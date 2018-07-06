We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G7+（LM-G710EAW）上市預購加碼抽 「2018 SBS SUPER CONCERT IN TAIPEI」演唱會門票活動 中獎名單公告
感謝您在預購首四日購買 LG G7+ThinQ手機。恭喜預購成功的消費者符合參加抽獎活動，中獎的 40組幸運手機IMEI碼可以獲得「2018 SBS SUPER CONCERT IN TAIPEI演唱會門票 (市價7,800) 乙張」。
LG 活動小組將於2018年7月7日 SBS Super Concert in Taipei 演唱會現場「南港展覽館北門入口側廣場」 進行中獎名單核對，確認資料無誤並繳回已填妥之『機會中獎簽收單』後，現場立即發放演唱會門票。
兌獎方式：
日期 : 2018/7/7
時間 : 下午2點~6點止
兌獎請備妥 :
1) 手持中獎的G7+ThinQ手機
2) 身份證正反面影本與填寫正確資料並已蓋章的『機會中獎簽收單』
(註1 : 機會中獎簽收單可於網站頁面下載 )
(註2 : 此活動以手機IMEI碼為抽獎名單，不需另外上網登錄。)
No.
G7+ ThinQ 手機中獎IMEI 碼
1
356900090771511
2
356900090768434
3
356900090774499
4
356900090768475
5
356900090741696
6
356900090739112
7
356900090740631
8
356900090737017
9
356900090768632
10
356900090709750
11
356900090733057
12
356900090734212
13
356900090744054
14
356900090712630
15
356900090736373
16
356900090744310
17
356900090736332
18
356900090708794
19
356900090694655
20
356900090735375
21
356900090744930
22
356900090730590
23
356900090696213
24
356900090748295
25
356900090741092
26
356900090711319
27
356900090697591
28
356900090743551
29
356900090736191
30
356900090749475
31
356900090735219
32
356900090730558
33
356900090711756
34
356900090740011
35
356900090776130
36
356900090773715
37
356900090775991
38
356900090747834
39
356900090751430
40
356900090740938
