台灣 LG 電子助丹娜絲颱風受災戶修復家園
提供 LG 家電免費檢測服務
【2025年8月1日，台北訊】丹娜絲颱風強襲台灣，全台多處出現災情，導致受災戶家中家電因颱風受到損害。台灣 LG 電子透過實際行動落實社會關懷，為受災民眾提供免費家電檢測與原廠零件優惠服務，盼助受災民眾早日恢復正常生活。
台灣 LG 電子董事長鄭淵寬表示：「台灣 LG 電子秉持『Life’s Good』品牌精神，長期關注社會公益，致力以綿薄之力善盡企業社會責任，LG 對丹娜絲颱風受災戶致以深切的關懷慰問，希望透過 LG 提供力所能及之協助，助民眾早日恢復家園，再造美好生活。」
台灣 LG 電子為協助受災民眾減輕負擔，提供專業且完善的災後服務，即日起至2025年8月29日止，針對受災地區民眾，推出 LG 家電產品免費檢測服務，以及原廠零件售價7折優惠，民眾可透過台灣 LG 官網 (https://www.lg.com/tw) 或台灣 LG 官方 LINE (@lgtw)，以及免付費服務專線0800-898-899 (手機請改撥02-2162-1196) 直接與 LG 客服聯繫。
