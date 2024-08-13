Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG'nin en Iyi Ultra Geniş TV'si.

Ultra geniş OLED, LG TV teknolojisinin zirvesini temsil eder. Muazzam ölçekte rakipsiz görüntü kalitesi, başka hiçbir yerde bulamayacağınız bir deneyim sunar.

Bir sahil kasabasına bakan oda. Şehir silüetinin görüntüsünü gösteren pencerenin önüne yerleştirilmiş TV. Televizyonun yanında duran sandalye.

OLED'i Diğerlerinden Farklı Kılan Nedir?

Cevap kendinden aydınlatmalı piksellerdir. Size en üst düzeyde görüntüleme deneyimi sunan kendinden aydınlatmalı bir ekran teknolojisi. Arka ışık teknolojisi ile kısıtlanan LED TV'lerin aksine, LG OLED TV'ler aşırı gerçekçilik ve benzersiz tasarımlar sunma özelliğine sahiptir

OLED Kalitesini Büyük Ölçekte Deneyimleyin.

Devasa 77 ve 83 inç ekran boyutlarında çeşitli modellerde mükemmel siyah, zengin renk ve kendinden aydınlatmalı piksellerin keyfini çıkarın.

Bir aslanın yüzünü yakından gösteren 77” ve 83” boyutlarında OLED TV'ler, koyu mavi dalgalı bir fonun önünde çapraz olarak durur.

Size Uygun Televizyonu Bulmak Için Genişletin.

Table Caption
Özellikler G1 C1 B1
G1 ürün görseli
En Büyük 4K OLED TV'miz
C1 ürün görseli
En Çok Tercih Edilen OLED TV'miz
B1 ürün görseli
Çok Yönlü ve Mükemmel OLED TV
Satiş Noktalari Satiş Noktalari Satiş Noktalari
Ahşap döşemelerle çevrili pembe bir duvara monte edilmiş geniş düz ekran TV. Ekranda yemyeşil bir orman gösterilir.

TV simülatörü

Geniş Ekranın Yaşam Alanınıza Nasıl Sığdığını Görün.

Size en uygun ekran boyutunun hangisi olduğundan emin değil misiniz? Gerçek ürün boyutunu görmek ve yaşam alanınız için en uygun TV'nin hangisi olduğunu keşfetmek için odanızın boyutlarını LG TV Simülasyonuna girmeniz yeterlidir.

Geniş Ekranın Yaşam Alanınıza Nasıl Sığdığını Görün. Hemen Deneyin

Daha Fazla Ultra Geniş OLED, QNED ve NanoCell TV Seçeneği

Kendinden Aydınlatmalı OLED

88, 83, 77 inç ekran

OLED

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86, 75 inç ekran

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inç ekran

NanoCell