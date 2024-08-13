Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED Sİnema Satin Alin

Aradığınız Tv'yi Bulduğunuzu Mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Satin Alin
48 inç ila 83 inç arasında çeşitli boyutlara sahip, açık siyah ve vanilya beyazı renklerinde LG OLED TV serisi

Size En Uygun Olanını Seçin

Daha Fazla Ekran Boyut Seçeneği

LG OLED TV'ler, 48 inç ile 83 inç arasında değişen beş farklı boyut seçeneği ile geliyor.

*Modeller hakkında daha fazla bilgi için ürün sayfalarını ziyaret edebilirsiniz.

Masa, sandalye, bitki ve çerçevelerin bulunduğu bir odada, yaprakların yakından görüntülendiği stantlı bir TV. Masa ve kanepelerin bulunduğu oturma odasında, göl ve dağ manzarasının görüntülendiği stantlı bir TV. Eski bir binada gün batımını gösteren stantlı bir TV.

Galeri Standı

Dikkat Çekmek Için Tasarlandı

Sanat eserleri sadece duvarlarınızı süslemekle kalmayacak. Galeri Standı ile artık OLED TV'nizi dilediğiniz yere konumlandırabilirsiniz.

*Galeri standı 65/55G1,GX, 65/55C1,CX, 65/55B1,BX ve 65/55A1 modelleriyle uyumludur.

"Bir bağlantı yardımcısının arka plan yakından görünümü. Kabloları toparlayan bir galeri standının bacaklarının yakından görünümü."

Montajı Kolay
Yönetimi Kolay.

Galeri Standı, TV'nizin küçük parçalarını tutmasına olanak tanıyan bağlantı yardımcısı ve aksesuarlarla birlikte sunulur. Kablo yönetim sistemiyle sanat galerisi görünümü ve hissini koruyacak şekilde özel olarak tasarlanmıştır.

Bu, tüm LG TV modellerini sanal bir alana yerleştirmenize olanak sağlayan simülatörün açıklayıcı bir görüntüsüdür.

Farklı Mekanlarda LG TV Uygulamalarını Görün

Farklı Mekanlarda LG TV Uygulamalarını Görün Şi̇mdi̇ Deneyin

OLED'İNİZİ SEÇİN

İki buton bulunur."SATIN ALINI" yazılı ilk buton satın alınacak yeri gösteren sayfaya yönlendirir; "SİZE UYGUN OLED'İ BULUN" yazılı ikinci buton OLED serisi sayfasına yönlendirir.