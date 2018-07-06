Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G7+（LM-G710EAW）上市預購加碼抽 「2018 SBS SUPER CONCERT IN TAIPEI」演唱會門票活動 中獎名單公告

CORPORATE 07/06/2018
    感謝您在預購首四日購買 LG G7+ThinQ手機。恭喜預購成功的消費者符合參加抽獎活動，中獎的 40組幸運手機IMEI碼可以獲得「2018 SBS SUPER CONCERT IN TAIPEI演唱會門票 (市價7,800) 乙張」。

    LG 活動小組將於2018年7月7日 SBS Super Concert in Taipei 演唱會現場「南港展覽館北門入口側廣場」 進行中獎名單核對，確認資料無誤並繳回已填妥之『機會中獎簽收單』後，現場立即發放演唱會門票。

    兌獎方式：

    日期 : 2018/7/7

    時間 : 下午2點~6點止

    兌獎請備妥 :

    1) 手持中獎的G7+ThinQ手機

    2) 身份證正反面影本與填寫正確資料並已蓋章的『機會中獎簽收單』

    (註1 : 機會中獎簽收單可於網站頁面下載 )

    (註2 : 此活動以手機IMEI碼為抽獎名單，不需另外上網登錄。)

     

    No.

    G7+ ThinQ 手機中獎IMEI 碼

    1

    356900090771511

    2

    356900090768434

    3

    356900090774499

    4

    356900090768475

    5

    356900090741696

    6

    356900090739112

    7

    356900090740631

    8

    356900090737017

    9

    356900090768632

    10

    356900090709750

    11

    356900090733057

    12

    356900090734212

    13

    356900090744054

    14

    356900090712630

    15

    356900090736373

    16

    356900090744310

    17

    356900090736332

    18

    356900090708794

    19

    356900090694655

    20

    356900090735375

    21

    356900090744930

    22

    356900090730590

    23

    356900090696213

    24

    356900090748295

    25

    356900090741092

    26

    356900090711319

    27

    356900090697591

    28

    356900090743551

    29

    356900090736191

    30

    356900090749475

    31

    356900090735219

    32

    356900090730558

    33

    356900090711756

    34

    356900090740011

    35

    356900090776130

    36

    356900090773715

    37

    356900090775991

    38

    356900090747834

    39

    356900090751430

    40

    356900090740938

