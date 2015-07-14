Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
【得獎公布】6/7 LG 全系列電視新品體驗會，帶你踏入 4K 的精采「視界」，一同顛覆舊有的感官感受！

CORPORATE 07/14/2015
    影音享受一直是科技生活的熱門話題。從早期錄影帶、VCD 演化到 DVD、藍光；畫質從 240p 到高清 720P、1080P 再到最近當紅的 4K，不難看出人們對畫質的期待及要求。LG 與 T客邦正式合作，帶來萬眾矚目的 2015 LG 全系列電視產品體驗會，「親眼目睹」不同以往的視覺感受以及娛樂享受，踏入全新的 4K「視界」！

    這次精彩的體驗會，網友熱情體驗，活動豐富有趣，會後更獲得網友踴躍的分享，經過評選，選出前三名優秀作品如下：

    第一名

    得獎網友：小雄獅

    [心得] LG Super UHD TV 帶來電視畫質新震撼 ~ LG 液晶電視新品體驗會

    獎項：40UF675T

    第二名

    得獎網友：hy

    [心得]【參加心得】決勝畫質，讓娛樂更升級！LG 全系列電視新品體驗會

    獎項：32LF565B

    第三名

    得獎網友：鹹魚爸

    [心得] [產品體驗會] LG 液晶電視新品體驗會，一窺 4K 畫質及智慧人性操作介面

    獎項：Music flow NP8540 (H5)

    更多網友的體驗心得分享如下：

    網友 體驗心得文連結

    小舞 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35220

    Jeng_shin http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35205

    Redcell6 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35242

    SimonShen http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35165

    roger http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35218

    vios http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35206

    Egg Chung http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35236

    easyzen http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35215

    照片商店 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35258

    小宋 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35241

    阿班哥 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35263

    積陰德 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35265

    Alan Li http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35239

    Neil http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35238

    moonriver http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35214

    Louis http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35196

    小小葉 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35268

    我愛傑 http://t17.techbang.com/topics/35267

    ＜文章摘錄來源：T客邦＞

