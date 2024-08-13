Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Size En Uygun QNED TV Hangisi?

LG QNED Mini LED TV serisinin tamamını keşfedin ve size en uygun modeli bulun. Ustalıkla tasarlanmış yeni Mini LED TV'mize, gelişmiş Quantum Dot NanoCell ekranla birlikte çeşitli boyut ve özellikler de dahildir.

QNED99: Sınıfının En Iyisi 8kQNED Mini LED TV'miz.

Üstün boyut ve üstün performans, son teknoloji ürünü 8K QNED Mini LED TV'mizde buluşur. İster sinema hayranı, ister sporsever, ister oyun tutkunu olun, birinci sınıf bir LCD deneyimi arıyorsanız, bu TV tam size göre.

QNED91: 4K QNED Mini LED TV'nin Zirvesi.

Film, spor ve oyun için harika bir 4K TV istiyorsanız, en iyi 4K QNED Mini LED TV'miz tam size göre. Yenilikçi ekran her boyutta muhteşem görünürken, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR ve en yeni HDMI 2.1 özellikleri, en yeni oyunların hızına yetişmenizi sağlar.

Size Uygun TV'yi Bulun

Table Caption
Özellikler QNED99 QNED91
Ekranda çok renkli parlak yaprakları ve 8K logosunu yakından gösteren QNED99.
Sınıfının en iyisi 8K QNED Mini LED TV'miz
Ekranda sarı ve turuncu yaprakları yakından gösteren QNED90.
4K QNED Mini LED TV'nin zirvesi
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Platform webOS 6.0, Sihirli Dokunuş webOS 6.0
Satiş Noktalari Satiş Noktalari

*Sihirli Dokunuş özelliği bölgeye veya ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bant Genişliği Bağlantı Noktası.

Ekranda çok renkli parlak yaprakların yakından görüntüsüyle açık renkli bir fonun önünde duran LG QNED MiniLED TV.

LCD TV Devrimi.

Daha Fazla Bİlgİ
Ekranın sağ üst köşesinden büyük bir gezegenin göründüğü bir uzay sahnesi.

Benzersiz Film Deneyimi.

Daha Fazla Bİlgİ
Dairesel özelliklere sahip bir kask takan bilimkurgu oyun karakterinin yakından görünümü.

Benzersiz Oyun Deneyimi.

Daha Fazla Bİlgİ
Kalabalığın ve devam eden bir maçın olduğu futbol stadyumunun geniş açıdan görünümü.

Benzersiz maç Deneyimi.

Daha Fazla Bİlgİ
Gri bir duvara monte edilmiş LG QNED MiniLED TV. Ekranda yeşil, mavi ve kırmızının farklı tonlarında büyük bitki yapraklarının yakından görünümü gösterilir.

Benzersiz Tasarım Deneyimi.

Daha Fazla Bİlgİ

