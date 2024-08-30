We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
gram Map 得獎公告
CORPORATE 08/30/2024
感謝您參與「LG gram Map 精選咖啡廳恣意探索」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。
|項目
|中獎獎品
|得獎人 Instagram 帳號
|1
|LG gram SuperSlim 筆電
|fannyk**
|2
|Hustle Kit 筆電包/支架
特製款
|yona07**
|3
|Hustle Kit 筆電包/支架
特製款
|mikalin.n**
|4
|Hustle Kit 筆電包/支架
特製款
|ff_hsi**
|5
|Hustle Kit 筆電包/支架
特製款
|jingyanhuang_072**
|6
|Hustle Kit 筆電包/支架
特製款
|i_am_roger.hsu_**
活動小組將與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
