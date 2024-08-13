Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Qned Spor SatiŞ Noktalari Qned Mini Led'İnİzİ SeÇİn

Kalabalığın ve devam eden bir maçın olduğu futbol stadyumunun geniş açıdan görünümü

QNED Spor. Rakipsiz TV.

LG QNED Mini LED ile maç günleri için mükemmel bir ortam hazırlayın ve stadyum atmosferini evinize taşıyın.

Maç Bildirimi

Her Maçı Stadyumdaymış Gibi Izleyin.

Film veya maç izlerken, Maç Bildirimleri ile tuttuğunuz takımın en son haberlerinden ve fikstürlerinden haberdar olun. Ayrıca, maç başlamak üzereyken sizi bilgilendiren bu özellik sayesinde, diğer içerikleri izlerken bile hiçbir maçı kaçırmadığınızdan emin olabilirsiniz.

How To Use Sports Alert

Futbol maçını gösteren duvara monte bir TV'nin önünde ve bir sehpanın arkasına oturan adam ve kadın.

Sonuçlar, fikstürler ve başlama zamanlarıyla ilgili farklı türde bildirimler, görüntünün altında yatay olarak listelenir.

*Desteklenen spor türleri ve ligler ülkeden ülkeye değişebilir.
*Rusya'da mevcut değildir.

Benzersiz Teknolojiye Sahip Lcd Tv'Ler.

LG QNED Mini LED, Mini LED'leri Quantum Dot ve NanoCell teknolojileriyle yenilikçi, endüstri lideri bir ekranda bir araya getirir. Bu teknolojilerin bir araya gelmesi, daha koyu siyahlar ve daha canlı renklerle yüksek bir görüntü kalitesi sunarak maç galibiyetini gerçeğe dönüştürür.

Büyük Anlar Için Geliştirildi.

Stadyum atmosferini evinizde yaşayın ve 86 inç Ultra Geniş Ekran LG QNED Mini LED ile her anı sahadaymış gibi izleyin.

Dört adamın izlediği bir basketbol maçını gösteren duvara monte edilmiş televizyonun arkadan görünümü. Ekran soldan sağa kaydırıldığında, 43 inçlik ve 86 inçlik ekranlar arasındaki boyut farkı gösterilir.
Dört adamın izlediği bir basketbol maçını gösteren duvara monte edilmiş televizyonun arkadan görünümü. Ekran soldan sağa kaydırıldığında, 43 inçlik ve 86 inçlik ekranlar arasındaki boyut farkı gösterilir.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

%100 Renk Tutarlılığı

Maç Gününün Heyecanını Evinize Taşıyın.

LG QNED Mini LED, %100 Renk Tutarlılığı ile renkleri geniş açılardan bile gerçeğe yakın canlılık ve doğrulukla yeniden üretir. O halde yerinizi alın ve tavizsiz bir maç günü deneyiminin tadını çıkarın.

Modern bir iç mekanda, canlı renklere sahip bir futbol maçını gösteren duvara monte TV. Yan yana duran iki LG QNED Mini LED TV'de, bir futbol maçının önden ve açılı görüntüsü gösterilir. Resim her iki açıdan da tutarlı bir şekilde canlı ve doğru görüntülenir.

*%100 Renk Tutarlılığının, ±30° izleme açısına sahip 18 renkli Macbeth deseniyle CIE DE2000'e göre ölçüldüğü Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.
*%100 Renk Tutarlılığını destekleyen tüm modeller Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Mükemmel Tv'Nizi Bulduğunuzu Mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

SatiŞ Noktalari

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Stadyum Sesleri Her Yerde.

Bluetooth hoparlörleri kolayca bağlayarak, tüm aksiyonun sesini daha zengin ve daha gerçekçi hale getiren gerçek bir kablosuz surround ses deneyimi yaşayın. LG QNED Mini LED'in güzel Ultra Geniş Ekranı ile birleşen bu teknoloji, devasa maç atmosferini oturma odanıza getirir.

Duvara monte düz ekran TV önünde toplanarak futbol maçı izleyen 5 kişi.

*Desteklenen cihazlar: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5).
*Hoparlörler ayrı satılır.

Motion Pro

Aksiyonu kaçırmayın.

Motion Pro ile maçtaki en ince ayrıntıları bile yakalayın. Gelişmiş hareket işleme teknolojisi, hızlı tempolu sporlarda bile hareket bulanıklığını azaltarak daha akıcı aksiyon ve daha net bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Su dolu bir alanda topa vuran hokey oyuncusunun iki görüntüsü. Soldaki görüntü, standart bir LCD TV'de, sağdaki görüntü ise LG QNED Mini LED’de gösterilir.

*NanoCell Teknolojisine sahip olmayan standart LG UHD TV’ye kıyasla.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

