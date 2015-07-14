We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【得獎公布】6/7 LG 全系列電視新品體驗會，帶你踏入 4K 的精采「視界」，一同顛覆舊有的感官感受！
影音享受一直是科技生活的熱門話題。從早期錄影帶、VCD 演化到 DVD、藍光；畫質從 240p 到高清 720P、1080P 再到最近當紅的 4K，不難看出人們對畫質的期待及要求。LG 與 T客邦正式合作，帶來萬眾矚目的 2015 LG 全系列電視產品體驗會，「親眼目睹」不同以往的視覺感受以及娛樂享受，踏入全新的 4K「視界」！
這次精彩的體驗會，網友熱情體驗，活動豐富有趣，會後更獲得網友踴躍的分享，經過評選，選出前三名優秀作品如下：
第一名
得獎網友：小雄獅
[心得] LG Super UHD TV 帶來電視畫質新震撼 ~ LG 液晶電視新品體驗會
獎項：40UF675T
第二名
得獎網友：hy
[心得]【參加心得】決勝畫質，讓娛樂更升級！LG 全系列電視新品體驗會
獎項：32LF565B
第三名
得獎網友：鹹魚爸
[心得] [產品體驗會] LG 液晶電視新品體驗會，一窺 4K 畫質及智慧人性操作介面
獎項：Music flow NP8540 (H5)
更多網友的體驗心得分享如下：
＜文章摘錄來源：T客邦＞
