ePrice比價王 2015風雲機票選活動上線囉!!
CORPORATE 01/05/2016
今年 LG 手機在年度風雲、拍照旗艦、最美外型、最佳創新、人氣品牌都有入圍!!
我們也提供一台 V10 做為網友抽獎獎品
票選期間為 2016/1/1 ~ 2016/1/14 請大家多多支持，踴躍投票喔!!!!
