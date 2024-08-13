We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Size En Uygun QNED TV Hangisi?
LG QNED Mini LED TV serisinin tamamını keşfedin ve size en uygun modeli bulun. Ustalıkla tasarlanmış yeni Mini LED TV'mize, gelişmiş Quantum Dot NanoCell ekranla birlikte çeşitli boyut ve özellikler de dahildir.
*Sihirli Dokunuş özelliği bölgeye veya ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bant Genişliği Bağlantı Noktası.