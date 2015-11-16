We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
V10 中華電信獨家見面會得獎名單公佈
11/16/2015
感謝您參與 V10 中華電信獨家見面會，並且恭禧您抽中以下贈品，活動小組將會在這星期內主動與您連繫，謝謝您的支持！
獎項
得獎者
連絡電話
Watch Urban
李Ｏ傑
0989-xxx-938
藍芽耳機
呂Ｏ鈴
(02)2720-xxxx
陳Ｏ瑋
0920-xxx-907
謝Ｏ軒
0972-xxx-869
