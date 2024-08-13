Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nanocell Tasarim Satiş Noktalari Nanocell'Inizi Seçin

Beyaz duvara monte edilmiş büyük bir düz ekran TV. Ekranda parlak renkli büyük yapraklar görüntüleniyor.

Sanatsal Açıdan Çok Yönlü TV.

Her türlü evin iç mekanını tamamlayan, ince, duvara montaj için optimize edilmiş bir TV ile yaşam alanınızı genişletin.

Maksimum Güzellik Için Minimal Tasarım.

Şık ve minimal bir tasarıma sahip olan LG NanoCell TV, modern bir sanat eseri gibi duvarınıza asılır ve yaşam alanınızı en üst düzeye çıkarırken evinize güzel bir dokunuş katar.

Yerden tavana kadar uzanan bir pencerenin ve doğal ahşap mobilyaların yanında gri bir duvara monte edilmiş büyük bir düz ekran TV. Ekranda ağaçların arasından ışığın parladığı bir orman manzarası görüntüleniyor.

TV'nin inceliğini gösteren kenar görünümleri.

Basit Kurulum. Sofistike Yüzey.

*Gerçek ürün farklı olabilir.
*Hoparlörler ayrı satılır.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu Mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Rakiplerinin Ötesinde Bir Teknoloji.

Sergilerden ilham alan LG NanoCell TV, şimdi Galeri Standı ile birlikte geliyor. Böylelikle TV'nizi yaşam alanınızla uyumlu bir şekilde sergileyebilirsiniz.

Ahşap mobilyalar ve dekorla çevrili bir odada kendi standı üzerinde duran TV. Bitkilerle dolu modern bir iç mekanda kendi standı üzerinde duran TV. Modern bir iç mekanda bir pencerenin önünde kendi standı üzerinde duran TV.

Üstte montaj için kullanılan bağlantı parçasının, altta standın gösterildiği iki resim.

Montajı Kolay, Yönetimi Kolay.

TV'nizin diğer küçük cihazları tutmasına olanak tanıyan bağlantı yardımcısı ve aksesuarlarla birlikte sunulur. Kablo yönetim sistemi, olağanüstü bir sanat galerisi görünümünü ve hissini koruyacak şekilde özel olarak tasarlanmıştır.

*Galeri Standı yalnızca 55 ve 65 inçlik NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 ve NANO85 modellerinde bulunur.

Galeri standı ayrı satılır.

Her Köşesi Ile Büyüleyici.

LG NanoCell TV'nin büyük ekranı, minimal Sinema Ekranı tasarımımız sayesinde her zamankinden daha büyük. Bu tasarım, izlediğiniz içerikle gerçek arasındaki çizgiyi neredeyse ortadan kaldırarak gerçek anlamda sinematik bir deneyim sunar.

Yerden tavana kadar uzanan büyük bir pencerenin yanında gri bir duvara monte edilmiş büyük bir düz ekran TV. Ekranda ağaçların arasından ışığın parladığı bir orman manzarası görüntüleniyor.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu Mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Daha Fazla Ekran. Daha Çok Alan. Daha Fazla Olasılık.

Duvara monte büyük düz ekran TV'nin önünde yoga yapan kadın. Duvara monte düz ekran TV'de katılımcıların gösterildiği video konferansta bir kadının arkadan görünümü. Duvara monte edilmiş büyük bir TV’nin önünde yemek pişiren bir kadın ve adam.

NANOCELL'İNİZİ SEÇİN

