Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Nanocell Spor Satiş Noktalari Nanocell'inizi Seçin

Bir futbol stadyumunun yukarıdan aşağı görünümü.

NanoCell Spor. Galibiyetin Hakkını Veren Performans.

Eksiksiz oyun atmosferi için ihtiyacınız olan her şeyle stadyumu eviniz taşıyın.

Maçları Mükemmel Kalitede Izleyin.

Büyük Maçlar Için Büyük TV.

Ultra Büyük Ekran ile aksiyonu daha da yakından yaşayın. LG NanoCell TV'nin kesintisiz deneyimi ile maçlar her zamankinden daha gerçekçi.

Duvara monte büyük bir TV'de beyzbol izleyen üç kişinin kaydırılabilir görüntüsü. Soldan sağa kaydırdıkça ekran büyür.
Duvara monte büyük bir TV'de beyzbol izleyen üç kişinin kaydırılabilir görüntüsü. Soldan sağa kaydırdıkça ekran büyür.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Satiş Noktalari

%100 Renk Tutarlılığı

Daha Zengin Bir Maç Günü Deneyimi.

LG NanoCell TV, %100 Renk Tutarlılığı ile renkleri zengin ve doğru bir şekilde görüntüler. Stadyumun canlılığından takım formalarının detayına kadar her rengi sanki tribündeymişsiniz gibi görün.

Gri duvara monte edilmiş büyük bir düz ekran TV. Ekranda maçtaki iki futbolcu gösteriliyor.

*%100 Renk Tutarlılığının, ±30° izleme açısına sahip 18 renkli Macbeth deseniyle CIE DE2000'e göre ölçüldüğü Interteck tarafından onaylanmıştır.
*%100 Renk Tutarlılığı, 50 inç NANO85 modelinde desteklenmez. NANO85 modelinin diğer tüm boyutlarında ve NANO90, NANO95 ve NANO99 modellerinin tüm boyutlarında desteklenir. %100 Renk Tutarlılığını destekleyen tüm modeller InterTek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Maçlara ev Sahipliği Yapın.

Gerçek bir kablosuz surround ses deneyimi için Bluetooth hoparlörleri kolayca bağlayın. Daha zengin ve daha gerçekçi sesle aksiyona tanık olun ve olağanüstü maç atmosferini oturma odanıza taşıyın.

Duvara monte düz ekran TV önünde toplanarak futbol maçı izleyen 5 kişi.

*Desteklenen cihazlar: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Hoparlörler ayrı satılır.

Maç Bildirimi

Bir Daha Hiçbir Maçı Kaçırmayın.

Maç Bildirimleri oyunlardan önce, oyun sırasında ve oyundan sonra sizi bilgilendirir. Başka içerikleri izlerken bile favori takımlarınızın büyük maçlarını kaçırmaktan korkmayın.

Futbol maçını gösteren duvara monte bir TV'nin önünde ve bir sehpanın arkasına oturan adam ve kadın.

*Desteklenen spor türleri ve ligler ülkeden ülkeye değişebilir.
*Rusya'da mevcut değildir.

Motion Pro

Aksiyona Ayak Uydurun.

Gelişmiş hareket işleme teknolojisi, hızlı tempolu sporlarda bile hareket bulanıklığını azaltarak daha akıcı aksiyon ve daha net bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Tenis oynayan bir kadın. Sahne tekrarlanıyor. Ekranın solunda standart TV'de bulanık hareketler gösteriliyor, ekranın solunda ise LG NanoCell TV'de keskin, net görüntüler gösteriliyor.

*NanoCell Teknolojisine sahip olmayan standart LG UHD TV’ye kıyasla.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

NANOCELL'İNİZİ SEÇİN

Satış noktaları ve NANOCELL serisi düğmeleri yerleştirilmiştir.