Size En Uygun OLED Hangisi?

LG OLED TV'ler artık daha geniş bir tasarım, boyut, özellik ve fiyat yelpazesine sahip. Aralarından seçim yapabileceğiniz çok daha fazla model var. Tüm beklentilerinizi karşılayacak mükemmel LG OLED TV'yi bulun.

G1: En Üstün 4K OLED TV'miz.

En iyi 4K OLED evo TV'miz, her izlediğinizde mükemmel görüntü kalitesinin keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar. Çarpıcı güzelliğe sahip, duvara monte gömme galeri tasarımı, evinizin içini güzelleştirir.

*Duvarla birebir tasarım kurulum ortamına bağlı olarak farklılık gösterebilir.

C1: Uzmanların Favorisi

En popüler OLED TV'miz geri döndü. Filmler ve oyunlar için ideal olan bu model dört HDMI 2.1 bağlantı noktasına, G-Sync ve FreeSync uyumluluğuna sahip ve 48 inçten 83 inçe farklı boyut seçenekleri ile birlikte geliyor.

B1: Eksiksiz Bir OLED Deneyimi

B1, giriş seviyesi OLED TV'mizin bir üst modelidir ve üstün bir sinema ve oyun deneyimi sağlar.

A1: Giriş Seviyesi OLED Modelimiz

Benzersiz OLED deneyimine geçiş yapmayı düşünen tüketiciler için en uygun fiyatlı OLED serimiz.

Sizin Için Doğru TV'yi Bulun

Table Caption
Özellikler G1 C1 B1 A1
En Büyük 4K OLED TV'miz
En Büyük 4K OLED TV'miz
En Çok Tercih Edilen OLED TV'miz
En Çok Tercih Edilen OLED TV'miz
Çok Yönlü ve Mükemmel OLED TV
Çok Yönlü ve Mükemmel OLED TV
Herkes için erişilebilir bir OLED TV
Herkes için erişilebilir bir OLED TV
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
VRR VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync / FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync / FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync / FreeSync -
Platform webOS 6.0, Sihirli Dokunuş webOS 6.0, Sihirli Dokunuş webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
*Sihirli Dokunuş özelliği bölgeye veya ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Sihirli Dokunuş özelliği bölgeye veya ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bant Genişliği Bağlantı Noktası.

