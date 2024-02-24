Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Öne Çıkanlar

Oyun zamanı başlasın

LG TV’de hayatın olmazsa olmazlarını deneyimleyin. Eğitimden alışverişe, oyundan fitness’a her şey kanal değiştirmek kadar kolay.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

İki adet TV ekranı yan yana gösteriliyor. Bir tanesi Boosteroid ana ekranını, diğeri ise GeForce NOW ana ekranını gösteriyor.

Bulut Oyun

Çeşitli oyun deneyimi için başlata bas

Oyuncuların tüm ihtiyacı tek bir yerde. Kısayollar, favori oyunlarınız, GeForce NOW ve Boosteriod gibi Bulut Oyun hizmetleri, giriş cihazı kontrolü ve çok daha fazlasına oyun ekranından kolayca erişin.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**GeForce NOW ve Boosteriod için ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gereklidir. 

***Oyun kumandası bağlantısı gerekebilir.

Bulut oyun platformu Luna’dan 'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' ve 'Play SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated', Blacknut’dan 'HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED' ve 'BIOMUTANT', Utomik’ten 'Pizza Possum' ve 'Kao the Kangaroo' özel oyun başlıkları gösteriliyor.

Daha Fazla Bulut Oyun

Daha da fazla oyun dünyasının kilidini açın

Oyun başlıklarından ve platformlardan oluşan devasa bir koleksiyona doğrudan TV’nizden erişin.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gerekebilir. 

***Oyun kumandası bağlantısı gerekebilir.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Size özel fitness eğitmeni

Yogadan meditasyona, LG TV Fitness Space üzerinde eğlenceli ve etkili antrenmanlara ulaşın.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gerekebilir. 

Öğrenme

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki bilgi

Küçük bir erkek çocuk, oyuncaklarla dolu bir yaşam alanında duvara monteli LG TV'de Pinkfong izliyor.

Pinkfong

Eğlenceli eğitim platformu Pinkfong'da Baby Shark ve ailesiyle şarkı söyleyin, oynayın ve öğrenin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Pinkfong ve ABC mouse için ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gereklidir. 

Küçük bir erkek çocuk yerde oturarak ABCmouse'daki eğitim içeriklerini izliyor.

ABCmouse

ABCmouse, 2-8 yaş arası çocuklara yönelik 10.000'den fazla Öğrenme Aktivitesiyle ömür boyu sürecek bir öğrenme sevgisinin kıvılcımlanmasına yardımcı olur.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Pinkfong ve ABC mouse için ayrı üyelikler ve ilgili varlıklar gereklidir. 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Favori TV programlarınız sizi bekliyor

En heyecan verici akış hizmetleri ve TV uygulamaları LG TV’nizde.

Daha fazla bilgi