Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED Oyun Satiş Noktalari QNED Mini Led'İnİzİ Seçİn

Dairesel özelliklere sahip bir kask takan bilimkurgu oyun karakterinin yakından görünümü.

QNED Oyun.
Ayrıcalıklarla Dolu.

LG QNED Mini LED ile oyun istasyonunuzun seviyesini yükseltin ve rakiplerinizi sollayın.

Benzersiz Teknolojiye Sahip LCD TV'ler.

LG QNED Mini LED, Mini LED'leri Quantum Dot ve NanoCell teknolojileriyle yenilikçi, endüstri lideri bir ekranda bir araya getirir. Bu ezber bozan teknolojilerin bir araya gelmesi, daha koyu siyahlar ve daha canlı renklerle yüksek bir görüntü kalitesi sunar. Her yönden daha sürükleyici bir deneyim.

Büyüleyici Bir Ddeneyim Için Devasa Boyutlar.

LG QNED Mini LED ile oyun oynarken olağanüstü bir gerçekçilik seviyesine tanık olun. Ultra Geniş Ekran, kendinizi oyununun içinde kaybetmenizi sağlayan olağanüstü bir deneyim sunar.

Duvara monte geniş ekran TV'nin önünde oyun kumandası tutan bir adamın arkadan görüntüsü. Ekranda, havadaki bir çarpışmanın ortasında bulunan bir uçağın kokpiti gösterilir.

Oyun Optimizasyonu

Tüm Oyun Ayarlarınız tek bir Yerde.

Oyun Optimizasyonu; FPS, RPG ve RTS gibi çeşitli oyun türleri için optimize edilmiş ayarlar sağlar. Görüntü ve ses ayarları üzerinde daha fazla kontrol elde etmek için her şeye tek bir yerden erişebilirsiniz. Ayrıca VRR ve AMD FreeSync™ teknolojileri arasında geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Daha az gecikme, takılma ve yırtılma sağlayan bu ek kontrol, tüm oyunlarınızı net ve akıcı hale getirir.

Ne Kadar Kolay OlduĞunu GÖrÜn

*Yazılım güncellemelerinin kullanılabilirliği modele ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Oyun Kontrol Paneli

Oyun Sırasında Ayarlara Hemen Erişin.

Yeni Oyun Kontrol Paneli, oyun sırasında bazı Oyun Optimizasyonu ayarlarını hızlı bir şekilde kontrol etmenize veya ayarlamalar yapmanıza olanak tanıyan basitleştirilmiş bir menüdür. Kontrol paneli açıkken, diğer ayara erişmek veya oyundaki HUD ekranının rengini değiştirmek için optimizasyona geri dönebilirsiniz.

*Bu hizmet yılın ikinci yarısında satışa sunulacaktır.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

SatiŞ Noktalari

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Ekran takılmasının sizi yavaşlatmasına izin vermeyin.

LG QNED Mini LED, oyun sırasında değişken yenileme hızları sağlayan AMD FreeSync™ Premium'u destekler. Böylelikle, ultra geniş ekranda bile takılma ve yırtılmayı önemli ölçüde azaltarak daha net ve akıcı bir oyun sağlar.

Nişancı oyununun gösterildiği yan yana iki TV ekranı. Solda FreeSync kapalı, sağda ise FreeSync açıktır.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium yalnızca QNED90 modelinde bulunur.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Üst Düzey Oyun Performansı

Her Oyunda Hızınızı Koruyun.

LG QNED Mini LED, deneyiminizi bir üst seviyeye taşıyan inanılmaz hızlı ve sürükleyici oyun deneyimi için Dolby Vision® HDR'yi 4K 120Hz hızda destekler. Ayrıca, en son HDMI 2.1 özelliklerini karşılayan VRR, ALLM ve eARC, hareket bulanıklığını ve gölgelenmeyi azaltır ve yüksek çözünürlükte kusursuz, senkronize grafikler sunar.

Fütüristik bir robotik mekanizmanın bulunduğu pembe ışıklı bir sokak ve görüntünün üstünde bir oyun konsolu. Robotik mekanizmanın iki yakın çekim görüntüsünün altında: Soldaki VRR'siz görüntü bulanık, sağdaki VRR'li görüntü nettir.

Fütüristik bir robotik mekanizmanın bulunduğu pembe ışıklı bir sokak ve görüntünün üstünde bir oyun konsolu. Robotik mekanizmanın iki yakın çekim görüntüsünün altında: Soldaki VRR'siz görüntü bulanık, sağdaki VRR'li görüntü nettir.

*Oyun için 4K 120Hz'de Dolby Vision® HDR için üretici yazılımı güncellemelerinin yayınlanma süresi modele göre değişiklik gösterir.
*4K 120Hz yalnızca QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED modellerinde desteklenir.
*VRR yalnızca QNED90 modelinde desteklenir.

Mükemmel TV'nizi Dulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

SatiŞ Noktalari

HGiG

HDR ile Deneyiminizi Yükseltin.

Bir HGiG üyesi olan LG, LG QNED Mini LED ile en iyi HDR deneyimini sağlamak için geliştiricilerden şirketlere kadar oyun dünyasının en büyük isimlerinden bazılarıyla birlikte çalışır. Yani, en yeni HDR oyunlarının keyfini gerçekçilikten taviz vermeden çıkarabilirsiniz.

Uzun ve yaprakları dökülmüş ağaçlarla çevrili bir göletin ortasındaki küçük zeminde küçük bir ev ve ağaç. Sağ üstte "HGIG ile" metninin bulunduğu ekran, HGiG'siz olana kıyasla daha parlak ve daha iyi görüntü kalitesi sunar.

*HGiG, tüketicilerin HDR'deki oyun deneyimini geliştirmek için genel yönergeleri belirlemek ve kullanıma sunmak amacıyla toplanan, ayrıca oyun ve TV ekran sektörlerinden gelen gönüllü bir şirketler grubudur.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Sektör Liderleri ile Ortaklıklar

Oyun Ortaklığı.

En son teknolojinin yanı sıra Xbox, Google Stadia ve Twitch gibi sektör devleri ile yapılan ortaklıklar, LG QNED Mini LED’in hem oyun hem de yayın akışı sürecinde inanılmaz bir oyun deneyimi için gerekli tüm unsurları sunmasını sağlar.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişebilir.
*Google Stadia yılın ikinci yarısında satışa sunulacaktır.

Bulut Oyun

En sevdiğiniz Platformlarda en iyi Performans.

LG QNED Mini LED, en yeni oyun deneyimlerini sunar. Belirli 2021 LG TV'ler aynı zamanda NVIDIA'nın en yeni popüler bilgisayar oyunlarının çoğunu ve 35'ten fazla ücretsiz oyunu hiçbir ek donanım olmadan tek bir kontrol cihazıyla, 1080p ve saniyede 60 kare hızında oynamanıza olanak tanıyan GeForce NOW uygulamasını destekleyen ilk ürünlerdir. GeForce NOW, sahip olduğunuz oyunları oynamanıza veya Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect ve Origin gibi popüler dijital mağazalardan yeni oyunlar satın almanıza olanak tanır.

Uyumlu Modeller

QNED'İNİZİ SEÇİN

İki düğme bulunur. "SATIŞ NOKTALARI" yazılı ilk düğme, satın alınacak yeri gösteren sayfaya yönlendirir; "QNED'İNİZİ SEÇİN" yazılı ikinci düğme, QNED serisi sayfasına yönlendirir.