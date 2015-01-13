Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
耶誕印相派對 Popo X'mas 中獎人公佈

01/13/2015
    耶誕印相派對 Popo X'mas 中獎人名單下載

     

     ● 審核成功：我們將會於13-20日陸續將相紙寄出。

     ● 缺件：若您於 1/16 中午12:00前，將缺件資料補齊，我們將會將您認列於審核成功者，並請您於補件成功後，來電 0800-551-050 至活動小組做確認。

     ● 缺少購買憑證：請將您的購買憑證 e-mail 至lgevent@ff-hr.com.tw，主旨請註明【耶誕印相派對－憑證補件】，並請來電 0800-551-050 與活動小組做最後確認。

     ● 缺少於 LG 產品註冊會員：請您至 LG 登入專區https://www.lg.com/tw/support/product-registration，登入您的資料，並請您於登入成功後，來電 0800-551-050 至活動小組做確認。

    再次感謝您參與【耶誕印相派對】口袋相印機活動，若您有任何問題，歡迎您致電 0800-551-050 至活動小組，謝謝！

