303 x 205

  • Malzeme - Ana Set (Ön)

    Kalıp

  • Malzeme - Ana Set (Üst / Alt)

    Kalıp

  • Malzeme - Subwoofer (Ön)

    Ahşap

  • Malzeme - Subwoofer (Vücut)

    Ahşap

  • Net Ağırlık (Kg) - Subwoofer

    2,94 kg

  • Karton Boyutu (G x Y x D) mm

    923 x 368 x 225

KANAL/ÇIKIŞ GÜCÜ

  • Kanal

    2,1 kanal

  • Çıkış Gücü (THD %10) - Toplam

    160 W

  • Çıkış Gücü (THD %10) - Ön

    30 W X 2

  • Çıkış Gücü (THD %10) - Subwoofer

    100 W

HOPARLÖR

  • Ana Ünite - SPL

    78 dB

  • Ana Ünite - Sistem - Tam Aralık

    Kapalı

  • Ana Ünite - Woofer Ünitesi

    40 x 85 mm

  • Ana Ünite - Empedans

    8 ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85 dB

  • Subwoofer - Sistem

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Ünitesi

    5,25"

  • Subwoofer - Empedans

    3 ohm

BAĞLANTI

  • Genel - Ses Girişi - Taşınabilir In (3,5Ø)

    Var

  • Genel - Optik (96 kHz / 24 Bit altı)

    Var

  • Genel - USB

    Var (Playback)

  • Kablosuz - Bluetooth 4.0 (Bluetooth 4.0)

    Var

BILGI EKRANI

  • Ekran Tipi

    LED Göstergesi

  • LED Göstergesi Rengi

    Kırmızı (Bekleme)
    + Beyaz (4 adet)

SES MODU

  • Ses Efekti - Bass Blast

    Var

  • Ses Efekti - Standart

    Var

  • Otomatik Ses İşlemcisi - Varsayılan

    Var

  • Dinamik Aralık Kontrolü - Açık / Kapalı (RCU / Uygulama)

    Var

KOLAYLIK

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Var

  • TV Kumandası ile Kontrol (Ses + , - , Sessiz)

    Var

  • Otomatik Güç Açma / Kapama - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Var

  • Otomatik Güç Açma / Kapama - Optik

    Var

  • Woofer Seviyesi ( -15 ~ +6dB)

    Var

  • Sessiz

    Var

  • Otomatik Karartıcı

    Var

  • USB Host

    Var

SES BİÇİMİ

  • LPCM

    Var

  • Dolby Digital

    Var

  • MP3

    Var

  • WMA

    Var

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Ana Ünite - Tip

    Adaptör (23V/0,87A)

  • Ana Ünite - Kapalı Halde Tüketim

    0,5 W Altı

  • Subwoofer - Tip

    SMPS

  • Subwoofer - Kapalı Halde Tüketim

    0,5 W Altı

AKSESUAR KİTİ

  • Kullanıcı Kılavuzu - Web

    Var (Full)

  • Kullanıcı Kılavuzu - Book

    Var (Basit)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Ünitesi - Tip

    Var (HA2)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Ünitesi - Pil (Boyut)

    AAA x 2

  • Pil

    Var

  • Garanti Kartı

    Var

  • Optik Kablo

    Var

